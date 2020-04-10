Los Angeles Master Chorale Cancels May Concert Due To Extended Stay-at-Home Order

In response to Los Angeles County's extension of the stay-at-home order through at least May 15, and out of an abundance of caution for the community, the Los Angeles Master Chorale has canceled its concert Come Away to the Skies: A Celebration of Alice Parker which was scheduled to take place on May 17 at Walt Disney Concert Hall.

The Los Angeles Master Chorale puts the safety and health of its patrons, artists, staff, visitors, and supporters before anything else, and recognizes the responsibility we all have to socially distance ourselves and avoid public gatherings of any size. As a resident company of The Music Center, the Master Chorale looks forward to the re-opening of the campus, and coming together once again to share and enjoy the healing power of music.

In the absence of being able to experience live performances during the pandemic, the Los Angeles Master Chorale will soon launch two new digital series to keep the music alive while Angelenos observe the current quarantine. Please visit https://lamasterchorale.org/ for news and updates.





