Hermitage Artist Retreat Receives Substantial Grant From The Gulf Coast Community Foundation

The Hermitage Artist Retreat has been recognized by Gulf Coast Community Foundation as one of 12 cornerstone arts organizations with its Arts Appreciation Grant.

The unrestricted $30,000 grant, made possible through the Venice Endowment Fund and the Violetta Marchisio Charitable Fund, will help support the Hermitage's core operations for the 2021-2022 season. Gulf Coast notes that its Arts Appreciation grants allow area organizations to focus on what they do best - "bringing world-class talent and beauty to Florida's Cultural Coast." This year, Gulf Coast added the Hermitage Artist Retreat to its distinguished list of grantees, stating that the organization has a successful grant history with the foundation and strong donor support.

"The Hermitage is a unique and beloved regional asset that rose to the challenge of innovating during the pandemic, providing strong educational and outreach programming," says Jennifer Johnston, senior community investment officer at Gulf Coast Community Foundation. "This grant recognizes the direct contributions the Hermitage makes to our community's cultural life and to this region's enduring brand as the arts and cultural destination in southwest Florida."

For more information about the Hermitage, or to register for upcoming programs, visit HermitageArtistRetreat.org.