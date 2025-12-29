Last Chance to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Awards; NATASHA, PIERRE, & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 Leads Best Musical!

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

This is the final chance to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The deadline to vote is December 31, 2025 at midnight.

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

CJ Smith - PRIDE CABARET - Santa Barbara Gay Men’s Chorus 34%

SONGS FOR NOBODIES

32%

Bethany Thomas -- Pacific Conservatory Theatre - PCPA

THE ADDAMS FAMILY

18%

Haley Elizabeth -- Stage left

FAMILY ALBUM

8%

Marisol Miller-Wave -- Out of the Box Theatre Co.

FAMILY ALBUM

5%

Will Breman -- Out of the Box Theatre Co.

FAMILY ALBUM

3%

Michelle Hernandez -- Out of the Box Theatre Co.

THE ADDAMS FAMILY

24%

Steven Lovelace -- Stage left theatre

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

20%

Keenon Hooks -- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

13%

Michele Spears -- The Theatre Group at SBCC

SHREK

13%

Joel Wadlow -- Central Coast Theatre Company

LEGALLY BLONDE

8%

Joel Wadlow -- Central Coast Theatre Company

THE TEMPEST

6%

Christina McCarthy -- Naked Shakes

SHREK

6%

Victoria Prado -- Central Coast Theatre Company

LEGALLY BLONDE

5%

Victoria Prado -- Central Coast Theatre Company

TWYLA THARPE DANCE CO

5%

Twyla Tharpe -- Granada

THE THREEPENNY OPERA

27%

Alexa Behm -- UCSB Launchpad

SHREK

17%

Katherine Prado -- Central Coast Theatre Company

CAROLINE REIN

15%

Beauty and the Beast -- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

13%

Pamela Shaw -- The Theatre Group at SBCC

LEGALLY BLONDE

7%

Katherine Prado -- Central Coast Theatre Company

DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS

5%

Marcy Froehlich -- Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara

NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812

5%

Samantha Eve -- Out of the Box Theatre Company

TRACEE BEAR

5%

Much Ado About Nothing -- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre

THE ADDAMS FAMILY

4%

Q lee -- Stage left

ELEPHANTS GRAVEYARD

2%

Katherine Prado -- Central Coast Theatre Company

SANTA BARBARA DANCE THEATER

51%

- Hatlen Theater

THE ADDAMS FAMILY

27%

- Stage left

ALVIN AILEY

14%

- Granada

TWYLA THARPE

6%

- Granada

CLOUDGATE

2%

- Granada

NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812

23%

Samantha Eve -- Out of the Box Theatre

SHREK

15%

Victoria Prado -- Central Coast Theatre Company

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

14%

Rick Mokler -- The Theatre Group at SBCC

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

12%

Erik Stein -- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre

LEGALLY BLONDE

11%

Victoria Prado -- Central Coast Theatre Company

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET

8%

Brian McDonald -- Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara

WAITRESS

8%

Kitty Balay -- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

5%

Roger DeLaurier/Keenon Hooks -- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre

