Final Weeks to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Awards; Central Coast Theatre Company Leads Favorite Theatre!

We're in the final weeks to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Bethany Thomas
- SONGS FOR NOBODIES
- Pacific Conservatory Theatre - PCPA
39%
CJ Smith
- PRIDE CABARET
- Santa Barbara Gay Men’s Chorus
24%
Haley Elizabeth
- THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- Stage left
21%
Marisol Miller-Wave
- FAMILY ALBUM
- Out of the Box Theatre Co.
8%
Will Breman
- FAMILY ALBUM
- Out of the Box Theatre Co.
4%
Michelle Hernandez
- FAMILY ALBUM
- Out of the Box Theatre Co.
4%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Keenon Hooks
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
21%
Joel Wadlow
- SHREK
- Central Coast Theatre Company
16%
Michele Spears
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- The Theatre Group at SBCC
15%
Steven Lovelace
- THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- Stage left theatre
14%
Joel Wadlow
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Central Coast Theatre Company
10%
Victoria Prado
- SHREK
- Central Coast Theatre Company
7%
Christina McCarthy
- THE TEMPEST
- Naked Shakes
7%
Victoria Prado
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Central Coast Theatre Company
7%
Twyla Tharpe
- TWYLA THARPE DANCE CO
- Granada
4%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Katherine Prado
- SHREK
- Central Coast Theatre Company
20%
Beauty and the Beast
- CAROLINE REIN
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
18%
Pamela Shaw
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- The Theatre Group at SBCC
14%
Alexa Behm
- THE THREEPENNY OPERA
- UCSB Launchpad
13%
Katherine Prado
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Central Coast Theatre Company
9%
Samantha Eve
- NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
- Out of the Box Theatre Company
6%
Marcy Froehlich
- DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara
6%
Much Ado About Nothing
- TRACEE BEAR
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
6%
Q lee
- THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- Stage left
5%
Katherine Prado
- ELEPHANTS GRAVEYARD
- Central Coast Theatre Company
3%Best Dance Production SANTA BARBARA DANCE THEATER
- Hatlen Theater
37%THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- Stage left
35%ALVIN AILEY
- Granada
17%TWYLA THARPE
- Granada
8%CLOUDGATE
- Granada
3%Best Direction Of A Musical
Victoria Prado
- SHREK
- Central Coast Theatre Company
19%
Rick Mokler
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- The Theatre Group at SBCC
15%
Erik Stein
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
14%
Victoria Prado
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Central Coast Theatre Company
14%
Brian McDonald
- MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET
- Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara
10%
Kitty Balay
- WAITRESS
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
9%
Samantha Eve
- NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
- Out of the Box Theatre
9%
Roger DeLaurier/Keenon Hooks
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
6%
Rob Lindley
- SONGS FOR NOBODIES
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
4%Best Direction Of A Play
Sean Woodring
- ELEPHANTS GRAVEYARD
- Central Coast Theatre Company
24%
Michael Brusasco
- HOLMES & WATSON
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
15%
Sara Rademacher
- SANCTUARY CITY
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
13%
Katie Laris
- SHERWOOD
- The Theatre Group at SBCC
10%
Jamie Torcellini
- DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara
8%
Jonathan Fox
- LOST IN YONKERS
- Theatre Group at SBCC
6%
Michael Bernard
- CRIME AND PUNISHMENT: A COMEDY
- Theatre Group at SBCC
6%
Risa Brainin
- STRANGE BIRDS
- UCSB Launchpad
5%
Andy Fickman
- PARENTS IN CHAINS
- Ensemble Theater Co
3%
Asa Olsson
- SOCIAL INSECURITY
- Alcazar Theatre
3%
Pesha Wright
- DANCE NATION
- UCSB Launchpad
3%
Irwin Appel
- THE TEMPEST
- Naked Shakes
2%
R. Michael Gross
- LIES
- Center Stage Theater
1%Best Ensemble SHREK
- Central Coast Theatre Company
18%SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
18%LEGALLY BLONDE
- Central Coast Theatre Company
13%DANCE NATION
- UCSB Launchpad
10%MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET
- Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara
6%THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- Stage left productions
6%NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
- Out of the Box Theatre Company
6%CRIME AND PUNISHMENT: A COMEDY
- Theatre Group at SBCC
6%SHERWOOD
- Theatre Group at SBCC
4%ELEPHANTS GRAVEYARD
- Central Coast Theatre Company
4%STRANGE BIRDS
- UCSB Launchpad
3%THE TEMPEST
- Naked Shakes
2%PARENTS IN CHAINS
- Ensemble theater Co
1%SOCIAL INSECURITY
- Alcazar Theatre
1%LIES
- Center Stage
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Rick Pierce
- SHREK
- Central Coast Theatre Company
20%
Cody Soper
- HOLMES & WATSON
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
19%
Ben Crop
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- The Theatre Group at SBCC
16%
Vickie Scott
- DANCE NATION
- UCSB Launchpad
10%
Rick Pierce
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Central Coast Theatre Company
10%
Mike Billings
- MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET
- Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara
7%
Kaede Kogo
- NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
- Out of the Box Theatre Company
5%
Michael Klaers
- STRANGE BIRDS
- UCSB Launchpad
4%
Patricia L. Frank
- CRIME AND PUNISHMENT
- The Theatre Group at SBCC
3%
Darren McCroom
- THE THREEPENNY OPERA
- UCSB Launchpad
3%LIES
- Center Stage Theater
2%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Mark Robertshaw
- SHREK
- Central Coast Theatre Company
21%
David Potter
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- The Theatre Group at SBCC
15%
Jake Cannon & Orchestra
- WAITRESS
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
15%
Mark Robertshaw
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Central Coast Theatre Company
11%
Jake Cannon & Orchestra
- SONGS FOR NOBODIES
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
10%
Brad Carroll
- THE THREEPENNY OPERA
- UCSB Launchpad
10%
David Lamoureux
- MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET
- Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara
9%
Sio Tepper & Jay Real
- NATASHA, PIERRE, & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
- Out of the Box Theatre Co.
