PCPA Now Accepting Technical Theatre Training Applications

PCPA's Conservatory is currently accepting applications for its two-year Technical Theatre Training Program. Deadline is September 15, 2020. Classes and labs will begin October 5.



Students will train and work alongside the company's highly talented professional designers, technicians, directors, and actors through a master/apprentice method of instruction. The intensive, vocational technical theatre training immerses students in the study and application of stage lighting, sound, props, paints, set construction, costumes, stage management, and more.



Technical Theatre Program Coordinator Sara Curran Ice said, "We help prepare students for a career as a theatre technician by providing a hands-on professional approach to learning where after only 2 years our students successfully find meaningful employment. PCPA's Technical Theatre Training Program is an investment in an aspiring student's future."



Admission to the Conservatory is by application and interview. The application and more information is available online at this link or visit pcpa.org, under the Conservatory menu, click on the Technical link.



Minimum requirements include applicants to have a high school diploma or be at least 18 years of age. The rigorous program includes shops, labs, classes, and performances, 6 days-a-week. It is a full-time commitment. This is a certificated vocational program and can be part of a four-year path to a Bachelor's degree. Several Colleges and Universities allow PCPA graduates to enter as Juniors.



PCPA strives to make sure students are ready to enter the professional world after graduation. Graduates are highly sought after by companies such as The Disney Corporation, Cirque du Soleil, ZFX, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Utah Shakespeare Festival, New Jersey Shakespeare Festival, and many others.

