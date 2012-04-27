First Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Awards; CABARET Leads Best Musical!

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

The first standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Bethany Thomas - SONGS FOR NOBODIES - Pacific Conservatory Theatre - PCPA 42%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY

21%

Haley Elizabeth -- Stage left

PRIDE CABARET

18%

CJ Smith -- Santa Barbara Gay Men’s Chorus

FAMILY ALBUM

8%

Marisol Miller-Wave -- Out of the Box Theatre Co.

FAMILY ALBUM

6%

Will Breman -- Out of the Box Theatre Co.

FAMILY ALBUM

5%

Michelle Hernandez -- Out of the Box Theatre Co.

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

22%

Keenon Hooks -- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre

SHREK

20%

Joel Wadlow -- Central Coast Theatre Company

LEGALLY BLONDE

13%

Joel Wadlow -- Central Coast Theatre Company

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

12%

Michele Spears -- The Theatre Group at SBCC

LEGALLY BLONDE

8%

Victoria Prado -- Central Coast Theatre Company

SHREK

8%

Victoria Prado -- Central Coast Theatre Company

THE TEMPEST

8%

Christina McCarthy -- Naked Shakes

THE ADDAMS FAMILY

7%

Steven Lovelace -- Stage left theatre

TWYLA THARPE DANCE CO

3%

Twyla Tharpe -- Granada

SHREK

25%

Katherine Prado -- Central Coast Theatre Company

CAROLINE REIN

19%

Beauty and the Beast -- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

13%

Pamela Shaw -- The Theatre Group at SBCC

LEGALLY BLONDE

11%

Katherine Prado -- Central Coast Theatre Company

THE THREEPENNY OPERA

8%

Alexa Behm -- UCSB Launchpad

NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812

7%

Samantha Eve -- Out of the Box Theatre Company

TRACEE BEAR

7%

Much Ado About Nothing -- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre

ELEPHANTS GRAVEYARD

4%

Katherine Prado -- Central Coast Theatre Company

THE ADDAMS FAMILY

4%

Q lee -- Stage left

DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS

2%

Marcy Froehlich -- Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara

THE ADDAMS FAMILY

39%

- Stage left

SANTA BARBARA DANCE THEATER

35%

- Hatlen Theater

ALVIN AILEY

16%

- Granada

TWYLA THARPE

7%

- Granada

CLOUDGATE

3%

- Granada

SHREK

21%

Victoria Prado -- Central Coast Theatre Company

LEGALLY BLONDE

19%

Victoria Prado -- Central Coast Theatre Company

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

15%

Erik Stein -- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

13%

Rick Mokler -- The Theatre Group at SBCC

WAITRESS

11%

Kitty Balay -- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre

NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812

8%

Samantha Eve -- Out of the Box Theatre

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

6%

Roger DeLaurier/Keenon Hooks -- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET

6%

Brian McDonald -- Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara

SONGS FOR NOBODIES

1%

Rob Lindley -- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre

ELEPHANTS GRAVEYARD

30%

Sean Woodring -- Central Coast Theatre Company

SANCTUARY CITY

17%

Sara Rademacher -- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre

HOLMES & WATSON

15%

Michael Brusasco -- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre

SHERWOOD

10%

Katie Laris -- The Theatre Group at SBCC

CRIME AND PUNISHMENT: A COMEDY

6%

Michael Bernard -- Theatre Group at SBCC

DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS

5%

Jamie Torcellini -- Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara

STRANGE BIRDS

5%

Risa Brainin -- UCSB Launchpad

DANCE NATION

4%

Pesha Wright -- UCSB Launchpad

SOCIAL INSECURITY

2%

Asa Olsson -- Alcazar Theatre

THE TEMPEST

2%

Irwin Appel -- Naked Shakes

LOST IN YONKERS

2%

Jonathan Fox -- Theatre Group at SBCC

PARENTS IN CHAINS

1%

Andy Fickman -- Ensemble Theater Co

LIES

1%

R. Michael Gross -- Center Stage Theater

SHREK

22%

- Central Coast Theatre Company

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

20%

- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre

LEGALLY BLONDE

16%

- Central Coast Theatre Company

NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812

9%

- Out of the Box Theatre Company

CRIME AND PUNISHMENT: A COMEDY

8%

- Theatre Group at SBCC

ELEPHANTS GRAVEYARD

6%

- Central Coast Theatre Company

SHERWOOD

5%

- Theatre Group at SBCC

THE ADDAMS FAMILY

4%

- Stage left productions

DANCE NATION

3%

- UCSB Launchpad

STRANGE BIRDS

3%

- UCSB Launchpad

THE TEMPEST

2%

- Naked Shakes

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET

2%

- Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara

LIES

0%

- Center Stage

PARENTS IN CHAINS

0%

- Ensemble theater Co

SOCIAL INSECURITY

0%

- Alcazar Theatre

SHREK

24%

Rick Pierce -- Central Coast Theatre Company

HOLMES & WATSON

21%

Cody Soper -- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

14%

Ben Crop -- The Theatre Group at SBCC

LEGALLY BLONDE

13%

Rick Pierce -- Central Coast Theatre Company

NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812

7%

Kaede Kogo -- Out of the Box Theatre Company

STRANGE BIRDS

5%

Michael Klaers -- UCSB Launchpad

DANCE NATION

4%

Vickie Scott -- UCSB Launchpad

THE THREEPENNY OPERA

4%

Darren McCroom -- UCSB Launchpad

CRIME AND PUNISHMENT

4%

Patricia L. Frank -- The Theatre Group at SBCC

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET

3%

Mike Billings -- Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara

LIES

2%

- Center Stage Theater

SHREK

25%

Mark Robertshaw -- Central Coast Theatre Company

WAITRESS

17%

Jake Cannon & Orchestra -- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre

