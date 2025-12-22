 tracker
Final Weeks to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Awards; Central Coast Theatre Company Leads Favorite Theatre!

Voting continues through December 31, 2025.

By: Dec. 22, 2025
Final Weeks to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Awards; Central Coast Theatre Company Leads Favorite Theatre! Image
We're in the final weeks to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Bethany Thomas - SONGS FOR NOBODIES - Pacific Conservatory Theatre - PCPA 39%

CJ Smith - PRIDE CABARET - Santa Barbara Gay Men’s Chorus 24%

Haley Elizabeth - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Stage left 21%

Marisol Miller-Wave - FAMILY ALBUM - Out of the Box Theatre Co. 8%

Will Breman - FAMILY ALBUM - Out of the Box Theatre Co. 4%

Michelle Hernandez - FAMILY ALBUM - Out of the Box Theatre Co. 4%

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Keenon Hooks - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre 21%

Joel Wadlow - SHREK - Central Coast Theatre Company 16%

Michele Spears - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - The Theatre Group at SBCC 15%

Steven Lovelace - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Stage left theatre 14%

Joel Wadlow - LEGALLY BLONDE - Central Coast Theatre Company 10%

Victoria Prado - SHREK - Central Coast Theatre Company 7%

Christina McCarthy - THE TEMPEST - Naked Shakes 7%

Victoria Prado - LEGALLY BLONDE - Central Coast Theatre Company 7%

Twyla Tharpe - TWYLA THARPE DANCE CO - Granada 4%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Katherine Prado - SHREK - Central Coast Theatre Company 20%

Beauty and the Beast - CAROLINE REIN - Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre 18%

Pamela Shaw - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - The Theatre Group at SBCC 14%

Alexa Behm - THE THREEPENNY OPERA - UCSB Launchpad 13%

Katherine Prado - LEGALLY BLONDE - Central Coast Theatre Company 9%

Samantha Eve - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Out of the Box Theatre Company 6%

Marcy Froehlich - DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara 6%

Much Ado About Nothing - TRACEE BEAR - Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre 6%

Q lee - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Stage left 5%

Katherine Prado - ELEPHANTS GRAVEYARD - Central Coast Theatre Company 3%

Best Dance Production
SANTA BARBARA DANCE THEATER - Hatlen Theater 37%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Stage left 35%

ALVIN AILEY - Granada 17%

TWYLA THARPE - Granada 8%

CLOUDGATE - Granada 3%

Best Direction Of A Musical
Victoria Prado - SHREK - Central Coast Theatre Company 19%

Rick Mokler - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - The Theatre Group at SBCC 15%

Erik Stein - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre 14%

Victoria Prado - LEGALLY BLONDE - Central Coast Theatre Company 14%

Brian McDonald - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara 10%

Kitty Balay - WAITRESS - Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre 9%

Samantha Eve - NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Out of the Box Theatre 9%

Roger DeLaurier/Keenon Hooks - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre 6%

Rob Lindley - SONGS FOR NOBODIES - Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre 4%

Best Direction Of A Play
Sean Woodring - ELEPHANTS GRAVEYARD - Central Coast Theatre Company 24%

Michael Brusasco - HOLMES & WATSON - Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre 15%

Sara Rademacher - SANCTUARY CITY - Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre 13%

Katie Laris - SHERWOOD - The Theatre Group at SBCC 10%

Jamie Torcellini - DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara 8%

Jonathan Fox - LOST IN YONKERS - Theatre Group at SBCC 6%

Michael Bernard - CRIME AND PUNISHMENT: A COMEDY - Theatre Group at SBCC 6%

Risa Brainin - STRANGE BIRDS - UCSB Launchpad 5%

Andy Fickman - PARENTS IN CHAINS - Ensemble Theater Co 3%

Asa Olsson - SOCIAL INSECURITY - Alcazar Theatre 3%

Pesha Wright - DANCE NATION - UCSB Launchpad 3%

Irwin Appel - THE TEMPEST - Naked Shakes 2%

R. Michael Gross - LIES - Center Stage Theater 1%

Best Ensemble
SHREK - Central Coast Theatre Company 18%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre 18%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Central Coast Theatre Company 13%

DANCE NATION - UCSB Launchpad 10%

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara 6%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Stage left productions 6%

NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Out of the Box Theatre Company 6%

CRIME AND PUNISHMENT: A COMEDY - Theatre Group at SBCC 6%

SHERWOOD - Theatre Group at SBCC 4%

ELEPHANTS GRAVEYARD - Central Coast Theatre Company 4%

STRANGE BIRDS - UCSB Launchpad 3%

THE TEMPEST - Naked Shakes 2%

PARENTS IN CHAINS - Ensemble theater Co 1%

SOCIAL INSECURITY - Alcazar Theatre 1%

LIES - Center Stage 1%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Rick Pierce - SHREK - Central Coast Theatre Company 20%

Cody Soper - HOLMES & WATSON - Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre 19%

Ben Crop - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - The Theatre Group at SBCC 16%

