Latest Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Awards; Central Coast Theatre Company Leads Favorite Theatre!

The Latest standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Bethany Thomas
- SONGS FOR NOBODIES
- Pacific Conservatory Theatre - PCPA
37%
Haley Elizabeth
- THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- Stage left
23%
CJ Smith
- PRIDE CABARET
- Santa Barbara Gay Men’s Chorus
21%
Marisol Miller-Wave
- FAMILY ALBUM
- Out of the Box Theatre Co.
9%
Will Breman
- FAMILY ALBUM
- Out of the Box Theatre Co.
5%
Michelle Hernandez
- FAMILY ALBUM
- Out of the Box Theatre Co.
4%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Keenon Hooks
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
20%
Joel Wadlow
- SHREK
- Central Coast Theatre Company
17%
Michele Spears
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- The Theatre Group at SBCC
16%
Joel Wadlow
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Central Coast Theatre Company
12%
Steven Lovelace
- THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- Stage left theatre
9%
Christina McCarthy
- THE TEMPEST
- Naked Shakes
8%
Victoria Prado
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Central Coast Theatre Company
7%
Victoria Prado
- SHREK
- Central Coast Theatre Company
6%
Twyla Tharpe
- TWYLA THARPE DANCE CO
- Granada
4%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Katherine Prado
- SHREK
- Central Coast Theatre Company
21%
Beauty and the Beast
- CAROLINE REIN
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
17%
Pamela Shaw
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- The Theatre Group at SBCC
16%
Katherine Prado
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Central Coast Theatre Company
9%
Alexa Behm
- THE THREEPENNY OPERA
- UCSB Launchpad
9%
Samantha Eve
- NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
- Out of the Box Theatre Company
7%
Marcy Froehlich
- DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara
6%
Much Ado About Nothing
- TRACEE BEAR
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
5%
Q lee
- THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- Stage left
5%
Katherine Prado
- ELEPHANTS GRAVEYARD
- Central Coast Theatre Company
3%Best Dance Production THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- Stage left
37%SANTA BARBARA DANCE THEATER
- Hatlen Theater
35%ALVIN AILEY
- Granada
17%TWYLA THARPE
- Granada
8%CLOUDGATE
- Granada
3%Best Direction Of A Musical
Victoria Prado
- SHREK
- Central Coast Theatre Company
18%
Rick Mokler
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- The Theatre Group at SBCC
17%
Victoria Prado
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Central Coast Theatre Company
16%
Erik Stein
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
13%
Brian McDonald
- MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET
- Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara
12%
Kitty Balay
- WAITRESS
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
10%
Samantha Eve
- NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
- Out of the Box Theatre
7%
Roger DeLaurier/Keenon Hooks
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
6%
Rob Lindley
- SONGS FOR NOBODIES
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
1%Best Direction Of A Play
Sean Woodring
- ELEPHANTS GRAVEYARD
- Central Coast Theatre Company
26%
Sara Rademacher
- SANCTUARY CITY
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
14%
Michael Brusasco
- HOLMES & WATSON
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
13%
Katie Laris
- SHERWOOD
- The Theatre Group at SBCC
11%
Jamie Torcellini
- DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara
8%
Michael Bernard
- CRIME AND PUNISHMENT: A COMEDY
- Theatre Group at SBCC
6%
Risa Brainin
- STRANGE BIRDS
- UCSB Launchpad
5%
Pesha Wright
- DANCE NATION
- UCSB Launchpad
4%
Andy Fickman
- PARENTS IN CHAINS
- Ensemble Theater Co
3%
Jonathan Fox
- LOST IN YONKERS
- Theatre Group at SBCC
3%
Asa Olsson
- SOCIAL INSECURITY
- Alcazar Theatre
3%
Irwin Appel
- THE TEMPEST
- Naked Shakes
2%
R. Michael Gross
- LIES
- Center Stage Theater
1%Best Ensemble SHREK
- Central Coast Theatre Company
18%SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
17%LEGALLY BLONDE
- Central Coast Theatre Company
14%NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
- Out of the Box Theatre Company
7%THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- Stage left productions
7%CRIME AND PUNISHMENT: A COMEDY
- Theatre Group at SBCC
7%MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET
- Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara
7%SHERWOOD
- Theatre Group at SBCC
5%ELEPHANTS GRAVEYARD
- Central Coast Theatre Company
5%DANCE NATION
- UCSB Launchpad
4%STRANGE BIRDS
- UCSB Launchpad
4%THE TEMPEST
- Naked Shakes
3%PARENTS IN CHAINS
- Ensemble theater Co
1%SOCIAL INSECURITY
- Alcazar Theatre
1%LIES
- Center Stage
0%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Rick Pierce
- SHREK
- Central Coast Theatre Company
19%
Ben Crop
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- The Theatre Group at SBCC
19%
Cody Soper
- HOLMES & WATSON
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
18%
Rick Pierce
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Central Coast Theatre Company
11%
Mike Billings
- MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET
- Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara
8%
Kaede Kogo
- NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
- Out of the Box Theatre Company
6%
Vickie Scott
- DANCE NATION
- UCSB Launchpad
5%
Michael Klaers
- STRANGE BIRDS
- UCSB Launchpad
4%
Patricia L. Frank
- CRIME AND PUNISHMENT
- The Theatre Group at SBCC
4%
Darren McCroom
- THE THREEPENNY OPERA
- UCSB Launchpad
4%LIES
- Center Stage Theater
2%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Mark Robertshaw
- SHREK
- Central Coast Theatre Company
20%
David Potter
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- The Theatre Group at SBCC
17%
Jake Cannon & Orchestra
- WAITRESS
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
14%
Mark Robertshaw
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Central Coast Theatre Company
11%
Brad Carroll
- THE THREEPENNY OPERA
- UCSB Launchpad
10%
David Lamoureux
- MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET
- Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara
9%
Jake Cannon & Orchestra
- SONGS FOR NOBODIES
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
8%
Sio Tepper & Jay Real
- NATASHA, PIERRE, & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
- Out of the Box Theatre Co.
