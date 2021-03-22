Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Get a First Look at Asolo Repertory Theatre's CAMELOT

The production stars Britney Coleman, Nick Duckart, and Alex Joseph Grayson and more.

Mar. 22, 2021  

Asolo Repertory Theatre will stream its concert production of Lerner and Loewe's Camelot from April 5 - 11. Tickets purchased through March 28 are $15 for an individual and $25 for a household. Tickets purchased from March 29 - April 9 are $20 for an individual and $30 for a household. Once purchased, ticketholders will have a 48-hour window to watch and sales end April 9.

Check out photos below!

The winner of four Tony Awards, Lerner and Loewe's classic 1960 musical defined an age when integrity, courage, and goodness prevailed as the ideals of humankind. King Arthur has created a utopian kingdom of chivalry and civil rule, but when his beloved Queen Guenevere falls in love with his most trusted knight, true honor is put to the test. With one of Broadway's most enchanting scores featuring the hauntingly romantic "If Ever I Would Leave You" and "I Loved You Once in Silence." With a streamlined concert staging by Asolo Rep Associate Artistic Director Celine Rosenthal, and new orchestrations by Tony-nominated Steve Orich, this exquisite musical promises love at first sight, a castle in the distance, and an equal place for all.

Details:

Camelot
March 19-April 1
Previews March 17 & 18
Book and Music by Alan Jay Lerner
Lyrics by Frederick Loewe
Original Production Directed and Staged by Moss Hart Based on The Once and Future King by T.H. White Book Adapted by David Lee
New Orchestrations by Steve Orich
Directed by Celine Rosenthal

For tickets and more information, visit: https://tickets.asolorep.org/camelotstream