6%
Jim Connolly
- THE TEMPEST
- Naked Shakes
3%Best Musical SHREK
- Central Coast Theatre Company
23%SONGS FOR NOBODIES
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
18%LEGALLY BLONDE
- Central Coast Theatre Company
16%YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- Theatre Group at SBCC
14%NATASHA, PIERRE, & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
- Out of the Box Theatre Co.
11%MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET
- Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara
7%THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- Stage left
5%THE THREEPENNY OPERA
- UCSB Launchpad
4%THREEPENNY OPERA
- UCSB Launchpad
4%Best New Play Or Musical SHOE (WORKSHOP/READING)
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
33%STRANGE BIRDS
- UCSB Launchpad
17%PARENTS IN CHAINS
- Ensemble Theater Co
17%JUSTICE
- Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara
16%LIES
- Center Stage Theater
12%SOCIAL INSECURITY
- Alcazar Theatre
5%Best Performer In A Musical
Alexx Asencio
- SHREK
- Central Coast Theatre Company
13%
Vivian Oxley
- THE THREEPENNY OPERA
- UCSB Launchpad
12%
Molly Dobbs
- WAITRESS
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
11%
Tiffany Story
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- The Theatre Group at SBCC
9%
Jadyn Oates
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Central Coast Theatre Company
8%
Bethany Thomas
- SONGS FOR NOBODIES
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
6%
Dillon Yuhasz
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- The Theatre Group at SBCC
6%
Erik Stein
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
5%
Nick Voss
- MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET
- Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara
5%
Maile-Kai Merrick
- NATASHA, PIERRE, & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
- Out of the Box Theatre Co.
5%
Cordell Cole
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
4%
Landen Sheridan
- SHREK
- Central Coast Theatre Company
3%
Jon Estes
- SHREK
- Central Coast Theatre Company
3%
Hunter McCormick
- SHREK
- Central Coast Theatre Company
3%
Ryan Beaghler
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- The Theatre Group at SBCC
2%
Sean Talley
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Central Coast Theatre Company
2%
Brian Hoyson
- NATASHA, PIERRE, & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
- Out of the Box Theatre Co.
2%
Desiree Stefanini
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Central Coast Theatre Company
1%
Taylor Chambers
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Central Coast Theatre Company
1%Best Performer In A Play
Kiara Plaza
- SANCTUARY CITY
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
29%
Alexx Asencio
- ELEPHANTS GRAVEYARD
- Central Coast Theatre Company
14%
Sara Sadjadi
- STRANGE BIRDS
- UCSB Launchpad
9%
Emily Trask
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
9%
Adam Hagenbuch
- DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara
6%
Andrew Banderas
- SANCTUARY CITY
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
5%
Will Block
- HAMLET
- Ensemble Theater
3%
Nicholis Sheley
- SHERWOOD
- The Theatre Group at SBCC
3%
Tyler Gilbert
- CRIME AND PUNISHMENT: A COMEDY
- Theatre Group at SBCC
3%
Hunter McCormick
- ELEPHANTS GRAVEYARD
- Central Coast Theatre Company
3%
Leslie Story
- LOST IN YONKERS
- Theatre Group at SBCC
3%
Mark Booher
- HOLMES & WATSON
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
3%
Taylor Chambers
- ELEPHANTS GRAVEYARD
- Central Coast Theatre Company
2%
Nick Schiro
- ELEPHANTS GRAVEYARD
- Central Coast Theatre Company
2%
Rachel Brown
- CRIME AND PUNISHMENT: A COMEDY
- Theatre Group at SBCC
2%
Rachel Brown
- SHERWOOD
- The Theatre Group at SBCC
1%
Ben Thomas
- CRIME & PUNISHMENT
- The Theatre Group at SBCC
1%
Leesa Beck
- LOST IN YONKERS
- The Theatre Group at SBCC
1%
Nic Valinsky
- LIES
- Center Stage
1%
E. Bonnie Lewis
- SOCIAL INSECURITY
- Alcazar Theatre
0%Best Play SANCTUARY CITY
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
37%ELEPHANTS GRAVEYARD
- Central Coast Theatre Company
16%DANCE NATION
- UCSB Launchpad
10%HOLMES & WATSON
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
9%CRIME AND PUNISHMENT
- The Theatre Group at SBCC
7%SHERWOOD
- The Theatre Group at SBCC
4%PARENTS IN CHAINS
- Ensemble Theater Co
4%THE THREEPENNY OPERA
- UCSB Launchpad
4%LOST IN YONKERS
- Theatre Group at SBCC
4%THE TEMPEST
