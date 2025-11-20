Ensemble Theatre Company Adds Performance of THE COMPLETE WORKS OF JANE AUSTEN, ABRIDGED

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



🎭 NEW! Santa Barbara Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Santa Barbara & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara will present a special added performance of the West Coast premiere of The Complete Works of Jane Austen, Abridged on Tuesday, December 16, 2025 at 7:30pm in honor of the 250th anniversary of Jane Austen's birth.

Born on December 16, 1775 in Steventon, Hampshire, England, Jane Austen revolutionized the novel form and created timeless classics that have captivated readers for over two centuries. To celebrate this milestone anniversary, ETC will transform The New Vic into a festive tribute to one of literature's most beloved authors.

Patrons are encouraged to come in Regency or festive attire for this special evening, following the 90-minute production there will be a post-show birthday celebration honoring Austen's enduring legacy.

"What better way to celebrate Jane Austen's 250th birthday than with a production that captures everything we love about her work—the wit, the romance, the unforgettable heroines—delivered with contemporary comedic flair," said Scott DeVine, ETC's executive artistic director. "This special performance gives our community a unique opportunity to celebrate an author whose insights into human nature remain as fresh and relevant today as they were in Regency England."

Written by Jessica Bedford, Kathryn MacMillan, Charlotte Northeast, and Meghan Winch, and directed by acclaimed Jane Austen specialist Robert Kelley, THE COMPLETE WORKS OF Jane Austen, ABRIDGEDdistills the wit, romance, and wisdom of Austen's greatest works into a fast-paced, laugh-out-loud theatrical experience. The production features three extraordinary performers: Alyssa Anne Austin, Kyle T. Hester, and Kirsten Høj.

Director Robert Kelley brings unparalleled expertise to this celebration, having directed five previous Jane Austen stage productions, including world premieres of the Paul Gordon musicals Pride and Prejudice and Emma. As Artistic Director Emeritus of TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, Kelley directed over 175 productions during his distinguished career, culminating in the company's receipt of the 2019 Regional Theatre Tony Award.

ABOUT THE SPECIAL PERFORMANCE

Date: Tuesday, December 16, 2025 at 7:30pm

Location: The New Vic, 33 W. Victoria Street, Santa Barbara

Event Schedule:

· Pre-show - Please come in Regency or Festive attire

· 7:30pm performance (90 minutes, no intermission)

· Post-show birthday celebration

Love Theater in Santa Barbara? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More