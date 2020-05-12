Theatre Rhinoceros Presents A Live Zoom Presentation Of ZOOM CATASTROPHE!

Theatre Rhinoceros presents a FREE Live Zoom presentation: ZOOM CATASTROPHE! Conceived by John Fisher, Co-Creator Joe Tally, Performed by John Fisher, Joe Tally, and Simon Zeus.

The performance is held on May 14, 2020 at 8pm.

Must preregister to join: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_sNz-FDd7SM2AGkg6YxrnNA

Or watch on Facebook Live on John Fisher's webpage, starting at 8pm on Thursday, May 14. https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=559097816

The Zoom meeting from hell! What happens when you have the most important meeting of your life, and tech and the world just aren't on your side? Joe and John are about to land their biggest client ever. If they can just get through this meeting.

John Fisher (Playwright/Director/Actor) recently completed a six-month run of his show A History of World War II at The Marsh, after playing two runs of the show in Manhattan (United Solo/Theatre Row - Best Actor Award 2017 - and Pangea) and another in Los Angeles (the Broadwater.) He is a two-time winner of the Will Glickman Award, as well as being a recipient of the GLAAD Media Award. His plays include the award-winning Action Hero, Shakespeare Goes to War, To Sleep and Dream, Combat! and Medea, the Musical. Previous COVID-19 performances include Murder in Hawaii and A Tourist in London. www.JohnFisher.biz.

JOE TALLY (Co-Creator/Actor) has been active in the Bay Area Theatre scene for three decades as an actor, writer, and producer. He has written for the sketch comedy troupe, Plethora, and performed with such local companies as Theatre Rhinoceros, Shotgun Players, Crowded Fire, and SF Shakespeare Festival. He produces a monthly staged reading series for Theatre Rhinoceros, as well as produced their well-received pop-up productions. He has also served as the Head Librarian for American Conservatory Theater since 2006.

THEATRE RHINOCEROS - Founded in 1977, The Rhino is the longest running LGBT theatre in the nation. We develop and produce works of theatre that enlighten, enrich, and explore both the ordinary and the extraordinary aspects of our queer community. Our emphasis is on new works, works about under-represented members of the larger queer community, and revivals of lesser known queer classics. Over the years Theatre Rhinoceros has received many awards of recognition including: Theatre Rhinoceros Day in the City Proclamation from Mayor Gavin Newsom, State Assembly Certificate of Recognition from Senator Mark Leno, recognitions from Congressperson Nancy Pelosi and Assembly Persons Tom Ammiano and Carole Migden, numerous Cable Car, BATCC and TBA Awards and Nominations, and the GLAAD Media Award for Best LGBT Theatre.





