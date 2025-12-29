Last Chance to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Awards; NATASHA, PIERRE, & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 Leads Best Musical!

Get all the top news & discounts for Santa Barbara & beyond.
This is the final chance to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The deadline to vote is December 31, 2025 at midnight.
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
CJ Smith
- PRIDE CABARET
- Santa Barbara Gay Men’s Chorus
34%
Bethany Thomas
- SONGS FOR NOBODIES
- Pacific Conservatory Theatre - PCPA
32%
Haley Elizabeth
- THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- Stage left
18%
Marisol Miller-Wave
- FAMILY ALBUM
- Out of the Box Theatre Co.
8%
Will Breman
- FAMILY ALBUM
- Out of the Box Theatre Co.
5%
Michelle Hernandez
- FAMILY ALBUM
- Out of the Box Theatre Co.
3%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Steven Lovelace
- THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- Stage left theatre
24%
Keenon Hooks
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
20%
Michele Spears
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- The Theatre Group at SBCC
13%
Joel Wadlow
- SHREK
- Central Coast Theatre Company
13%
Joel Wadlow
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Central Coast Theatre Company
8%
Christina McCarthy
- THE TEMPEST
- Naked Shakes
6%
Victoria Prado
- SHREK
- Central Coast Theatre Company
6%
Victoria Prado
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Central Coast Theatre Company
5%
Twyla Tharpe
- TWYLA THARPE DANCE CO
- Granada
5%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Alexa Behm
- THE THREEPENNY OPERA
- UCSB Launchpad
27%
Katherine Prado
- SHREK
- Central Coast Theatre Company
17%
Beauty and the Beast
- CAROLINE REIN
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
15%
Pamela Shaw
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- The Theatre Group at SBCC
13%
Katherine Prado
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Central Coast Theatre Company
7%
Marcy Froehlich
- DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara
5%
Samantha Eve
- NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
- Out of the Box Theatre Company
5%
Much Ado About Nothing
- TRACEE BEAR
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
5%
Q lee
- THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- Stage left
4%
Katherine Prado
- ELEPHANTS GRAVEYARD
- Central Coast Theatre Company
2%Best Dance Production SANTA BARBARA DANCE THEATER
- Hatlen Theater
51%THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- Stage left
27%ALVIN AILEY
- Granada
14%TWYLA THARPE
- Granada
6%CLOUDGATE
- Granada
2%Best Direction Of A Musical
Samantha Eve
- NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
- Out of the Box Theatre
23%
Victoria Prado
- SHREK
- Central Coast Theatre Company
15%
Rick Mokler
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- The Theatre Group at SBCC
14%
Erik Stein
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
12%
Victoria Prado
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Central Coast Theatre Company
11%
Brian McDonald
- MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET
- Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara
8%
Kitty Balay
- WAITRESS
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
8%
Roger DeLaurier/Keenon Hooks
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
5%
Rob Lindley
- SONGS FOR NOBODIES
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
3%Best Direction Of A Play
Sean Woodring
- ELEPHANTS GRAVEYARD
- Central Coast Theatre Company
19%
Andy Fickman
- PARENTS IN CHAINS
- Ensemble Theater Co
19%
Michael Brusasco
- HOLMES & WATSON
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
13%
Sara Rademacher
- SANCTUARY CITY
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
11%
Katie Laris
- SHERWOOD
- The Theatre Group at SBCC
9%
Jamie Torcellini
- DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara
7%
Jonathan Fox
- LOST IN YONKERS
- Theatre Group at SBCC
6%
Michael Bernard
- CRIME AND PUNISHMENT: A COMEDY
- Theatre Group at SBCC
5%
Risa Brainin
- STRANGE BIRDS
- UCSB Launchpad
5%
Asa Olsson
- SOCIAL INSECURITY
- Alcazar Theatre
3%
Pesha Wright
- DANCE NATION
- UCSB Launchpad
3%
Irwin Appel
- THE TEMPEST
- Naked Shakes
2%
R. Michael Gross
- LIES
- Center Stage Theater
1%Best Ensemble DANCE NATION
- UCSB Launchpad
23%SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
16%SHREK
- Central Coast Theatre Company
15%LEGALLY BLONDE
- Central Coast Theatre Company
11%MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET
- Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara
5%CRIME AND PUNISHMENT: A COMEDY
- Theatre Group at SBCC
5%NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
- Out of the Box Theatre Company
5%THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- Stage left productions
5%SHERWOOD
- Theatre Group at SBCC
4%STRANGE BIRDS
- UCSB Launchpad
4%ELEPHANTS GRAVEYARD
- Central Coast Theatre Company
3%THE TEMPEST
- Naked Shakes
2%PARENTS IN CHAINS
- Ensemble theater Co
1%LIES
- Center Stage
1%SOCIAL INSECURITY
- Alcazar Theatre
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Vickie Scott
- DANCE NATION
- UCSB Launchpad
25%
Rick Pierce
- SHREK
- Central Coast Theatre Company
16%
Cody Soper
- HOLMES & WATSON
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
16%
Ben Crop
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- The Theatre Group at SBCC
15%
Rick Pierce
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Central Coast Theatre Company
8%
Mike Billings
- MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET
- Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara
6%
Kaede Kogo
- NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
- Out of the Box Theatre Company
4%
Michael Klaers
- STRANGE BIRDS
- UCSB Launchpad
4%
Patricia L. Frank
- CRIME AND PUNISHMENT
- The Theatre Group at SBCC
3%
Darren McCroom
- THE THREEPENNY OPERA
- UCSB Launchpad
3%LIES
- Center Stage Theater
1%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Mark Robertshaw
- SHREK
- Central Coast Theatre Company
18%
Jim Connolly
- THE TEMPEST
- Naked Shakes
14%
Jake Cannon & Orchestra
- WAITRESS
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
13%
David Potter
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- The Theatre Group at SBCC
13%
Jake Cannon & Orchestra
- SONGS FOR NOBODIES
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
10%
Brad Carroll
- THE THREEPENNY OPERA
- UCSB Launchpad
9%
Mark Robertshaw
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Central Coast Theatre Company
9%
David Lamoureux
- MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET
- Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara
8%
Sio Tepper & Jay Real
- NATASHA, PIERRE, & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
- Out of the Box Theatre Co.
