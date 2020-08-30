Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Granada Theatre Crowns Jaime Izaguirre as First GOT TALENT Competition Winner

Article Pixel

Twelve acts took the stage in the inaugural Granada's Got Talent competition, including singers, dancers, and comedians.

Aug. 30, 2020  
Granada Theatre Crowns Jaime Izaguirre as First GOT TALENT Competition Winner

The Granada Theatre crowned its first Got Talent competition winner on Saturday, August 29, KVOE reports.

Twelve acts took the stage in the inaugural Granada's Got Talent competition, including singers, dancers, and comedians. The performances were able to be watched at home by audiences.

Singer Jaime Izaguirre was crowned the winner, taking home his grand prize of $500.

Granada Theatre Director Rebecca Hererra says she is hoping to make Granada's Got Talent a regular competition in the future.

Check out the full list of participants below:

  • 1st Place: Jaime Izaguirre - Singer
  • 2nd Place: Jennifer Pesina - 2nd place $200 - Singer
  • 3rd Place: Lee Muller - 3rd place $100 - Singer
  • Kujo - Singer/Songwriter
  • Lily Geitz, Gracyn Higgins, Abigail Jacob - Dance Troupe
  • Megan Bates - Singer
  • Gabriela Galindo - Singer
  • Takeo Medrano - Dancer
  • Kensley Medrano - Singer
  • Chef Mikey - Comedian
  • Grace Fianu - Singer
  • Shannon Hardin - Singer

Read more on KVOE.


Related Articles View More Santa Barbara Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Shaw Festival Cancels Remaining 2020 Performances of CHARLEY'S AUNT and FLUSH
  • Alexander Neef To Begin As Head Of Opéra National De Paris in September 2020
  • Toronto Dance Theatre Announces Dynamic Programming For Its 2020/21 Season
  • The Ed Mirvish Theatre Celebrates 100 Years