Vickie Scott - DANCE NATION - UCSB Launchpad 10%

Rick Pierce - LEGALLY BLONDE - Central Coast Theatre Company 10%

Mike Billings - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara 7%

Kaede Kogo - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Out of the Box Theatre Company 5%

Michael Klaers - STRANGE BIRDS - UCSB Launchpad 4%

Patricia L. Frank - CRIME AND PUNISHMENT - The Theatre Group at SBCC 3%

Darren McCroom - THE THREEPENNY OPERA - UCSB Launchpad 3%

LIES - Center Stage Theater 2%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Mark Robertshaw - SHREK - Central Coast Theatre Company 21%

David Potter - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - The Theatre Group at SBCC 15%

Jake Cannon & Orchestra - WAITRESS - Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre 15%

Mark Robertshaw - LEGALLY BLONDE - Central Coast Theatre Company 11%

Jake Cannon & Orchestra - SONGS FOR NOBODIES - Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre 10%

Brad Carroll - THE THREEPENNY OPERA - UCSB Launchpad 10%

David Lamoureux - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara 9%

Sio Tepper & Jay Real - NATASHA, PIERRE, & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Out of the Box Theatre Co. 6%

Jim Connolly - THE TEMPEST - Naked Shakes 3%

Best Musical
SHREK - Central Coast Theatre Company 23%

SONGS FOR NOBODIES - Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre 18%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Central Coast Theatre Company 16%

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Theatre Group at SBCC 14%

NATASHA, PIERRE, & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Out of the Box Theatre Co. 11%

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara 7%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Stage left 5%

THE THREEPENNY OPERA - UCSB Launchpad 4%

THREEPENNY OPERA - UCSB Launchpad 4%

Best New Play Or Musical
SHOE (WORKSHOP/READING) - Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre 33%

STRANGE BIRDS - UCSB Launchpad 17%

PARENTS IN CHAINS - Ensemble Theater Co 17%

JUSTICE - Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara 16%

LIES - Center Stage Theater 12%

SOCIAL INSECURITY - Alcazar Theatre 5%

Best Performer In A Musical
Alexx Asencio - SHREK - Central Coast Theatre Company 13%

Vivian Oxley - THE THREEPENNY OPERA - UCSB Launchpad 12%

Molly Dobbs - WAITRESS - Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre 11%

Tiffany Story - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - The Theatre Group at SBCC 9%

Jadyn Oates - LEGALLY BLONDE - Central Coast Theatre Company 8%

Bethany Thomas - SONGS FOR NOBODIES - Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre 6%

Dillon Yuhasz - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - The Theatre Group at SBCC 6%

Erik Stein - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre 5%

Nick Voss - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara 5%

Maile-Kai Merrick - NATASHA, PIERRE, & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Out of the Box Theatre Co. 5%

Cordell Cole - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre 4%

Landen Sheridan - SHREK - Central Coast Theatre Company 3%

Jon Estes - SHREK - Central Coast Theatre Company 3%

Hunter McCormick - SHREK - Central Coast Theatre Company 3%

Ryan Beaghler - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - The Theatre Group at SBCC 2%

Sean Talley - LEGALLY BLONDE - Central Coast Theatre Company 2%

Brian Hoyson - NATASHA, PIERRE, & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Out of the Box Theatre Co. 2%

Desiree Stefanini - LEGALLY BLONDE - Central Coast Theatre Company 1%

Taylor Chambers - LEGALLY BLONDE - Central Coast Theatre Company 1%

Best Performer In A Play
Kiara Plaza - SANCTUARY CITY - Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre 29%

Alexx Asencio - ELEPHANTS GRAVEYARD - Central Coast Theatre Company 14%

Sara Sadjadi - STRANGE BIRDS - UCSB Launchpad 9%

Emily Trask - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre 9%

Adam Hagenbuch - DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara 6%

Andrew Banderas - SANCTUARY CITY - Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre 5%

Will Block - HAMLET - Ensemble Theater 3%

Nicholis Sheley - SHERWOOD - The Theatre Group at SBCC 3%

Tyler Gilbert - CRIME AND PUNISHMENT: A COMEDY - Theatre Group at SBCC 3%

Hunter McCormick - ELEPHANTS GRAVEYARD - Central Coast Theatre Company 3%

Leslie Story - LOST IN YONKERS - Theatre Group at SBCC 3%

Mark Booher - HOLMES & WATSON - Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre 3%

Taylor Chambers - ELEPHANTS GRAVEYARD - Central Coast Theatre Company 2%

Nick Schiro - ELEPHANTS GRAVEYARD - Central Coast Theatre Company 2%

Rachel Brown - CRIME AND PUNISHMENT: A COMEDY - Theatre Group at SBCC 2%

Rachel Brown - SHERWOOD - The Theatre Group at SBCC 1%

Ben Thomas - CRIME & PUNISHMENT - The Theatre Group at SBCC 1%

Leesa Beck - LOST IN YONKERS - The Theatre Group at SBCC 1%

Nic Valinsky - LIES - Center Stage 1%

E. Bonnie Lewis - SOCIAL INSECURITY - Alcazar Theatre 0%

Best Play
SANCTUARY CITY - Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre 37%