7%
Jim Connolly
- THE TEMPEST
- Naked Shakes
3%Best Musical SHREK
- Central Coast Theatre Company
22%LEGALLY BLONDE
- Central Coast Theatre Company
18%YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- Theatre Group at SBCC
15%SONGS FOR NOBODIES
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
15%MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET
- Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara
8%NATASHA, PIERRE, & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
- Out of the Box Theatre Co.
8%THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- Stage left
6%THE THREEPENNY OPERA
- UCSB Launchpad
5%THREEPENNY OPERA
- UCSB Launchpad
4%Best New Play Or Musical SHOE (WORKSHOP/READING)
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
34%STRANGE BIRDS
- UCSB Launchpad
20%JUSTICE
- Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara
17%LIES
- Center Stage Theater
14%PARENTS IN CHAINS
- Ensemble Theater Co
11%SOCIAL INSECURITY
- Alcazar Theatre
4%Best Performer In A Musical
Alexx Asencio
- SHREK
- Central Coast Theatre Company
13%
Molly Dobbs
- WAITRESS
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
11%
Jadyn Oates
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Central Coast Theatre Company
9%
Tiffany Story
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- The Theatre Group at SBCC
9%
Vivian Oxley
- THE THREEPENNY OPERA
- UCSB Launchpad
9%
Dillon Yuhasz
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- The Theatre Group at SBCC
6%
Maile-Kai Merrick
- NATASHA, PIERRE, & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
- Out of the Box Theatre Co.
6%
Nick Voss
- MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET
- Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara
5%
Cordell Cole
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
5%
Erik Stein
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
4%
Bethany Thomas
- SONGS FOR NOBODIES
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
4%
Landen Sheridan
- SHREK
- Central Coast Theatre Company
3%
Jon Estes
- SHREK
- Central Coast Theatre Company
3%
Ryan Beaghler
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- The Theatre Group at SBCC
3%
Sean Talley
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Central Coast Theatre Company
2%
Brian Hoyson
- NATASHA, PIERRE, & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
- Out of the Box Theatre Co.
2%
Hunter McCormick
- SHREK
- Central Coast Theatre Company
2%
Desiree Stefanini
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Central Coast Theatre Company
2%
Taylor Chambers
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Central Coast Theatre Company
2%Best Performer In A Play
Kiara Plaza
- SANCTUARY CITY
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
24%
Alexx Asencio
- ELEPHANTS GRAVEYARD
- Central Coast Theatre Company
15%
Emily Trask
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
10%
Adam Hagenbuch
- DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara
7%
Sara Sadjadi
- STRANGE BIRDS
- UCSB Launchpad
6%
Andrew Banderas
- SANCTUARY CITY
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
5%
Tyler Gilbert
- CRIME AND PUNISHMENT: A COMEDY
- Theatre Group at SBCC
4%
Nicholis Sheley
- SHERWOOD
- The Theatre Group at SBCC
4%
Will Block
- HAMLET
- Ensemble Theater
4%
Hunter McCormick
- ELEPHANTS GRAVEYARD
- Central Coast Theatre Company
3%
Taylor Chambers
- ELEPHANTS GRAVEYARD
- Central Coast Theatre Company
3%
Leslie Story
- LOST IN YONKERS
- Theatre Group at SBCC
3%
Mark Booher
- HOLMES & WATSON
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
2%
Rachel Brown
- CRIME AND PUNISHMENT: A COMEDY
- Theatre Group at SBCC
2%
Nick Schiro
- ELEPHANTS GRAVEYARD
- Central Coast Theatre Company
2%
Ben Thomas
- CRIME & PUNISHMENT
- The Theatre Group at SBCC
2%
Rachel Brown
- SHERWOOD
- The Theatre Group at SBCC
1%
Leesa Beck
- LOST IN YONKERS
- The Theatre Group at SBCC
1%
Nic Valinsky
- LIES
- Center Stage
1%
E. Bonnie Lewis
- SOCIAL INSECURITY
- Alcazar Theatre
0%Best Play SANCTUARY CITY
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
34%ELEPHANTS GRAVEYARD
- Central Coast Theatre Company
19%CRIME AND PUNISHMENT
- The Theatre Group at SBCC
9%HOLMES & WATSON
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
8%DANCE NATION
- UCSB Launchpad
6%SHERWOOD
- The Theatre Group at SBCC
5%PARENTS IN CHAINS
- Ensemble Theater Co
5%THE THREEPENNY OPERA
- UCSB Launchpad
5%LOST IN YONKERS
- Theatre Group at SBCC
4%STRANGE BIRDS