SONGS FOR NOBODIES

3%

Rob Lindley -- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre

ELEPHANTS GRAVEYARD

19%

Sean Woodring -- Central Coast Theatre Company

PARENTS IN CHAINS

19%

Andy Fickman -- Ensemble Theater Co

HOLMES & WATSON

13%

Michael Brusasco -- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre

SANCTUARY CITY

11%

Sara Rademacher -- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre

SHERWOOD

9%

Katie Laris -- The Theatre Group at SBCC

DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS

7%

Jamie Torcellini -- Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara

LOST IN YONKERS

6%

Jonathan Fox -- Theatre Group at SBCC

CRIME AND PUNISHMENT: A COMEDY

5%

Michael Bernard -- Theatre Group at SBCC

STRANGE BIRDS

5%

Risa Brainin -- UCSB Launchpad

SOCIAL INSECURITY

3%

Asa Olsson -- Alcazar Theatre

DANCE NATION

3%

Pesha Wright -- UCSB Launchpad

THE TEMPEST

2%

Irwin Appel -- Naked Shakes

LIES

1%

R. Michael Gross -- Center Stage Theater

DANCE NATION

23%

- UCSB Launchpad

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

16%

- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre

SHREK

15%

- Central Coast Theatre Company

LEGALLY BLONDE

11%

- Central Coast Theatre Company

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET

5%

- Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara

CRIME AND PUNISHMENT: A COMEDY

5%

- Theatre Group at SBCC

NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812

5%

- Out of the Box Theatre Company

THE ADDAMS FAMILY

5%

- Stage left productions

SHERWOOD

4%

- Theatre Group at SBCC

STRANGE BIRDS

4%

- UCSB Launchpad

ELEPHANTS GRAVEYARD

3%

- Central Coast Theatre Company

THE TEMPEST

2%

- Naked Shakes

PARENTS IN CHAINS

1%

- Ensemble theater Co

LIES

1%

- Center Stage

SOCIAL INSECURITY

1%

- Alcazar Theatre

DANCE NATION

25%

Vickie Scott -- UCSB Launchpad

SHREK

16%

Rick Pierce -- Central Coast Theatre Company

HOLMES & WATSON

16%

Cody Soper -- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

15%

Ben Crop -- The Theatre Group at SBCC

LEGALLY BLONDE

8%

Rick Pierce -- Central Coast Theatre Company

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET

6%

Mike Billings -- Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara

NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812

4%

Kaede Kogo -- Out of the Box Theatre Company

STRANGE BIRDS

4%

Michael Klaers -- UCSB Launchpad

CRIME AND PUNISHMENT

3%

Patricia L. Frank -- The Theatre Group at SBCC

THE THREEPENNY OPERA

3%

Darren McCroom -- UCSB Launchpad

LIES

1%

- Center Stage Theater

SHREK

18%

Mark Robertshaw -- Central Coast Theatre Company

THE TEMPEST

14%

Jim Connolly -- Naked Shakes

WAITRESS

13%

Jake Cannon & Orchestra -- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

13%

David Potter -- The Theatre Group at SBCC

SONGS FOR NOBODIES

10%

Jake Cannon & Orchestra -- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre

THE THREEPENNY OPERA

9%

Brad Carroll -- UCSB Launchpad

LEGALLY BLONDE

9%

Mark Robertshaw -- Central Coast Theatre Company

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET

8%

David Lamoureux -- Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara

NATASHA, PIERRE, & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812

7%

Sio Tepper & Jay Real -- Out of the Box Theatre Co.

NATASHA, PIERRE, & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812

22%

- Out of the Box Theatre Co.

SHREK

19%

- Central Coast Theatre Company

SONGS FOR NOBODIES

15%

- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre

LEGALLY BLONDE

14%

- Central Coast Theatre Company

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

13%

- Theatre Group at SBCC

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET

6%

- Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara

THE ADDAMS FAMILY

4%

- Stage left

THE THREEPENNY OPERA

3%

- UCSB Launchpad

THREEPENNY OPERA

3%

- UCSB Launchpad

PARENTS IN CHAINS

31%

- Ensemble Theater Co

SHOE (WORKSHOP/READING)

27%

- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre

STRANGE BIRDS

15%

- UCSB Launchpad

JUSTICE

14%

- Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara

LIES

9%

- Center Stage Theater

SOCIAL INSECURITY

4%

- Alcazar Theatre

THE THREEPENNY OPERA

25%

Vivian Oxley -- UCSB Launchpad

SHREK

11%

Alexx Asencio -- Central Coast Theatre Company

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

11%

Tiffany Story -- The Theatre Group at SBCC

WAITRESS

9%

Molly Dobbs -- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre

LEGALLY BLONDE

7%

Jadyn Oates -- Central Coast Theatre Company

SONGS FOR NOBODIES

5%

Bethany Thomas -- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

5%

Erik Stein -- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

4%

Dillon Yuhasz -- The Theatre Group at SBCC

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET

4%

Nick Voss -- Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara

NATASHA, PIERRE, & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812

4%

Maile-Kai Merrick -- Out of the Box Theatre Co.

