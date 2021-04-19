CELTIC WOMAN Returns To The Van Wezel In 2022

The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall announces Celtic Woman: Postcards from Ireland on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 7 p.m. The Grammy-nominated global music sensation returns to Sarasota with this all new show on the main stage, bringing the beauty of Ireland to life.

Postcards from Ireland celebrates the rich musical and cultural heritage of Ireland - all while taking audiences on a journey of story and song from across the Emerald Isle. Embrace an evening of angelic voices, breathtaking harmonies and instrumental virtuosity as you're transported to the lush landscapes of Ireland. Celtic Woman's fresh fusion of traditional Irish music and contemporary songcraft celebrates Ireland's ancient heritage while reflecting the vibrant spirit of modern Ireland. With Irish dancers, bagpipers and an array of traditional Irish instruments - including the bodhran, tin whistle and uilleann pipes - this dynamic and multi-talented group has captivated audiences around the world.

Tickets are $53-$173 and go on sale Tuesday, April 27 at 12 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org, by visiting the box office or by calling the box office at (941) 263-6799. Box office hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Future updates can be obtained from the Van Wezel's website at www.VanWezel.org.