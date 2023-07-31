Santa Barbara Symphony Performs Beethoven 9: An Ode to Joy, Hope & Community in October

Performances are on October 14 & 15, 2023.
POPULAR
Santa Barbara Symphony presents Beethoven 9: An Ode to Joy, Hope & Community on October 14 & 15, 2023.
The 2023/24 Season opens with a celebration of the 200-year anniversary of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9. In an impressive collaboration of four choral groups and a quartet of soloists, Nir Kabaretti conducts more than 200 performers—all with ties to Santa Barbara. Combined with Copland’s stirring orchestral composition “The Promise of Living”, capturing the essence of 1930s rural America, and Franz Liszt’s Les Préludes, a symphonic poem of sweeping melodies and dramatic mood shifts, this concert is sure to be an Ode to Joy.
Nir Kabaretti, Conductor
Santa Barbara Choral Society, Jo Anne Wasserman,
Artistic Director & Conductor
Quire of Voyces, Nathan Kreitzer, Music Director
Westmont College Choir,
Daniel Gee, Director of Choral Activities
Members of the Santa Barbara Gay Men’s Chorus,
Timothy Accurso, Artistic Director
Johanna Will, Soprano
Christina Pezzarossi Ramsey, Mezzo-Soprano
John Matthew Myers, Tenor
Cedric Berry, Bass-Baritone
Aaron Copland | “The Promise of Living,” from The Tender Land
Franz Liszt | Les Préludes
Ludwig van Beethoven | Symphony No. 9 “Choral”
Videos
|Colleges Show
BroadwayWorld Show (8/05-8/05)
|Kennedy Space Center Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/08-2/09)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You