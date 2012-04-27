First Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Awards; CABARET Leads Best Musical!

Get all the top news & discounts for Santa Barbara & beyond.
The first standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Bethany Thomas
- SONGS FOR NOBODIES
- Pacific Conservatory Theatre - PCPA
42%
Haley Elizabeth
- THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- Stage left
21%
CJ Smith
- PRIDE CABARET
- Santa Barbara Gay Men’s Chorus
18%
Marisol Miller-Wave
- FAMILY ALBUM
- Out of the Box Theatre Co.
8%
Will Breman
- FAMILY ALBUM
- Out of the Box Theatre Co.
6%
Michelle Hernandez
- FAMILY ALBUM
- Out of the Box Theatre Co.
5%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Keenon Hooks
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
22%
Joel Wadlow
- SHREK
- Central Coast Theatre Company
20%
Joel Wadlow
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Central Coast Theatre Company
13%
Michele Spears
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- The Theatre Group at SBCC
12%
Victoria Prado
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Central Coast Theatre Company
8%
Victoria Prado
- SHREK
- Central Coast Theatre Company
8%
Christina McCarthy
- THE TEMPEST
- Naked Shakes
8%
Steven Lovelace
- THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- Stage left theatre
7%
Twyla Tharpe
- TWYLA THARPE DANCE CO
- Granada
3%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Katherine Prado
- SHREK
- Central Coast Theatre Company
25%
Beauty and the Beast
- CAROLINE REIN
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
19%
Pamela Shaw
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- The Theatre Group at SBCC
13%
Katherine Prado
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Central Coast Theatre Company
11%
Alexa Behm
- THE THREEPENNY OPERA
- UCSB Launchpad
8%
Samantha Eve
- NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
- Out of the Box Theatre Company
7%
Much Ado About Nothing
- TRACEE BEAR
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
7%
Katherine Prado
- ELEPHANTS GRAVEYARD
- Central Coast Theatre Company
4%
Q lee
- THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- Stage left
4%
Marcy Froehlich
- DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara
2%Best Dance Production THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- Stage left
39%SANTA BARBARA DANCE THEATER
- Hatlen Theater
35%ALVIN AILEY
- Granada
16%TWYLA THARPE
- Granada
7%CLOUDGATE
- Granada
3%Best Direction Of A Musical
Victoria Prado
- SHREK
- Central Coast Theatre Company
21%
Victoria Prado
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Central Coast Theatre Company
19%
Erik Stein
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
15%
Rick Mokler
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- The Theatre Group at SBCC
13%
Kitty Balay
- WAITRESS
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
11%
Samantha Eve
- NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
- Out of the Box Theatre
8%
Roger DeLaurier/Keenon Hooks
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
6%
Brian McDonald
- MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET
- Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara
6%
Rob Lindley
- SONGS FOR NOBODIES
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
1%Best Direction Of A Play
Sean Woodring
- ELEPHANTS GRAVEYARD
- Central Coast Theatre Company
30%
Sara Rademacher
- SANCTUARY CITY
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
17%
Michael Brusasco
- HOLMES & WATSON
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
15%
Katie Laris
- SHERWOOD
- The Theatre Group at SBCC
10%
Michael Bernard
- CRIME AND PUNISHMENT: A COMEDY
- Theatre Group at SBCC
6%
Jamie Torcellini
- DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara
5%
Risa Brainin
- STRANGE BIRDS
- UCSB Launchpad
5%
Pesha Wright
- DANCE NATION
- UCSB Launchpad
4%
Asa Olsson
- SOCIAL INSECURITY
- Alcazar Theatre
2%
Irwin Appel
- THE TEMPEST
- Naked Shakes
2%
Jonathan Fox
- LOST IN YONKERS
- Theatre Group at SBCC
2%
Andy Fickman
- PARENTS IN CHAINS
- Ensemble Theater Co
1%
R. Michael Gross
- LIES
- Center Stage Theater
1%Best Ensemble SHREK
- Central Coast Theatre Company
22%SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
20%LEGALLY BLONDE
- Central Coast Theatre Company
16%NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
- Out of the Box Theatre Company
9%CRIME AND PUNISHMENT: A COMEDY
- Theatre Group at SBCC
8%ELEPHANTS GRAVEYARD
- Central Coast Theatre Company
6%SHERWOOD
- Theatre Group at SBCC
5%THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- Stage left productions
4%DANCE NATION
- UCSB Launchpad
3%STRANGE BIRDS
- UCSB Launchpad
3%THE TEMPEST
- Naked Shakes
2%MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET
- Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara
2%LIES
- Center Stage
0%PARENTS IN CHAINS
- Ensemble theater Co
0%SOCIAL INSECURITY
- Alcazar Theatre
0%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Rick Pierce
- SHREK
- Central Coast Theatre Company
24%
Cody Soper
- HOLMES & WATSON
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
21%
Ben Crop
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- The Theatre Group at SBCC
14%
Rick Pierce
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Central Coast Theatre Company
13%
Kaede Kogo
- NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
- Out of the Box Theatre Company
7%
Michael Klaers
- STRANGE BIRDS
- UCSB Launchpad
5%
Vickie Scott
- DANCE NATION
- UCSB Launchpad
4%
Darren McCroom
- THE THREEPENNY OPERA
- UCSB Launchpad
4%
Patricia L. Frank
- CRIME AND PUNISHMENT
- The Theatre Group at SBCC
4%
Mike Billings
- MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET
- Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara
3%LIES
- Center Stage Theater
2%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Mark Robertshaw
- SHREK
- Central Coast Theatre Company
25%
Jake Cannon & Orchestra
- WAITRESS
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
17%
Mark Robertshaw
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Central Coast Theatre Company
14%
David Potter
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- The Theatre Group at SBCC
13%
Brad Carroll
- THE THREEPENNY OPERA
- UCSB Launchpad
9%
Sio Tepper & Jay Real
- NATASHA, PIERRE, & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
- Out of the Box Theatre Co.
