Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Purchase Professional Costumes from Asolo Rep's Vault During this Two-Day Sale

pixeltracker

The sale will include a selection of pieces ranging from 21st century contemporary garments to period costumes all professionally created by Asolo Rep artists.

Aug. 26, 2021  

Asolo Rep is reaching into the costume vault for an exclusive two-day public sale of professional costumes.

The sale will include a selection of pieces ranging from 21st century contemporary garments to period costumes (including medieval, Renaissance, 30s, and 40s), all professionally created by Asolo Rep designers and costumers.

"We haven't had a costume sale of this scale in decades. It's exciting to give a new life to these incredible costumes that have been skillfully created for Asolo Rep productions. It was also an opportunity to bring back our talented and dedicated artisans. It's a win-win for us and the community. We're thrilled to be getting back to work," said David Covach, Costume Shop Manager.

Proceeds from the sale will help fund a costume inventory system allowing Asolo Rep to itemize their extensive collection for future performances and professional theatre rentals.

Asolo Rep's Costume Sale will be held Sept. 17 and 18, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at Asolo Rep's Koski Production Center (1009 Tallevast Rd, Sarasota, FL 34243) and is free and open to the public. Masks are required and capacity will be monitored to ensure a safe shopping environment.


Related Articles View More Sarasota Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Drew Gasparini Photo
Drew Gasparini
Austin Scott Photo
Austin Scott
Jenn Colella Photo
Jenn Colella

More Hot Stories For You

  • STARS IN THE HOUSE Live at Town Hall Rescheduled to October 25
  • Derek Klena, Jenny DiNoia, and More Join BroadwayPlus for WISH GRANTED: BROADWAY'S BACK!
  • Limited Edition Al Hirschfeld Prints Signed By Broadway Stars, Now Up For Bids
  • Stephen Sondheim, Alan Menken, Sara Bareilles and More Donate Songs to MTI's ALL TOGETHER NOW Local Theatre Fundraising Revue