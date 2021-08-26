Purchase Professional Costumes from Asolo Rep's Vault During this Two-Day Sale

Asolo Rep is reaching into the costume vault for an exclusive two-day public sale of professional costumes.

The sale will include a selection of pieces ranging from 21st century contemporary garments to period costumes (including medieval, Renaissance, 30s, and 40s), all professionally created by Asolo Rep designers and costumers.

"We haven't had a costume sale of this scale in decades. It's exciting to give a new life to these incredible costumes that have been skillfully created for Asolo Rep productions. It was also an opportunity to bring back our talented and dedicated artisans. It's a win-win for us and the community. We're thrilled to be getting back to work," said David Covach, Costume Shop Manager.

Proceeds from the sale will help fund a costume inventory system allowing Asolo Rep to itemize their extensive collection for future performances and professional theatre rentals.

Asolo Rep's Costume Sale will be held Sept. 17 and 18, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at Asolo Rep's Koski Production Center (1009 Tallevast Rd, Sarasota, FL 34243) and is free and open to the public. Masks are required and capacity will be monitored to ensure a safe shopping environment.