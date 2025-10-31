Vocalist B. DeVeaux Joins SFJAZZ 2025-2026 Season Lineup

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



SFJAZZ has added vocalist, songwriter, and guitarist B. DeVeaux to its 2025–26 Season lineup. Launching the 2026 installment of SFJAZZ’s Hotplate series, DeVeaux will pay tribute to neo-soul icon Jazmine Sullivan and her GRAMMY-nominated 2008 debut album Fearless. Performances take place Friday, January 23, 2026, at 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Based in Oakland, DeVeaux is a gifted young musician who rose through the Oakland School for the Arts to become an in-demand touring and recording artist, performing at Outside Lands, Yerba Buena Gardens, Mountain Winery, and at Kennedy Center as part of the group Oakland Rising with fellow Bay Area greats August Lee Stevens and NAIMA. DeVeaux released their debut album, Chrysalis, this year.

Released in September of 2008, Jazmine Sullivan’s Fearless was the singer-songwriter's debut album, earning seven GRAMMY nominations including Best Female R&B Vocal Performance for the first single “Need U Bad,” Best R&B Song for “Bust Your Windows” and a nomination for Best New Artist for Sullivan, among others. The platinum seller was produced by the likes of Missy Elliott and Wyclef Jean and was named one of the Ten Best Albums of 2008 by Vibe magazine. “Bust Your Windows” made NPR's list of the 200 Greatest Songs by 21st Century Women.

For these Hotplate performances, B. DeVeaux brings their passionate voice and lyrical command to Sullivan’s highly personal first statement, instilling the songs with a decidedly West Coast flavor.