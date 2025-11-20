Lights Up! Theatre Company To Open Eighth Season With THE WIZARD OF OZ

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



🎭 NEW! Santa Barbara Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Santa Barbara & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Lights Up! Theatre Company will open its eighth season with The Wizard of Oz, presented by its teen cast December 4–7 at the theater at Santa Barbara High School. The production will follow Dorothy, the Scarecrow, the Tinman, and the Cowardly Lion as they travel through Oz in search of the Wizard.

Now in its eighth season, Lights Up! continues its work as a Santa Barbara teen theater company offering performance and conservatory training. Company members collaborate with professional designers, makeup artists, and costumers as part of the production process. The staging will reflect the company’s emphasis on creative development and ensemble training.

Artistic Director Amy Love said, “The Wizard of Oz has been on our list since season one, and with the huge upsurge in interest created by the Wicked films and the recreation of the original movie, we felt all signs pointed to Oz for our season eight opener! It’s a timeless story told with simple truths – and one that still touches the hearts of young and old alike.”

TICKETING

The Wizard of Oz will run December 4–7 at Santa Barbara High School.

General Admission: $28

Student/Teacher/Senior: $18

VIP: $75 (includes priority seating, swag bag, and video link)

Tickets are available through the company’s website.

Love Theater in Santa Barbara? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More