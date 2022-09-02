Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

sjDANCEco Presents 20th Anniversary Closing Program in October

The Season also marks the 11th year of collaboration with maestra Barbara Day Turner and the San JosÃ© Chamber Orchestra.

Register for San Francisco News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 02, 2022 Â 

The 20TH Anniversary Season Closing Program is a presentation of new works, Company Premieres and Encore Performances. The 3 Guest Choreographers - Nhan Ho, Dominic Duong and Gabriel Mata are sjDANCEco alums each having worked with the company for a number of years. In addition, sjDANCEco Artistic Director Maria Basile will perform a contemporary work by Los Angeles Tap Legend Fred Strickler. Other works on the program are by Choreographic Advisor Fred Mathews, Gary Masters, and Maria Basile.

The Season also marks the 11th year of collaboration with maestra Barbara Day Turner and the San JosÃ© Chamber Orchestra.

When: Friday, October 7 and Saturday, October 8 at 8:00 pm.

Where: The California Theatre, 345 South First Street, San Jose, CA 95113,

Tickets: www.sjDANCEco. 408.520.9854

Ticketing link: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2194552Â®id=18&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sjDANCEco?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.org/tickets.html$80 - $100

Pricing: $25 to $100

$25 Student - $40 Senior and $45 General Admission.

$80 - $100. VIP Package

VIP packages include VIP seating and a Saturday evening reception with the Dancers and Choreographers, Guest Artists, Artistic Directors, Musical Director, and Board of Trustees.





More Hot Stories For You


Theatre Rhinoceros Announces 2022-23 Season IN THE CASTRO!Theatre Rhinoceros Announces 2022-23 Season IN THE CASTRO!
September 1, 2022

Â It's the Rhino's 46thÂ Anniversary Season with an exciting line-up of new, in-person evenings of entertainment. Plus, our stellar reading series! Plus, surprises and pop-ups along the way! Plus, John Fisher's on-going Essential Services Project (aka E.S.P.) And all of it in the funnest neighborhood anywhere: The Castro! We are the ONLY live theatre in the most queer hood in the universe.
Stephen Sondheim's COMPANY Rescheduled at South Bay Musical TheatreStephen Sondheim's COMPANY Rescheduled at South Bay Musical Theatre
September 1, 2022

South Bay Musical Theatre has announced the complete cast and creative team forÂ COMPANY, the TonyÂ® winning musical comedy by Stephen Sondheim, with book by George Furth.
Hammer Theatre Center Announces Black Cab Jazz SeriesHammer Theatre Center Announces Black Cab Jazz Series
September 1, 2022

Hammer Theatre CenterÂ has announced it will once again heat up the South Bay with its sizzlingÂ Black Cab Jazz Series, presenting today's hottest jazz artists in its intimate Hammer4 Studio, which features cabaret style 4-top seating.
Classical Piano's Newest Star Makes West Coast Debut As Steinway Society Presents Yunchan Lim, September 18Classical Piano's Newest Star Makes West Coast Debut As Steinway Society Presents Yunchan Lim, September 18
August 31, 2022

â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹Yunchan Lim, who in June 2022 became the youngest pianist ever to win gold at the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, will be the featured performer in Steinway Society â€” The Bay Area's 28th Season opening concert. Â Lim will make his West Coast debut at Montgomery Theatre in San Jose at 2:30 pm on Sunday, September 18th.
Bill Irwin Returns To A.C.T. With ON BECKETT, October 19â€“23Bill Irwin Returns To A.C.T. With ON BECKETT, October 19â€“23
August 31, 2022

Tony Award winner and A.C.T. favorite, Bill Irwin, returns to American Conservatory Theater (A.C.T.) this fall with a limited engagement of On Beckett, Irwin's acclaimed exploration of Irish writer and playwright Samuel Beckett.