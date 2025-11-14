The Theatre Group at SBCC to Hold Auditions for A SMALL FAMILY BUISNESS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



🎭 NEW! Santa Barbara Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Santa Barbara & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Theatre Group at SBCC will hold auditions for the spring 2026 production of A SMALL FAMILY BUSINESS by Alan Ayckbourn, directed by Katie Laris, by appointment on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, beginning at 5:30pm in the Jurkowitz Theatre on SBCC’s West Campus. Callbacks will be December 9, rehearsals begin Monday, January 12, 2026 and performances are March 4-21, 2026 in the Garvin Theatre.

Written by Britain’s master comic playwright, the play is set in the late 80’s and centers around Jack McCracken. He has just been given the chance to head up the family’s furniture business and is determined to bring in a new age of honesty and integrity. He quickly learns that this ideal may not be welcomed by the rest of the family and he finds himself quickly enmeshed in a web of criminality, illicit affairs and deception.

Roles Available – 7 men, 6 women. For detailed descriptions please visit www.theatregroupsbcc.com/auditions.

Readers will be provided, please go to www.theatregroupsbcc.com/auditions to download scenes and an audition form.

More information at www.theatregroupsbcc.com/auditions or email Christina Frank, cmfrank1@pipeline.sbcc.edu for appointments.

Love Theater in Santa Barbara? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More