7%Best Musical NATASHA, PIERRE, & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
- Out of the Box Theatre Co.
22%SHREK
- Central Coast Theatre Company
19%SONGS FOR NOBODIES
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
15%LEGALLY BLONDE
- Central Coast Theatre Company
14%YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- Theatre Group at SBCC
13%MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET
- Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara
6%THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- Stage left
4%THE THREEPENNY OPERA
- UCSB Launchpad
3%THREEPENNY OPERA
- UCSB Launchpad
3%Best New Play Or Musical PARENTS IN CHAINS
- Ensemble Theater Co
31%SHOE (WORKSHOP/READING)
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
27%STRANGE BIRDS
- UCSB Launchpad
15%JUSTICE
- Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara
14%LIES
- Center Stage Theater
9%SOCIAL INSECURITY
- Alcazar Theatre
4%Best Performer In A Musical
Vivian Oxley
- THE THREEPENNY OPERA
- UCSB Launchpad
25%
Alexx Asencio
- SHREK
- Central Coast Theatre Company
11%
Tiffany Story
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- The Theatre Group at SBCC
11%
Molly Dobbs
- WAITRESS
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
9%
Jadyn Oates
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Central Coast Theatre Company
7%
Bethany Thomas
- SONGS FOR NOBODIES
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
5%
Erik Stein
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
5%
Dillon Yuhasz
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- The Theatre Group at SBCC
4%
Nick Voss
- MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET
- Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara
4%
Maile-Kai Merrick
- NATASHA, PIERRE, & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
- Out of the Box Theatre Co.
4%
Cordell Cole
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
3%
Landen Sheridan
- SHREK
- Central Coast Theatre Company
2%
Jon Estes
- SHREK
- Central Coast Theatre Company
2%
Hunter McCormick
- SHREK
- Central Coast Theatre Company
2%
Ryan Beaghler
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- The Theatre Group at SBCC
2%
Sean Talley
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Central Coast Theatre Company
1%
Brian Hoyson
- NATASHA, PIERRE, & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
- Out of the Box Theatre Co.
1%
Desiree Stefanini
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Central Coast Theatre Company
1%
Taylor Chambers
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Central Coast Theatre Company
1%Best Performer In A Play
Kiara Plaza
- SANCTUARY CITY
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
34%
Sara Sadjadi
- STRANGE BIRDS
- UCSB Launchpad
18%
Alexx Asencio
- ELEPHANTS GRAVEYARD
- Central Coast Theatre Company
10%
Emily Trask
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
7%
Adam Hagenbuch
- DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara
4%
Andrew Banderas
- SANCTUARY CITY
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
4%
Nicholis Sheley
- SHERWOOD
- The Theatre Group at SBCC
3%
Will Block
- HAMLET
- Ensemble Theater
3%
Tyler Gilbert
- CRIME AND PUNISHMENT: A COMEDY
- Theatre Group at SBCC
3%
Leslie Story
- LOST IN YONKERS
- Theatre Group at SBCC
2%
Mark Booher
- HOLMES & WATSON
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
2%
Hunter McCormick
- ELEPHANTS GRAVEYARD
- Central Coast Theatre Company
2%
Taylor Chambers
- ELEPHANTS GRAVEYARD
- Central Coast Theatre Company
2%
Nick Schiro
- ELEPHANTS GRAVEYARD
- Central Coast Theatre Company
2%
Rachel Brown
- CRIME AND PUNISHMENT: A COMEDY
- Theatre Group at SBCC
1%
Rachel Brown
- SHERWOOD
- The Theatre Group at SBCC
1%
Ben Thomas
- CRIME & PUNISHMENT
- The Theatre Group at SBCC
1%
Leesa Beck
- LOST IN YONKERS
- The Theatre Group at SBCC
1%
Nic Valinsky
- LIES
- Center Stage
1%
E. Bonnie Lewis
- SOCIAL INSECURITY
- Alcazar Theatre
0%Best Play SANCTUARY CITY
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
39%DANCE NATION
- UCSB Launchpad
18%ELEPHANTS GRAVEYARD
- Central Coast Theatre Company
12%HOLMES & WATSON
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
7%CRIME AND PUNISHMENT
- The Theatre Group at SBCC
5%SHERWOOD
- The Theatre Group at SBCC
4%PARENTS IN CHAINS
- Ensemble Theater Co
3%LOST IN YONKERS
- Theatre Group at SBCC
3%THE THREEPENNY OPERA
- UCSB Launchpad
3%STRANGE BIRDS
- UCSB Launchpad
3%THE TEMPEST
- Naked Shakes
2%LIES
- Center Stage Theater
1%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Ann Sheffield
- STRANGE BIRDS
- UCSB Launchpad
29%
Patricia L. Frank
