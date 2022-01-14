Young Women's Choral Projects Presents BOUNDLESS GRACE

Today, Young Women's Choral Projects of San Francisco Founding Director Susan McMane announced the program for Boundless Grace, featuring YWCP's premier ensemble, the Young Women's Chorus.

Presented in partnership with Grace Cathedral, Boundless Grace is part of YWCP's 10th anniversary season, happening on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The Young Women's Chorus will join forces with the San Francisco Ballet School Training Ensemble and guest instrumentalists including string quartet, flute and harp. Performers will be featured in the center of the cathedral, with audiences in the round, offering a fresh, intimate experience, without the traditional pews. Tickets are $15-60 and are available online at ywcp.org.



"The overarching theme of Boundless Grace is the search for one's full potential. I see the production like a walk through a labyrinth," says Dr. McMane. "Audiences will experience comforting, traditional beauty and form alongside more contemporary sounds that challenge and push boundaries. Boundless Grace will feature sacred compositions of prayer and praise, reflections on dreadful darkness with light still shining through, and contemporary pieces by women composers Christine Donkin, Mia Makaroff, Katerina Gimon, and Reena Esmail. The performance presents a journey of courage and limitless grace found through a compassionate, musical community."



YWCP's 10th anniversary season will also be the final season with Founding Director Dr. McMane at the helm, as she will retire at the end of the season. After launching in 2012, YWCP has grown to six ensembles of more than 100 young women, ages 4 to 18. The Board of Directors will appoint an interim director for YWCP's 2022-2023 season, when it will launch an international search for the next artistic director.



Full vaccination is required for all attendees of Boundless Grace and a face covering is required for entry. Full vaccination is defined as two doses of Pfizer or Modera vaccines, completed by February 5, 2022, or one dose of Johnson and Johnson vaccine completed by February 5, 2022.

Learn more at www.ywcp.org.