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

3%

Cordell Cole -- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre

SHREK

2%

Landen Sheridan -- Central Coast Theatre Company

SHREK

2%

Jon Estes -- Central Coast Theatre Company

SHREK

2%

Hunter McCormick -- Central Coast Theatre Company

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

2%

Ryan Beaghler -- The Theatre Group at SBCC

LEGALLY BLONDE

1%

Sean Talley -- Central Coast Theatre Company

NATASHA, PIERRE, & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812

1%

Brian Hoyson -- Out of the Box Theatre Co.

LEGALLY BLONDE

1%

Desiree Stefanini -- Central Coast Theatre Company

LEGALLY BLONDE

1%

Taylor Chambers -- Central Coast Theatre Company

SANCTUARY CITY

34%

Kiara Plaza -- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre

STRANGE BIRDS

18%

Sara Sadjadi -- UCSB Launchpad

ELEPHANTS GRAVEYARD

10%

Alexx Asencio -- Central Coast Theatre Company

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

7%

Emily Trask -- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre

DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS

4%

Adam Hagenbuch -- Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara

SANCTUARY CITY

4%

Andrew Banderas -- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre

SHERWOOD

3%

Nicholis Sheley -- The Theatre Group at SBCC

HAMLET

3%

Will Block -- Ensemble Theater

CRIME AND PUNISHMENT: A COMEDY

3%

Tyler Gilbert -- Theatre Group at SBCC

LOST IN YONKERS

2%

Leslie Story -- Theatre Group at SBCC

HOLMES & WATSON

2%

Mark Booher -- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre

ELEPHANTS GRAVEYARD

2%

Hunter McCormick -- Central Coast Theatre Company

ELEPHANTS GRAVEYARD

2%

Taylor Chambers -- Central Coast Theatre Company

ELEPHANTS GRAVEYARD

2%

Nick Schiro -- Central Coast Theatre Company

CRIME AND PUNISHMENT: A COMEDY

1%

Rachel Brown -- Theatre Group at SBCC

SHERWOOD

1%

Rachel Brown -- The Theatre Group at SBCC

CRIME & PUNISHMENT

1%

Ben Thomas -- The Theatre Group at SBCC

LOST IN YONKERS

1%

Leesa Beck -- The Theatre Group at SBCC

LIES

1%

Nic Valinsky -- Center Stage

SOCIAL INSECURITY

0%

E. Bonnie Lewis -- Alcazar Theatre

SANCTUARY CITY

39%

- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre

DANCE NATION

18%

- UCSB Launchpad

ELEPHANTS GRAVEYARD

12%

- Central Coast Theatre Company

HOLMES & WATSON

7%

- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre

CRIME AND PUNISHMENT

5%

- The Theatre Group at SBCC

SHERWOOD

4%

- The Theatre Group at SBCC

PARENTS IN CHAINS

3%

- Ensemble Theater Co

LOST IN YONKERS

3%

- Theatre Group at SBCC

THE THREEPENNY OPERA

3%

- UCSB Launchpad

STRANGE BIRDS

3%

- UCSB Launchpad

THE TEMPEST

2%

- Naked Shakes

LIES

1%

- Center Stage Theater

STRANGE BIRDS

29%

Ann Sheffield -- UCSB Launchpad

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

16%

Patricia L. Frank -- The Theatre Group at SBCC

WAITRESS

16%

Jason Bolen -- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

8%

Jason Bolen -- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre

HOLMES & WATSON

6%

Kevin Dudley -- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET

6%

Mike Billings -- Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara

THE THREEPENNY OPERA

4%

Fred Kinney -- UCSB Launchpad

WAR OF THE WORLDS THE PANIC BROADCAST

4%

Stephen Gifford -- Ensemble Theatre of Santa Barbara

CRIME AND PUNISHMENT

4%