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- The Theatre Group at SBCC
16%
Jason Bolen
- WAITRESS
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
16%
Jason Bolen
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
8%
Kevin Dudley
- HOLMES & WATSON
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
6%
Mike Billings
- MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET
- Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara
6%
Fred Kinney
- THE THREEPENNY OPERA
- UCSB Launchpad
4%
Stephen Gifford
- WAR OF THE WORLDS THE PANIC BROADCAST
- Ensemble Theatre of Santa Barbara
4%
Patricia L. Frank
- CRIME AND PUNISHMENT
- The Theatre Group at SBCC
4%
Jeffrey Kmiec
- SONGS FOR NOBODIES
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
4%
Patricia L. Frank
- SHERWOOD
- The Theatre Group at SBCC
4%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jazer Sibley-Schwartz
- DANCE NATION
- UCSB Launchpad
32%
Elisabeth Weidner
- HOLMES & WATSON
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
30%
Jonathan Mitchell
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- Theatre Group at SBCC
26%
Danny Fiandaca
- MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET
- Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara
13%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Tiffany Story
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- Theatre Group at SBCC
14%
Alex Newton
- SHREK
- Central Coast Theatre Company
11%
CJ Smith
- NATASHA, PIERRE, & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
- Out of the Box Theatre Co.
11%
Natalie Mara
- WAITRESS
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
10%
Bethany Thomas
- WAITRESS
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
9%
Alexander Pimentel
- WAITRESS
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
7%
Will Muse
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- The Theatre Group at SBCC
6%
Gracie Dodson
- SHREK
- Central Coast Theatre Company
6%
Emily Trask
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
5%
Marisol Miller-Wave
- NATASHA, PIERRE, & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
- Out of the Box Theatre Co.
4%
Jose Vasquez Mendoza
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Central Coast Theatre Company
4%
Daniel Geiger
- SHREK
- Central Coast Theatre Company
3%
Micheal Lao
- NATASHA, PIERRE, & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
- Out of the Box Theatre Co.
3%
Andree Zavala
- SHREK
- Central Coast Theatre Company
2%
Taylor Chambers
- SHREK
- Central Coast Theatre Company
2%
Ricardo Sanchez
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Central Coast Theatre Company
2%
Kahonukai Boro
- SHREK
- Central Coast Theatre Company
2%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Vivian Oxley
- DANCE NATION
- UCSB Launchpad
28%
Alex Newton
- ELEPHANTS GRAVEYARD
- Central Coast Theatre Company
10%
Erik Stein
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
9%
Alexander Pimentel
- SANCTUARY CITY
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
9%
Regina Hernandez
- DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara
6%
Mike Fiore
- HOLMES & WATSON
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
6%
Fatima Torrez
- STRANGE BIRDS
- UCSB Launchpad
5%
Alice Deutsch
- ELEPHANTS GRAVEYARD
- Central Coast Theatre Company
5%
Nicholis Sheley
- CRIME AND PUNISHMENT
- The Theatre Group at SBCC
4%
Tyler Gilbert
- SHERWOOD
- Theatre Group at SBCC
4%
Matthew Tavianini
- CRIME AND PUNISHMENT
- The Theatre Group at SBCC
3%
Raina Williams
- CRIME AND PUNISHMENT
- The Theatre Group at SBCC
3%
Kurtis Newton
- ELEPHANTS GRAVEYARD
- Central Coast Theatre Company
3%
Kalina Bumgardner
- ELEPHANTS GRAVEYARD
- Central Coast Theatre Company
2%
Luke Hamilton
- LOST IN YONKERS
- Theatre Group at SBCC
2%
Peter Fuller
- LOST IN YONKERS
- The Theatre Group at SBCC
1%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production SHREK
- Central Coast Theatre Company
49%BLAST OFF!
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
37%URINETOWN
- San Marcos Theatre
14%Favorite Local Theatre
Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
29%
Central Coast Theatre Company
28%
Out of the Box Theatre Co.
19%
The Theatre Group at SBCC
16%
UCSB Launchpad
7%
Naked Shakes
2%
Love Theater in Santa Barbara? Join The Community!
Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting,
the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion
for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and
adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking
in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement
that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age.