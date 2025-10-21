Review: PURLIE at WBTT

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



West Coast Black Theatre's 26th season themed “Soul of a People”, opens with the lively musical "Purlie." This energetic production is based on Ossie Davis's charming play "Purlie Victorious." The story follows a charismatic preacher who heads back to his humble Georgia hometown leading his people to freedom. Upon his return, he hatches a somewhat questionable plan to win back his church and liberate the plantation workers. This story offers an insightful look into some of the most melancholy eras in America’s history, all while highlighting the pure absurdity of the situations, injecting humor, and bringing illumination to those shadowy corners.

The original Broadway production took to the stage in March 1970, captivating audiences for nearly 700 performances. As a testament to its brilliance, the production received 5 Tony Award nominations and secured 2 wins, solidifying its place in Broadway history. To further the legacy of this remarkable show, an album featuring its hits was released as well. Over the years, numerous Broadway tours and revivals kept the magic alive, and in 1981, a movie adaptation brought the beloved characters to the screen.

WBTT’s production features Raleigh Mosely II portraying the title character Purlie with an undeniable sparkle. When he makes his entrance, he effortlessly fills the room and dominates the stage with his presence. His remarkable talent lies in delivering amusing lines with a serious undertone, all while keeping a straight face, which is truly impressive. Mosely's versatility shines in this role, showcasing a different facet of his multifaceted abilities. His performance expands beyond mere entertainment, revealing depth and breadth to his skills that captivates audiences and adds richness to the overall storytelling. Mosely takes on the title role with grace and confidence, handling the duties with ease and demonstrating great skill in the position. It's no small feat, but Mosely manages it effortlessly.

Jazzmin Carson did an outstanding job playing the role of Lutiebelle Gussie Mae Jenkins, the counterpart to Mosely in the play. Her performance was not just splendid; it was truly a delight to watch. Carson fully embraced her character and brought out the best in it. Her exceptional comedic timing was on point, eliciting huge laughter from the audience. Her expressions, from surprise to joy to anger, were so clear and impactful that her thoughts were always transparent. The memories of her giggling and various facial expressions still bring a smile to my face. Carson's portrayal of Lutiebelle was not just entertaining; it was a remarkable display of proficiency and ability.

The performers in this show were all exceptional, each showcasing their strengths. The ensemble's harmonies were outstanding! Jannie Jones truly shined as Aunt Missy, her voice carrying a sense of angelic glory from the opening of "Purlie." Patric Robinson also delivered a standout performance as Uncle Gitlow, bringing joy and humor to his role (it was nice to see him not being so serious). Director Nate Jacobs's decision to bring back "Purlie," last performed at WBTT in 2013, was clearly a wise one. His personal connections to the show added depth and authenticity to the entire production, permeating every aspect of the theater performance.

“Purlie” will be performed at WBTT through November 9th. Do not miss your chance to see this show! Tickets are still available for matinee and evening shows at Purlie - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe.

