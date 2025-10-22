Photos: First Look At Sarasota Jewish Theatre's I NEVER SAW ANOTHER BUTTERFLY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sarasota Jewish Theatre partnered with the Holocaust Education Program at Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee for an exciting new adventure. Audiences of all ages experienced a one-hour adaptation of the powerful play based on a book of artwork created by the children at the Terezin Concentration Camp during WWII. See photos here.

“Not only does this reflect an unthinkable piece of history, but it is a cautionary tale warning us to be vigilant and stand up to power,” says SJT Artistic Director Carole Kleinberg. “This must never happen again.”

The story concerns one of the survivors, Raja, as she tells the true story of giving the children hope when there was little reason for hope, creating a world of laughter, flowers and butterflies behind the barbed wire. For the children, butterflies became a symbol of defiance, making it possible for them to live and play happily while waiting to be transported. Director Sharon Ohrenstein says that the piece hits close to home for her.

“This play touches my heart because of the experiences my in-laws as survivors went through and what my husband had to deal with as a first generation child.”

A traveling version of this production will be offered in partnership with The Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee to area high schools for Holocaust Education Week in November 2025.

“These actors are all truly fabulous,” Ohrenstein continues. “This show is challenging. it has many different emotional layers. I couldn’t have asked for a better group of people. They have such heart and dedication.”

Featuring Nya Chambless, Lynne Doyle, Declan Moyer, Cora Winkelman, Adalina Petrosky and Evangelina Moyer.

Photo credit: Sorcha Augustine



I NEVER SAW ANOTHER BUTTERFLY Cast

