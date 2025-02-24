Review: ANNA IN THE TROPICS at Asolo Repertory Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Asolo's latest play, "Anna In The Tropics," delves into heartbreak and tragedy with a touch of elegance and flair. The plot unfolds in a mesmerizing dance of life imitating art, as the characters find themselves entangled in a web of emotions as intricate as a Russian novel. With each passing moment, the tragedy deepens, pulling at the heartstrings of both the audience and the actors on stage.

Set in the lively site of Tampa's Ybor City(once known as “the cigar capital of the world”), a melting pot of cultures converged within the cigar factories during the exuberant era that ended in the early 1950s. Taking from this location, the stage was set for drama and passion when "Anna In The Tropics" made its grand debut in Coral Gables back in 2002. The show then took to the hustle and bustle of Broadway at the illustrious Royale Theatre in November 2003, capturing the hearts of audience members. After a successful run of over 113 performances, the curtains closed on this enthralling tale in February 2004.

As the years went by, "Anna In The Tropics" embarked on numerous exhilarating journeys across the United States through various national tours. Its compelling narrative also transcended borders, captivating audiences in Spain with translated performances and gracing the stages of the UK with its poignant story. The play received well-deserved recognition with two prestigious nominations at the 2004 Tony Awards, being honored in the categories of Best Play and Best Featured Actress in a Play.

However, the crowning jewel in the play's accolades was winning the esteemed 2003 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, solidifying its place in theatrical history and cementing its beauty and significance in the world of theater. "Anna In The Tropics" continues to enchant and inspire audiences around the globe with its rich tapestry of emotions, culture, and storytelling.

The theme of heartbreak, which permeates the play, can be seen in various relationships: the lector's decision to read the heartbreaking tale of Anna Karenina, Conchita and Palomo navigating a troubled marriage, Cheché's shattered heart caused by Mildred, and Marela's innocent and unreciprocated affection for Juan Julian. Love, in all its complex and often painful forms, takes center stage, proving that even the most poignant tragedies can entertain a keen audience.

All the intertwining plotlines force the viewers to sit up and pay attention. With a sprinkle of charming wordplay and a generous dose of Latin influences, it can feel like a delightful whirlwind that might just be a tad too much for some to handle. One thing everyone can easily appreciate is the delightful piano music performed live on stage by the talented Dayramir Gonzalez. His musical prowess effortlessly weaves through the vignettes between scenes, seamlessly turning the transitions into charming little dances that add a touch of magic to the unfolding story.

Anna In The Tropics, at Asolo Repertory Theatre, will be playing through March 13th.

