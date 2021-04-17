BWW Feature: VINTAGE POP! Comes to Florida Studio Theatre

The entertainment world continues to slowly make its way back into the spotlight through innovative ways that create a safe environment for patrons. Florida Studio Theatre is currently presenting its production of "Vintage Pop!" which runs through May 16.

"Vintage Pop!" is a never-before-seen musical revue exploring the transformation of popular music from the early 1900s to through the 1980s. With musical selections from Judy Garland, Elvis Presley, Sting, Michael Jackson and so many more, this journey through the pop evolution is sure to be a fan favorite.

Carole J. Bufford is the show's director, performer and brainchild behind the production. Bufford along with her musical director Ian Herman created the chronological musical arrangements to create a musical experience that has something for every generation.

"Vintage Pop!" was originally going to be performed in April 2020 in NYC at 54 Below. Obviously the pandemic put a halt to that plan and Bufford instead took to additional research to revamp the show. She refined her work and her song list to create a song list of well-known favorites that as she emphasized "will stand the test of time." During the pandemic she made it her mission to truly learn the meaning behind the songs in her show. Bufford wanted musical selections that told a story. One of the most difficult things for Bufford was narrowing down the list of songs into one that was manageable but conveyed her intended message. With classic hits like "St. Louis Blues," "Every Breath You Take," "Sway," and "A Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On," Bufford clearly found the songs that would resonate with her audience however, the seemingly endless list was bound to have some songs that just didn't make the cut. It was through her research that Bufford gained a deeper understanding of the connotation behind each song and strived to align her work in such a way that it brought new life and understanding to these classic works of art. This research was key for her as she finalized the selections for "Vintage Pop!"

The show begins with "Everything Old is New Again" and then the audience will travel back to 1902 and begin the musical journey. The show covers over 80 years during the 80-minute performance. Bufford noted that the show was intended to be done as a quartet but due to COVID she performs on stage accompanied by Jim Prosser on piano and Isaac Mingus on bass. Bufford adjusted the production to be sure that adequate spacing exists for performers at all times. In addition to limited performers on stage, FST operates in compliance of all CDC guidelines. Facial coverings are required of guests throughout the performance. The theatre has also installed MERV-13 air filters on all of its air-conditioning units. Social distancing occurs for all guests and temperature checks are taken at the door.

Bufford expressed that she is excited to "finally celebrate over 80 years of live music." The pandemic has changed a lot of how theaters around thee country operate. Thankfully Florida Studio Theatre has found a way to bring "Vintage Pop!" to the stage for everyone to enjoy. The show runs through May 16th. More information can be found at www.floridastudiotheatre.org.

Photo Credit: Matthew Holler