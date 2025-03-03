FST Launches Forums Event Discussing Stage III Show

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Florida Studio Theatre has announced a new panel discussion to close its 2024-2025 Forums Series: Bad Books: Who Should Decide? Inspired by the Stage III production Bad Books, this forum explores the timely and contentious topic of censorship in schools. The event is free to attend, but registration is required.

Taking place on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at 5 PM in FST's Bowne's Lab, the forum will be moderated by The Honorable Judge Charles E. Williams of the 12th Judicial Circuit, and include opening remarks by Michele Redwine, Founder and President of Suncoast Black Arts Collaborative. Panelists include Sarabeth Kalajian, the former Director of Sarasota County Libraries and Historical Resources; Bryn Durgin, the Director of Programming for Bookstore1Sarasota; and Dr. Keri Downs, a Licensed Child and Adolescent Psychologist from Davenport Psychology. These experts will delve into key questions about who decides what books are appropriate for students and the broader implications of such decisions. Attendees can expect a lively and thought-provoking discussion that challenges perspectives on the intersection of education, freedom of expression, and community values.

﻿“It's easy to take sides on the issue of banned books, especially with the media constantly shaping opinions and telling us what to think,” says Kate Alexander, FST's Associate Director At-Large. “But in doing so, we risk not thinking for ourselves. Fortunately, playwright Sharyn Rothstein challenges us to think – and to listen. Through humor and richly developed characters, she encourages us to explore a complex question: Who should decide what our children read?”

The 2024-2025 Forums Series features panel discussions inspired by the themes of FST's productions, including Off the Charts, 59th Street Bridge, The Heart Sellers, The Cancellation of Lauren Fein, and now Bad Books. These free events bring together experts, community leaders, and audiences for dynamic conversations about the issues shaping our world today.

For more information and the full Forums Series schedule, visit FloridaStudioTheatre.org or contact the Box Office at 941.366.9000.

Closing the 2024-2025 Forums Series is a discussion on Bad Books by Sharyn Rothstein. This new play explores the conflict between a concerned mother and a well-meaning librarian. It strikes a balance between being heartbreakingly poignant and absurdly funny, prompting audiences to reflect on what it truly means to care for our children. The panel will examine various perspectives on the issue and the extent of censorship in our schools. Who should ultimately decide which books are approved?