ELEPHANTS GRAVEYARD - Central Coast Theatre Company 16%

DANCE NATION - UCSB Launchpad 10%

HOLMES & WATSON - Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre 9%

CRIME AND PUNISHMENT - The Theatre Group at SBCC 7%

SHERWOOD - The Theatre Group at SBCC 4%

PARENTS IN CHAINS - Ensemble Theater Co 4%

THE THREEPENNY OPERA - UCSB Launchpad 4%

LOST IN YONKERS - Theatre Group at SBCC 4%

THE TEMPEST - Naked Shakes 2%

STRANGE BIRDS - UCSB Launchpad 2%

LIES - Center Stage Theater 1%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jason Bolen - WAITRESS - Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre 20%

Patricia L. Frank - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - The Theatre Group at SBCC 19%

Ann Sheffield - STRANGE BIRDS - UCSB Launchpad 14%

Jason Bolen - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre 10%

Kevin Dudley - HOLMES & WATSON - Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre 8%

Mike Billings - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara 7%

Fred Kinney - THE THREEPENNY OPERA - UCSB Launchpad 6%

Stephen Gifford - WAR OF THE WORLDS THE PANIC BROADCAST - Ensemble Theatre of Santa Barbara 5%

Patricia L. Frank - CRIME AND PUNISHMENT - The Theatre Group at SBCC 5%

Jeffrey Kmiec - SONGS FOR NOBODIES - Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre 5%

Patricia L. Frank - SHERWOOD - The Theatre Group at SBCC 3%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Elisabeth Weidner - HOLMES & WATSON - Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre 37%

Jonathan Mitchell - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Theatre Group at SBCC 32%

Jazer Sibley-Schwartz - DANCE NATION - UCSB Launchpad 16%

Danny Fiandaca - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara 15%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Tiffany Story - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Theatre Group at SBCC 13%

Alex Newton - SHREK - Central Coast Theatre Company 13%

Natalie Mara - WAITRESS - Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre 11%

Bethany Thomas - WAITRESS - Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre 9%

Gracie Dodson - SHREK - Central Coast Theatre Company 8%

Alexander Pimentel - WAITRESS - Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre 8%

Will Muse - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - The Theatre Group at SBCC 6%

Jose Vasquez Mendoza - LEGALLY BLONDE - Central Coast Theatre Company 5%

CJ Smith - NATASHA, PIERRE, & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Out of the Box Theatre Co. 5%

Emily Trask - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre 5%

Marisol Miller-Wave - NATASHA, PIERRE, & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Out of the Box Theatre Co. 3%

Daniel Geiger - SHREK - Central Coast Theatre Company 3%

Andree Zavala - SHREK - Central Coast Theatre Company 3%

Taylor Chambers - SHREK - Central Coast Theatre Company 2%

Kahonukai Boro - SHREK - Central Coast Theatre Company 2%

Ricardo Sanchez - LEGALLY BLONDE - Central Coast Theatre Company 2%

Micheal Lao - NATASHA, PIERRE, & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Out of the Box Theatre Co. 2%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Vivian Oxley - DANCE NATION - UCSB Launchpad 14%

Alex Newton - ELEPHANTS GRAVEYARD - Central Coast Theatre Company 13%

Alexander Pimentel - SANCTUARY CITY - Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre 11%

Erik Stein - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre 11%

Regina Hernandez - DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara 7%

Mike Fiore - HOLMES & WATSON - Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre 6%

Alice Deutsch - ELEPHANTS GRAVEYARD - Central Coast Theatre Company 6%

Tyler Gilbert - SHERWOOD - Theatre Group at SBCC 5%

Fatima Torrez - STRANGE BIRDS - UCSB Launchpad 5%

Raina Williams - CRIME AND PUNISHMENT - The Theatre Group at SBCC 4%

Nicholis Sheley - CRIME AND PUNISHMENT - The Theatre Group at SBCC 4%

Kurtis Newton - ELEPHANTS GRAVEYARD - Central Coast Theatre Company 4%

Matthew Tavianini - CRIME AND PUNISHMENT - The Theatre Group at SBCC 4%

Luke Hamilton - LOST IN YONKERS - Theatre Group at SBCC 3%

Kalina Bumgardner - ELEPHANTS GRAVEYARD - Central Coast Theatre Company 3%

Peter Fuller - LOST IN YONKERS - The Theatre Group at SBCC 1%

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
SHREK - Central Coast Theatre Company 57%

BLAST OFF! - Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre 24%

URINETOWN - San Marcos Theatre 18%

Favorite Local Theatre
Central Coast Theatre Company 33%

Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre 28%

The Theatre Group at SBCC 17%

Out of the Box Theatre Co. 12%

UCSB Launchpad 8%

Naked Shakes 2%