- Naked Shakes
2%STRANGE BIRDS
- UCSB Launchpad
2%LIES
- Center Stage Theater
1%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jason Bolen
- WAITRESS
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
20%
Patricia L. Frank
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- The Theatre Group at SBCC
19%
Ann Sheffield
- STRANGE BIRDS
- UCSB Launchpad
14%
Jason Bolen
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
10%
Kevin Dudley
- HOLMES & WATSON
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
8%
Mike Billings
- MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET
- Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara
7%
Fred Kinney
- THE THREEPENNY OPERA
- UCSB Launchpad
6%
Stephen Gifford
- WAR OF THE WORLDS THE PANIC BROADCAST
- Ensemble Theatre of Santa Barbara
5%
Patricia L. Frank
- CRIME AND PUNISHMENT
- The Theatre Group at SBCC
5%
Jeffrey Kmiec
- SONGS FOR NOBODIES
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
5%
Patricia L. Frank
- SHERWOOD
- The Theatre Group at SBCC
3%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Elisabeth Weidner
- HOLMES & WATSON
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
37%
Jonathan Mitchell
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- Theatre Group at SBCC
32%
Jazer Sibley-Schwartz
- DANCE NATION
- UCSB Launchpad
16%
Danny Fiandaca
- MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET
- Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara
15%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Tiffany Story
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- Theatre Group at SBCC
13%
Alex Newton
- SHREK
- Central Coast Theatre Company
13%
Natalie Mara
- WAITRESS
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
11%
Bethany Thomas
- WAITRESS
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
9%
Gracie Dodson
- SHREK
- Central Coast Theatre Company
8%
Alexander Pimentel
- WAITRESS
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
8%
Will Muse
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- The Theatre Group at SBCC
6%
Jose Vasquez Mendoza
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Central Coast Theatre Company
5%
CJ Smith
- NATASHA, PIERRE, & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
- Out of the Box Theatre Co.
5%
Emily Trask
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
5%
Marisol Miller-Wave
- NATASHA, PIERRE, & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
- Out of the Box Theatre Co.
3%
Daniel Geiger
- SHREK
- Central Coast Theatre Company
3%
Andree Zavala
- SHREK
- Central Coast Theatre Company
3%
Taylor Chambers
- SHREK
- Central Coast Theatre Company
2%
Kahonukai Boro
- SHREK
- Central Coast Theatre Company
2%
Ricardo Sanchez
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Central Coast Theatre Company
2%
Micheal Lao
- NATASHA, PIERRE, & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
- Out of the Box Theatre Co.
2%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Vivian Oxley
- DANCE NATION
- UCSB Launchpad
14%
Alex Newton
- ELEPHANTS GRAVEYARD
- Central Coast Theatre Company
13%
Alexander Pimentel
- SANCTUARY CITY
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
11%
Erik Stein
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
11%
Regina Hernandez
- DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara
7%
Mike Fiore
- HOLMES & WATSON
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
6%
Alice Deutsch
- ELEPHANTS GRAVEYARD
- Central Coast Theatre Company
6%
Tyler Gilbert
- SHERWOOD
- Theatre Group at SBCC
5%
Fatima Torrez
- STRANGE BIRDS
- UCSB Launchpad
5%
Raina Williams
- CRIME AND PUNISHMENT
- The Theatre Group at SBCC
4%
Nicholis Sheley
- CRIME AND PUNISHMENT
- The Theatre Group at SBCC
4%
Kurtis Newton
- ELEPHANTS GRAVEYARD
- Central Coast Theatre Company
4%
Matthew Tavianini
- CRIME AND PUNISHMENT
- The Theatre Group at SBCC
4%
Luke Hamilton
- LOST IN YONKERS
- Theatre Group at SBCC
3%
Kalina Bumgardner
- ELEPHANTS GRAVEYARD
- Central Coast Theatre Company
3%
Peter Fuller
- LOST IN YONKERS
- The Theatre Group at SBCC
1%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production SHREK
- Central Coast Theatre Company
57%BLAST OFF!
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
24%URINETOWN
- San Marcos Theatre
18%Favorite Local Theatre
Central Coast Theatre Company
33%
Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
28%
The Theatre Group at SBCC
17%
Out of the Box Theatre Co.
12%
UCSB Launchpad
8%
Naked Shakes
2%