- UCSB Launchpad
2%THE TEMPEST
- Naked Shakes
2%LIES
- Center Stage Theater
1%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Patricia L. Frank
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- The Theatre Group at SBCC
21%
Jason Bolen
- WAITRESS
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
20%
Jason Bolen
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
10%
Mike Billings
- MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET
- Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara
8%
Ann Sheffield
- STRANGE BIRDS
- UCSB Launchpad
8%
Fred Kinney
- THE THREEPENNY OPERA
- UCSB Launchpad
7%
Kevin Dudley
- HOLMES & WATSON
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
7%
Stephen Gifford
- WAR OF THE WORLDS THE PANIC BROADCAST
- Ensemble Theatre of Santa Barbara
6%
Patricia L. Frank
- CRIME AND PUNISHMENT
- The Theatre Group at SBCC
6%
Patricia L. Frank
- SHERWOOD
- The Theatre Group at SBCC
4%
Jeffrey Kmiec
- SONGS FOR NOBODIES
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
3%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jonathan Mitchell
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- Theatre Group at SBCC
37%
Elisabeth Weidner
- HOLMES & WATSON
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
35%
Danny Fiandaca
- MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET
- Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara
17%
Jazer Sibley-Schwartz
- DANCE NATION
- UCSB Launchpad
11%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Tiffany Story
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- Theatre Group at SBCC
15%
Alex Newton
- SHREK
- Central Coast Theatre Company
13%
Natalie Mara
- WAITRESS
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
12%
Gracie Dodson
- SHREK
- Central Coast Theatre Company
9%
Alexander Pimentel
- WAITRESS
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
7%
Jose Vasquez Mendoza
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Central Coast Theatre Company
6%
Will Muse
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- The Theatre Group at SBCC
6%
Bethany Thomas
- WAITRESS
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
6%
Emily Trask
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
4%
CJ Smith
- NATASHA, PIERRE, & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
- Out of the Box Theatre Co.
4%
Daniel Geiger
- SHREK
- Central Coast Theatre Company
4%
Marisol Miller-Wave
- NATASHA, PIERRE, & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
- Out of the Box Theatre Co.
3%
Andree Zavala
- SHREK
- Central Coast Theatre Company
3%
Taylor Chambers
- SHREK
- Central Coast Theatre Company
2%
Ricardo Sanchez
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Central Coast Theatre Company
2%
Micheal Lao
- NATASHA, PIERRE, & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
- Out of the Box Theatre Co.
2%
Kahonukai Boro
- SHREK
- Central Coast Theatre Company
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Alex Newton
- ELEPHANTS GRAVEYARD
- Central Coast Theatre Company
14%
Alexander Pimentel
- SANCTUARY CITY
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
12%
Erik Stein
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
10%
Vivian Oxley
- DANCE NATION
- UCSB Launchpad
9%
Regina Hernandez
- DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara
8%
Alice Deutsch
- ELEPHANTS GRAVEYARD
- Central Coast Theatre Company
6%
Mike Fiore
- HOLMES & WATSON
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
6%
Tyler Gilbert
- SHERWOOD
- Theatre Group at SBCC
6%
Fatima Torrez
- STRANGE BIRDS
- UCSB Launchpad
6%
Nicholis Sheley
- CRIME AND PUNISHMENT
- The Theatre Group at SBCC
5%
Raina Williams
- CRIME AND PUNISHMENT
- The Theatre Group at SBCC
5%
Matthew Tavianini
- CRIME AND PUNISHMENT
- The Theatre Group at SBCC
4%
Kurtis Newton
- ELEPHANTS GRAVEYARD
- Central Coast Theatre Company
4%
Kalina Bumgardner
- ELEPHANTS GRAVEYARD
- Central Coast Theatre Company
3%
Luke Hamilton
- LOST IN YONKERS
- Theatre Group at SBCC
3%
Peter Fuller
- LOST IN YONKERS
- The Theatre Group at SBCC
1%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production SHREK
- Central Coast Theatre Company
57%BLAST OFF!
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
22%URINETOWN
- San Marcos Theatre
20%Favorite Local Theatre
Central Coast Theatre Company
35%
Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
27%
The Theatre Group at SBCC
18%
UCSB Launchpad
9%
Out of the Box Theatre Co.
8%
Naked Shakes
3%
