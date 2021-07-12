Choral Artists of Sarasota Announces 43rd Season 'Carried Away!'

Choral Artists of Sarasota's 43rd season, entitled "Carried Away!" features six concerts in November, December, February, March, April, and July. "Carried Away!" is designed to transport audiences through the powerful medium of choral music, created in response to the return of live and in-person musical experiences in Sarasota. Performances planned include an opera night with favorite arias and choruses, a concert rendition of Leonard Bernstein's iconic musical On the Town, a program devoted to women in music, a holiday program that resounds with brass and bells, the long-awaited world premiere of "Listen to the Earth," and the popular "American Fanfare," which celebrates our national Independence Day. The "Listen to the Earth project"-an ecological initiative commemorating Earth Day's 50th anniversary in 2020 but postponed due to the pandemic-will premiere in April 2022. Artistic Director Joseph Holt will also illuminate the creative process during a series of virtual "Concert Insights" throughout the season. Each will focus on the upcoming concert with a special guest joining the conversation. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.ChoralArtistsSarasota.org or call 941-387-4900.

Choral Artists' "Listen to the Earth Project" will showcase multiple events, April 22-24. These include a live concert at the Sarasota Opera, film screenings, and panel discussions. Jane Alexander, a Tony Award-winner, two-time Emmy Award winner and former director of the National Endowment for the Arts, is the featured keynote speaker at the "State of the Earth" event on Saturday, April 23. The initiative's capstone is the world-premiere performance of James Grant's cantata, "Listen to the Earth," on Sunday, April 24 at the Sarasota Opera House.

"With the challenges of the past year behind us, audiences are clamoring to return to live and in-person experiences," said Holt. "My inspiration for the season, in response to the digital world we had to inhabit this past year, is to create programs that have universal appeal-programs that delight, entertain and inspire us, ushering us back into the world of communal musical experiences. Choral Artists will continue to engage audiences with the highest standard of innovative programming that has become our trademark."

Choral Artists expands its musical family this season with the appointment of Kevin Trapasso as assistant conductor, formerly with the Master Chorale of Tampa Bay and engaging pianist Susan Versage, formerly with the New York City Opera and the Mannes School of Music.

The Choral Artists of Sarasota's 2021-2022 season schedule:

On the Town

Bristling with effervescent energy and humor, Leonard Bernstein's "On the Town" is one of the finest musicals ever written. Three Sailors on a day of shore leave in New York City look for fun and romance before their 24 hours are up. Eight soloists and the Choral Artists singers present a concert version of this iconic Bernstein musical. Sunday, November 7, 2021, 7 p.m., at Riverview Performing Arts Center, 1 Ram Way, Sarasota. Tickets: $25-$60; Student tickets $5. Concert Insight is October 28, 2021, 10 a.m.

Bells and Brass

The holidays will ring and resound with spectacular brass, organ and handbell arrangements of such Christmas classics as "Hark! the Herald Angels Sing," "Joy to the World," "Hallelujah Chorus," and a snazzy arrangement by the Canadian Brass of "Twelve Days of Christmas."

Sunday, December 19, 2021, 5 p.m., at Church of the Redeemer, 222 S. Palm Avenue, Sarasota. Tickets: $35; Students $5. Concert Insight is December 9, 2021, 10 a.m.

A Night at the Opera: Grand Passion and scintillating intrigue! The soaring melodies of Grand Opera take audiences on a musical journey of unsurpassed heights with favorite opera arias, duets and choruses. The husband and wife team of Adelaide Boedecker, soprano, and Calvin Griffin, bass, will sing duets from "Don Pasquale," "Elixir of Love," "Don Giovanni," and "Marriage of Figaro," along with solo arias and choruses with the Choral Artists' singers. Even the Phantom of the Opera might make an appearance! Sunday, February 20, 2022, 5 p.m., at Church of the Palms, 3224 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota. Tickets: $35; Students $5. Concert Insight is February 10, 2022, 10 a.m.

She is the Music

Female composers throughout history take the stage front and center. Celebrate Women's History Month with this unique program devoted solely to works by female composers. Mendelssohn, Schumann, Hildegarde and many others are featured in this program with Thea Lobo, mezzo-soprano. Sunday, March 20, 2022, 5 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church, 2050 Oak Street, Sarasota. Tickets: $35; Students $5. Concert Insight is March 10, 2022, 10 a.m.

Listen to the Earth

The Earth is speaking loud and clear. Choral Artists celebrates Earth Day with a world premiere of a spectacular new work by James Grant, featuring baritone soloist Marcus DeLoach, Sarasota Young Voices and the Choral Artists singers. Weekend events include screenings of the environmental films, Chasing Ice and Chasing Coral, a panel discussion with environmental experts, and a keynote address by Jane Alexander, award-winning actress and former head of the National Endowment for the Arts. April 22-24, 2022, at Sarasota Opera House, 61 North Palm Avenue, Sarasota. Tickets: $25- $65; Students $5. Concert Insight is April 14, 2022, 10 a.m.

American Fanfare

Celebrate America with choral fireworks, rousing marches and patriotic fervor. Old Glory and Uncle Sam are feted in this annual performance featuring the Lakewood Ranch Wind Ensemble and Choral Artists of Sarasota. Musical fireworks abound in this annual salute to America. July 4, 4 p.m., at Sarasota Opera House, 61 North Palm Avenue, Sarasota. Tickets: $25- $55; Students $5. Concert Insight is June 23, 2022, 10 a.m.

The Choral Artists of Sarasota comprises 32 of the region's most notable professional singers. Eight young singers, ages 16 to 22, are also invited to join the group each year, as part of the organization's educational outreach. One of these gifted singers will be awarded the Barbara Diles Apprentice Scholarship, a funding program to support either private lessons or vocal training at an institution of higher learning. "Ensuring the future of choral music means investing in the next generation of music lovers," says Susan Burke, executive director of Choral Artists of Sarasota. "That means engaging young people on their own terms."

For more information, visit www.ChoralArtistsSarasota.org.