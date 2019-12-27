FST's Suffragist Project Highlights Intersectionality Of Social Movements

Florida Studio Theatre (FST) presents The Rights of It All, a community conversation presented as part of FST's Suffragist Project. A Co-presentation of the Boxser Diversity Initiative and FST, this event will examine ways the movements behind women's suffrage, LGBTQ+ rights, and women's rights intersect. This panel discussion will take place on January 7, 2020 in FST's Gompertz Theatre at 5PM. It is free and open to the public, but reservations are required. For reservations and more information, visit floridastudiotheatre.org.

Honorable Chief Judge Charles E. Williams will moderate the panel, featuring three special guests: Dr. Timothy Patrick McCarthy (Harvard University), Yoleidy Rosario (Ringling College of Art & Design), and Dr. Amy Reid (New College of Florida). McCarthy, Rosario, and Reid will discuss the connections and parallels among three significant social movements from the past century.

"All movements that speak to social justice have a certain commonality," said Honorable Chief Judge Williams. "History teaches us that these separate movements were built upon common principles, ideas, and sometimes even common barriers. The fight for the vote by female suffragists inspired future activists who were also dedicated to equality and acceptance. This discussion, led by an outstanding panel of educators and scholars, will explore this history and social dynamics."

Timothy Patrick McCarthy is an award-winning scholar and educator, public servant, and social justice activist who has taught on the faculty at Harvard University since 2005. He lectures on history and literature, public policy, and education, and is a Core Faculty at the Carr Center for Human Rights Policy. An award-winning historian of politics and social movements, he is author or editor of five books from the New Press, including the forthcoming Stonewall's Children: Living Queer History in an Age of Liberation, Loss, and Love.

Yoleidy Rosario implements and facilitates intercultural and intersectional programs and initiatives, trainings, and workshops that address important social justice issues. Her work investigates indigenous and diasporic cultures, histories, narratives, peoples, geographies, and identities. Rosario has worked extensively in violence prevention and survivor advocacy, the arts, and restorative justice. Rosario is the new Associate Dean of Students and Director of Diversity and Inclusion at Ringling College of Art & Design.

Amy Reid is Professor of French and Gender Studies at New College of Florida, and currently the director of its Gender Studies Program. She holds a PhD in French from Yale University. Her research and teaching focus on the representation of women and women's voices in French and Francophone literature from the 19th-21st century. She is also an award-winning translator. In 2016, Reid received a grant from the National Endowment of the Humanities for her translation of the novel When the Plums Are Ripe, by the Cameroonian author Patrice Nganang.

The Rights of It All: A Discussion on the Intersectionality of Women's Suffrage, the LGBTQ+, and Feminism Movements will take place on January 7, 2020 in FST's Gompertz Theatre at 5PM. It is free and open to the public, but reservations are required. For tickets and reservations, visit floridastudiotheatre.org.





