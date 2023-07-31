Santa Barbara Symphony Performs Beethoven 9: An Ode to Joy, Hope & Community in October

Santa Barbara Symphony presents Beethoven 9: An Ode to Joy, Hope & Community on October 14 & 15, 2023.

The 2023/24 Season opens with a celebration of the 200-year anniversary of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9. In an impressive collaboration of four choral groups and a quartet of soloists, Nir Kabaretti conducts more than 200 performers—all with ties to Santa Barbara. Combined with Copland’s stirring orchestral composition “The Promise of Living”, capturing the essence of 1930s rural America, and Franz Liszt’s Les Préludes, a symphonic poem of sweeping melodies and dramatic mood shifts, this concert is sure to be an Ode to Joy.

The Artists

Nir Kabaretti, Conductor

Santa Barbara Choral Society, Jo Anne Wasserman,

Artistic Director & Conductor

Quire of Voyces, Nathan Kreitzer, Music Director

Westmont College Choir,

Daniel Gee, Director of Choral Activities

Members of the Santa Barbara Gay Men’s Chorus,

Timothy Accurso, Artistic Director

Soloists

Johanna Will, Soprano

Christina Pezzarossi Ramsey, Mezzo-Soprano

John Matthew Myers, Tenor

Cedric Berry, Bass-Baritone

Program

Aaron Copland | “The Promise of Living,” from The Tender Land

Franz Liszt | Les Préludes

Ludwig van Beethoven | Symphony No. 9 “Choral”