LEGALLY BLONDE

14%

Mark Robertshaw -- Central Coast Theatre Company

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

13%

David Potter -- The Theatre Group at SBCC

THE THREEPENNY OPERA

9%

Brad Carroll -- UCSB Launchpad

NATASHA, PIERRE, & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812

7%

Sio Tepper & Jay Real -- Out of the Box Theatre Co.

SONGS FOR NOBODIES

7%

Jake Cannon & Orchestra -- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET

3%

David Lamoureux -- Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara

THE TEMPEST

3%

Jim Connolly -- Naked Shakes

SHREK

26%

- Central Coast Theatre Company

LEGALLY BLONDE

20%

- Central Coast Theatre Company

SONGS FOR NOBODIES

18%

- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

11%

- Theatre Group at SBCC

NATASHA, PIERRE, & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812

9%

- Out of the Box Theatre Co.

THE THREEPENNY OPERA

4%

- UCSB Launchpad

THE ADDAMS FAMILY

4%

- Stage left

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET

4%

- Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara

THREEPENNY OPERA

4%

- UCSB Launchpad

SHOE (WORKSHOP/READING)

41%

- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre

STRANGE BIRDS

20%

- UCSB Launchpad

LIES

16%

- Center Stage Theater

JUSTICE

12%

- Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara

PARENTS IN CHAINS

8%

- Ensemble Theater Co

SOCIAL INSECURITY

4%

- Alcazar Theatre

WAITRESS

14%

Molly Dobbs -- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre

SHREK

14%

Alexx Asencio -- Central Coast Theatre Company

LEGALLY BLONDE

11%

Jadyn Oates -- Central Coast Theatre Company

THE THREEPENNY OPERA

8%

Vivian Oxley -- UCSB Launchpad

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

7%

Dillon Yuhasz -- The Theatre Group at SBCC

NATASHA, PIERRE, & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812

7%

Maile-Kai Merrick -- Out of the Box Theatre Co.

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

5%

Cordell Cole -- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

5%

Erik Stein -- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre

SONGS FOR NOBODIES

4%

Bethany Thomas -- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre

SHREK

4%

Landen Sheridan -- Central Coast Theatre Company

SHREK

4%

Jon Estes -- Central Coast Theatre Company

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

3%

Tiffany Story -- The Theatre Group at SBCC

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

3%

Ryan Beaghler -- The Theatre Group at SBCC

SHREK

3%

Hunter McCormick -- Central Coast Theatre Company

LEGALLY BLONDE

3%

Sean Talley -- Central Coast Theatre Company

NATASHA, PIERRE, & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812

3%

Brian Hoyson -- Out of the Box Theatre Co.

