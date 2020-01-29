NEIL BERG'S 111 YEARS OF BROADWAY Comes to Van Wezel

Back by popular demand, Neil Berg brings his company of extraordinary Broadway stars to the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall with an ALL NEW show to light up the night. It's an evening of "Broadway Heaven" with music from shows from every era, including: Dear Evan Hansen, Phantom of the Opera, South Pacific, Wicked, Man of La Mancha and many more audience favorites. Don't miss Neil Berg's 111 Years of Broadway on Wednesday, February 19 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Neil Berg is the composer/co-lyricist of award-winning new rock musical THE 12, written with Pulitzer Prize /Tony -winning playwright, Robert Schenkkan, which premiered at the Denver Center. His other shows include the new Broadway-bound musical Grumpy Old Men, which opened to rave reviews for its U.S. premiere at The Ogunquit Playhouse in Maine, the hit Off-Broadway musical The Prince and the Pauper, Tim and Scrooge, which ran at the Westchester Broadway Theatre in NY, and The Man Who Would Be King. Neil is the creator/co-producer of the #1 Broadway touring concert in America, Neil Berg's 100 Years of Broadway, as well as Neil Berg's 50 Years of Rock & Roll, and Neil Berg's Pianomen. He is the co-producer of the Off-Broadway Alliance Award-Winning revival of Closer Than Ever.

Tickets are $44.50-$74.50. Purchase tickets at www.VanWezel.org, the Box Office or by calling (941) 263-6799. Groups of 10 or more should contact (941) 263-6766. This show is sponsored by Wilde Lexus Sarasota and ABC7. Pre-show dining is available at Mattison's at the Van Wezel located in the theater and can be reserved at www.VanWezel.org or through the Box Office.