7%
Jake Cannon & Orchestra
- SONGS FOR NOBODIES
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
7%
David Lamoureux
- MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET
- Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara
3%
Jim Connolly
- THE TEMPEST
- Naked Shakes
3%Best Musical SHREK
- Central Coast Theatre Company
26%LEGALLY BLONDE
- Central Coast Theatre Company
20%SONGS FOR NOBODIES
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
18%YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- Theatre Group at SBCC
11%NATASHA, PIERRE, & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
- Out of the Box Theatre Co.
9%THE THREEPENNY OPERA
- UCSB Launchpad
4%THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- Stage left
4%MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET
- Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara
4%THREEPENNY OPERA
- UCSB Launchpad
4%Best New Play Or Musical SHOE (WORKSHOP/READING)
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
41%STRANGE BIRDS
- UCSB Launchpad
20%LIES
- Center Stage Theater
16%JUSTICE
- Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara
12%PARENTS IN CHAINS
- Ensemble Theater Co
8%SOCIAL INSECURITY
- Alcazar Theatre
4%Best Performer In A Musical
Molly Dobbs
- WAITRESS
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
14%
Alexx Asencio
- SHREK
- Central Coast Theatre Company
14%
Jadyn Oates
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Central Coast Theatre Company
11%
Vivian Oxley
- THE THREEPENNY OPERA
- UCSB Launchpad
8%
Dillon Yuhasz
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- The Theatre Group at SBCC
7%
Maile-Kai Merrick
- NATASHA, PIERRE, & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
- Out of the Box Theatre Co.
7%
Cordell Cole
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
5%
Erik Stein
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
5%
Bethany Thomas
- SONGS FOR NOBODIES
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
4%
Landen Sheridan
- SHREK
- Central Coast Theatre Company
4%
Jon Estes
- SHREK
- Central Coast Theatre Company
4%
Tiffany Story
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- The Theatre Group at SBCC
3%
Ryan Beaghler
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- The Theatre Group at SBCC
3%
Hunter McCormick
- SHREK
- Central Coast Theatre Company
3%
Sean Talley
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Central Coast Theatre Company
3%
Brian Hoyson
- NATASHA, PIERRE, & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
- Out of the Box Theatre Co.
3%
Taylor Chambers
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Central Coast Theatre Company
2%
Desiree Stefanini
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Central Coast Theatre Company
2%
Nick Voss
- MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET
- Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara
1%Best Performer In A Play
Kiara Plaza
- SANCTUARY CITY
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
22%
Alexx Asencio
- ELEPHANTS GRAVEYARD
- Central Coast Theatre Company
18%
Emily Trask
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
12%
Sara Sadjadi
- STRANGE BIRDS
- UCSB Launchpad
6%
Andrew Banderas
- SANCTUARY CITY
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
6%
Tyler Gilbert
- CRIME AND PUNISHMENT: A COMEDY
- Theatre Group at SBCC
5%
Hunter McCormick
- ELEPHANTS GRAVEYARD
- Central Coast Theatre Company
4%
Will Block
- HAMLET
- Ensemble Theater
4%
Taylor Chambers
- ELEPHANTS GRAVEYARD
- Central Coast Theatre Company
4%
Nicholis Sheley
- SHERWOOD
- The Theatre Group at SBCC
4%
Adam Hagenbuch
- DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara
3%
Mark Booher
- HOLMES & WATSON
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
2%
Nick Schiro
- ELEPHANTS GRAVEYARD
- Central Coast Theatre Company
2%
Ben Thomas
- CRIME & PUNISHMENT
- The Theatre Group at SBCC
2%
Rachel Brown
- CRIME AND PUNISHMENT: A COMEDY
- Theatre Group at SBCC
2%
Rachel Brown
- SHERWOOD
- The Theatre Group at SBCC
1%
Leslie Story
- LOST IN YONKERS
- Theatre Group at SBCC
1%
Nic Valinsky
- LIES
- Center Stage
1%
Leesa Beck
- LOST IN YONKERS
- The Theatre Group at SBCC
1%
E. Bonnie Lewis
- SOCIAL INSECURITY
- Alcazar Theatre
0%Best Play SANCTUARY CITY
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
33%ELEPHANTS GRAVEYARD
- Central Coast Theatre Company
23%CRIME AND PUNISHMENT
- The Theatre Group at SBCC
10%HOLMES & WATSON
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
9%DANCE NATION
- UCSB Launchpad
6%SHERWOOD
- The Theatre Group at SBCC
5%THE THREEPENNY OPERA
