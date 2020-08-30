Granada Theatre Crowns Jaime Izaguirre as First GOT TALENT Competition Winner
Twelve acts took the stage in the inaugural Granada's Got Talent competition, including singers, dancers, and comedians.
The Granada Theatre crowned its first Got Talent competition winner on Saturday, August 29, KVOE reports.
Twelve acts took the stage in the inaugural Granada's Got Talent competition, including singers, dancers, and comedians. The performances were able to be watched at home by audiences.
Singer Jaime Izaguirre was crowned the winner, taking home his grand prize of $500.
Granada Theatre Director Rebecca Hererra says she is hoping to make Granada's Got Talent a regular competition in the future.
Check out the full list of participants below:
- 1st Place: Jaime Izaguirre - Singer
- 2nd Place: Jennifer Pesina - 2nd place $200 - Singer
- 3rd Place: Lee Muller - 3rd place $100 - Singer
- Kujo - Singer/Songwriter
- Lily Geitz, Gracyn Higgins, Abigail Jacob - Dance Troupe
- Megan Bates - Singer
- Gabriela Galindo - Singer
- Takeo Medrano - Dancer
- Kensley Medrano - Singer
- Chef Mikey - Comedian
- Grace Fianu - Singer
- Shannon Hardin - Singer