LEGALLY BLONDE

2%

Taylor Chambers -- Central Coast Theatre Company

LEGALLY BLONDE

2%

Desiree Stefanini -- Central Coast Theatre Company

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET

1%

Nick Voss -- Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara

SANCTUARY CITY

22%

Kiara Plaza -- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre

ELEPHANTS GRAVEYARD

18%

Alexx Asencio -- Central Coast Theatre Company

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

12%

Emily Trask -- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre

STRANGE BIRDS

6%

Sara Sadjadi -- UCSB Launchpad

SANCTUARY CITY

6%

Andrew Banderas -- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre

CRIME AND PUNISHMENT: A COMEDY

5%

Tyler Gilbert -- Theatre Group at SBCC

ELEPHANTS GRAVEYARD

4%

Hunter McCormick -- Central Coast Theatre Company

HAMLET

4%

Will Block -- Ensemble Theater

ELEPHANTS GRAVEYARD

4%

Taylor Chambers -- Central Coast Theatre Company

SHERWOOD

4%

Nicholis Sheley -- The Theatre Group at SBCC

DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS

3%

Adam Hagenbuch -- Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara

HOLMES & WATSON

2%

Mark Booher -- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre

ELEPHANTS GRAVEYARD

2%

Nick Schiro -- Central Coast Theatre Company

CRIME & PUNISHMENT

2%

Ben Thomas -- The Theatre Group at SBCC

CRIME AND PUNISHMENT: A COMEDY

2%

Rachel Brown -- Theatre Group at SBCC

SHERWOOD

1%

Rachel Brown -- The Theatre Group at SBCC

LOST IN YONKERS

1%

Leslie Story -- Theatre Group at SBCC

LIES

1%

Nic Valinsky -- Center Stage

LOST IN YONKERS

1%

Leesa Beck -- The Theatre Group at SBCC

SOCIAL INSECURITY

0%

E. Bonnie Lewis -- Alcazar Theatre

SANCTUARY CITY

33%

- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre

ELEPHANTS GRAVEYARD

23%

- Central Coast Theatre Company

CRIME AND PUNISHMENT

10%

- The Theatre Group at SBCC

HOLMES & WATSON

9%

- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre

DANCE NATION

6%

- UCSB Launchpad

SHERWOOD

5%

- The Theatre Group at SBCC

THE THREEPENNY OPERA

5%

- UCSB Launchpad

STRANGE BIRDS

2%

- UCSB Launchpad

LOST IN YONKERS

2%

- Theatre Group at SBCC

THE TEMPEST

2%

- Naked Shakes

PARENTS IN CHAINS

2%

- Ensemble Theater Co

LIES

1%

- Center Stage Theater

WAITRESS

25%

Jason Bolen -- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

18%

Patricia L. Frank -- The Theatre Group at SBCC

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

12%

Jason Bolen -- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre

STRANGE BIRDS

9%

Ann Sheffield -- UCSB Launchpad

THE THREEPENNY OPERA

8%

Fred Kinney -- UCSB Launchpad

HOLMES & WATSON

7%

Kevin Dudley -- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre

CRIME AND PUNISHMENT

5%

Patricia L. Frank -- The Theatre Group at SBCC

SHERWOOD

5%

Patricia L. Frank -- The Theatre Group at SBCC

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET

4%

Mike Billings -- Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara

WAR OF THE WORLDS THE PANIC BROADCAST

4%

Stephen Gifford -- Ensemble Theatre of Santa Barbara

SONGS FOR NOBODIES

4%

Jeffrey Kmiec -- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre

HOLMES & WATSON

40%

Elisabeth Weidner -- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

37%

Jonathan Mitchell -- Theatre Group at SBCC

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET

12%

Danny Fiandaca -- Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara

DANCE NATION

11%

Jazer Sibley-Schwartz -- UCSB Launchpad

WAITRESS

15%

Natalie Mara -- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre

SHREK

14%

Alex Newton -- Central Coast Theatre Company

SHREK

11%

Gracie Dodson -- Central Coast Theatre Company

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

9%

Tiffany Story -- Theatre Group at SBCC

WAITRESS

8%

Alexander Pimentel -- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre

LEGALLY BLONDE

7%

Jose Vasquez Mendoza -- Central Coast Theatre Company

WAITRESS

6%

Bethany Thomas -- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

5%

Will Muse -- The Theatre Group at SBCC

SHREK

4%

Daniel Geiger -- Central Coast Theatre Company

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

4%

Emily Trask -- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre

NATASHA, PIERRE, & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812

3%

CJ Smith -- Out of the Box Theatre Co.

SHREK

3%

Andree Zavala -- Central Coast Theatre Company

NATASHA, PIERRE, & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812

3%

Marisol Miller-Wave -- Out of the Box Theatre Co.

LEGALLY BLONDE

2%

Ricardo Sanchez -- Central Coast Theatre Company

SHREK

2%

Taylor Chambers -- Central Coast Theatre Company

NATASHA, PIERRE, & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812

2%

Micheal Lao -- Out of the Box Theatre Co.

SHREK

2%

Kahonukai Boro -- Central Coast Theatre Company

ELEPHANTS GRAVEYARD

16%

Alex Newton -- Central Coast Theatre Company

SANCTUARY CITY

14%

Alexander Pimentel -- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

11%

Erik Stein -- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre

ELEPHANTS GRAVEYARD

7%

Alice Deutsch -- Central Coast Theatre Company

DANCE NATION

7%

Vivian Oxley -- UCSB Launchpad

HOLMES & WATSON

7%

Mike Fiore -- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre

STRANGE BIRDS

6%

Fatima Torrez -- UCSB Launchpad

CRIME AND PUNISHMENT

6%

Raina Williams -- The Theatre Group at SBCC

SHERWOOD

6%

Tyler Gilbert -- Theatre Group at SBCC

ELEPHANTS GRAVEYARD

4%

Kurtis Newton -- Central Coast Theatre Company

CRIME AND PUNISHMENT

4%

Nicholis Sheley -- The Theatre Group at SBCC

DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS

4%

Regina Hernandez -- Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara

ELEPHANTS GRAVEYARD

3%

Kalina Bumgardner -- Central Coast Theatre Company

CRIME AND PUNISHMENT

3%

Matthew Tavianini -- The Theatre Group at SBCC

LOST IN YONKERS

2%

Luke Hamilton -- Theatre Group at SBCC

LOST IN YONKERS

0%

Peter Fuller -- The Theatre Group at SBCC

SHREK

59%

- Central Coast Theatre Company

BLAST OFF!

23%

- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre

URINETOWN

18%

- San Marcos Theatre

40%

Central Coast Theatre Company

29%

Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre

14%

The Theatre Group at SBCC

8%

Out of the Box Theatre Co.

7%

UCSB Launchpad

2%

Naked Shakes