- UCSB Launchpad
5%STRANGE BIRDS
- UCSB Launchpad
2%LOST IN YONKERS
- Theatre Group at SBCC
2%THE TEMPEST
- Naked Shakes
2%PARENTS IN CHAINS
- Ensemble Theater Co
2%LIES
- Center Stage Theater
1%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jason Bolen
- WAITRESS
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
25%
Patricia L. Frank
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- The Theatre Group at SBCC
18%
Jason Bolen
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
12%
Ann Sheffield
- STRANGE BIRDS
- UCSB Launchpad
9%
Fred Kinney
- THE THREEPENNY OPERA
- UCSB Launchpad
8%
Kevin Dudley
- HOLMES & WATSON
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
7%
Patricia L. Frank
- CRIME AND PUNISHMENT
- The Theatre Group at SBCC
5%
Patricia L. Frank
- SHERWOOD
- The Theatre Group at SBCC
5%
Mike Billings
- MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET
- Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara
4%
Stephen Gifford
- WAR OF THE WORLDS THE PANIC BROADCAST
- Ensemble Theatre of Santa Barbara
4%
Jeffrey Kmiec
- SONGS FOR NOBODIES
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
4%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Elisabeth Weidner
- HOLMES & WATSON
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
40%
Jonathan Mitchell
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- Theatre Group at SBCC
37%
Danny Fiandaca
- MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET
- Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara
12%
Jazer Sibley-Schwartz
- DANCE NATION
- UCSB Launchpad
11%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Natalie Mara
- WAITRESS
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
15%
Alex Newton
- SHREK
- Central Coast Theatre Company
14%
Gracie Dodson
- SHREK
- Central Coast Theatre Company
11%
Tiffany Story
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- Theatre Group at SBCC
9%
Alexander Pimentel
- WAITRESS
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
8%
Jose Vasquez Mendoza
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Central Coast Theatre Company
7%
Bethany Thomas
- WAITRESS
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
6%
Will Muse
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- The Theatre Group at SBCC
5%
Daniel Geiger
- SHREK
- Central Coast Theatre Company
4%
Emily Trask
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
4%
CJ Smith
- NATASHA, PIERRE, & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
- Out of the Box Theatre Co.
3%
Andree Zavala
- SHREK
- Central Coast Theatre Company
3%
Marisol Miller-Wave
- NATASHA, PIERRE, & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
- Out of the Box Theatre Co.
3%
Ricardo Sanchez
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Central Coast Theatre Company
2%
Taylor Chambers
- SHREK
- Central Coast Theatre Company
2%
Micheal Lao
- NATASHA, PIERRE, & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
- Out of the Box Theatre Co.
2%
Kahonukai Boro
- SHREK
- Central Coast Theatre Company
2%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Alex Newton
- ELEPHANTS GRAVEYARD
- Central Coast Theatre Company
16%
Alexander Pimentel
- SANCTUARY CITY
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
14%
Erik Stein
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
11%
Alice Deutsch
- ELEPHANTS GRAVEYARD
- Central Coast Theatre Company
7%
Vivian Oxley
- DANCE NATION
- UCSB Launchpad
7%
Mike Fiore
- HOLMES & WATSON
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
7%
Fatima Torrez
- STRANGE BIRDS
- UCSB Launchpad
6%
Raina Williams
- CRIME AND PUNISHMENT
- The Theatre Group at SBCC
6%
Tyler Gilbert
- SHERWOOD
- Theatre Group at SBCC
6%
Kurtis Newton
- ELEPHANTS GRAVEYARD
- Central Coast Theatre Company
4%
Nicholis Sheley
- CRIME AND PUNISHMENT
- The Theatre Group at SBCC
4%
Regina Hernandez
- DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara
4%
Kalina Bumgardner
- ELEPHANTS GRAVEYARD
- Central Coast Theatre Company
3%
Matthew Tavianini
- CRIME AND PUNISHMENT
- The Theatre Group at SBCC
3%
Luke Hamilton
- LOST IN YONKERS
- Theatre Group at SBCC
2%
Peter Fuller
- LOST IN YONKERS
- The Theatre Group at SBCC
0%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production SHREK
- Central Coast Theatre Company
59%BLAST OFF!
- Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
23%URINETOWN
- San Marcos Theatre
18%Favorite Local Theatre
Central Coast Theatre Company
40%
Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre
29%
The Theatre Group at SBCC
14%
Out of the Box Theatre Co.
8%
UCSB Launchpad
7%
Naked Shakes
2%