Patricia L. Frank -- The Theatre Group at SBCC

SONGS FOR NOBODIES

4%

Jeffrey Kmiec -- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre

SHERWOOD

4%

Patricia L. Frank -- The Theatre Group at SBCC

DANCE NATION

32%

Jazer Sibley-Schwartz -- UCSB Launchpad

HOLMES & WATSON

30%

Elisabeth Weidner -- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

26%

Jonathan Mitchell -- Theatre Group at SBCC

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET

13%

Danny Fiandaca -- Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

14%

Tiffany Story -- Theatre Group at SBCC

SHREK

11%

Alex Newton -- Central Coast Theatre Company

NATASHA, PIERRE, & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812

11%

CJ Smith -- Out of the Box Theatre Co.

WAITRESS

10%

Natalie Mara -- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre

WAITRESS

9%

Bethany Thomas -- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre

WAITRESS

7%

Alexander Pimentel -- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

6%

Will Muse -- The Theatre Group at SBCC

SHREK

6%

Gracie Dodson -- Central Coast Theatre Company

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

5%

Emily Trask -- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre

NATASHA, PIERRE, & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812

4%

Marisol Miller-Wave -- Out of the Box Theatre Co.

LEGALLY BLONDE

4%

Jose Vasquez Mendoza -- Central Coast Theatre Company

SHREK

3%

Daniel Geiger -- Central Coast Theatre Company

NATASHA, PIERRE, & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812

3%

Micheal Lao -- Out of the Box Theatre Co.

SHREK

2%

Andree Zavala -- Central Coast Theatre Company

SHREK

2%

Taylor Chambers -- Central Coast Theatre Company

LEGALLY BLONDE

2%

Ricardo Sanchez -- Central Coast Theatre Company

SHREK

2%

Kahonukai Boro -- Central Coast Theatre Company

DANCE NATION

28%

Vivian Oxley -- UCSB Launchpad

ELEPHANTS GRAVEYARD

10%

Alex Newton -- Central Coast Theatre Company

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

9%

Erik Stein -- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre

SANCTUARY CITY

9%

Alexander Pimentel -- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre

DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS

6%

Regina Hernandez -- Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara

HOLMES & WATSON

6%

Mike Fiore -- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre

STRANGE BIRDS

5%

Fatima Torrez -- UCSB Launchpad

ELEPHANTS GRAVEYARD

5%

Alice Deutsch -- Central Coast Theatre Company

CRIME AND PUNISHMENT

4%

Nicholis Sheley -- The Theatre Group at SBCC

SHERWOOD

4%

Tyler Gilbert -- Theatre Group at SBCC

CRIME AND PUNISHMENT

3%

Matthew Tavianini -- The Theatre Group at SBCC

CRIME AND PUNISHMENT

3%

Raina Williams -- The Theatre Group at SBCC

ELEPHANTS GRAVEYARD

3%

Kurtis Newton -- Central Coast Theatre Company

ELEPHANTS GRAVEYARD

2%

Kalina Bumgardner -- Central Coast Theatre Company

LOST IN YONKERS

2%

Luke Hamilton -- Theatre Group at SBCC

LOST IN YONKERS

1%

Peter Fuller -- The Theatre Group at SBCC

SHREK

49%

- Central Coast Theatre Company

BLAST OFF!

37%

- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre

URINETOWN

14%

- San Marcos Theatre

29%

Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre

28%

Central Coast Theatre Company

19%

Out of the Box Theatre Co.

16%

The Theatre Group at SBCC

7%

UCSB Launchpad

2%

Naked Shakes

