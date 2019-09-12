The 21st Annual San Francisco International Hip Hop DanceFest Returns In November

Micaya presents the 21st Annual San Francisco International Hip Hop DanceFest featuring innovative hip hop performances from dance companies from around the globe.

Under the umbrella of hip hop, this year's festival showcases work that draws variously from b-boying, breaking, popping, freestyle, locking, clubbing, housing, voguing, and urban choreography. The 2019 festival welcomes International Artists from Paris, Norway, Austria, Montreal, Chicago, New York, San Mateo, and San Francisco. Nearly a dozen groups will take the stage at the Palace of Fine Arts Theatre mixing skillfulness with artistry and storytelling.

This year's artists tackle issues including religion, feminism, politics, technology, and the meaning of "home." The festival culminates this year with an After Party on Sunday, November 24 at 7pm at the Palace of Fine Arts Theatre. Guests will be treated to short performances, DJ, cocktails, and more. Following the Sunday matinee at 12pm, the festival welcomes kids onstage for the SFIHHDF Kids Freestyle Circle. The festival will also host master classes around the Bay Area.

In 1993, dancer, choreographer, teacher, and producer Micaya began producing grassroots hip-hop dance shows in the heart of San Francisco's Mission District. Those shows quickly sold out, and led up to the creation of the first ever SFIHHDF in 1999 at Theatre Artaud. Micaya's vision was to move hip-hop dance from the street and studio onto a proscenium stage, and to create a festival that honored both the artistry and diversity of hip-hop dance in a non-competitive environment. Now presented at the Palace of Fine Arts Theatre, the festival attracts companies from all over the globe, and has firmly placed San Francisco on the map as a premier presenter of hip-hop dance.

For more information visit sfhiphopdancefest.com

The program follows (subject to change):

Program A

B-Boy Spaghetti (Norway) "Evolution"

Mozaik (New York) "Sad Hope"

Str8Jacket (San Mateo)"Militia"

Krazy 8 (San Mateo) "Umbrella Academy"

Underground Dance Providers (Paris) "The further you dance, the more you're free"

AMS (Montreal)"Alone Part 1"

Hungry Sharks (Austria) "The sky above, the mud below"

Chicago Dance Crash (Chicago)"The two inside"

Ambiance Facile (Paris) Work TBD

Program B

B-Boy Spaghetti(Norway) "Where is Home"

Hungry Sharks (Austria)"#fomo"

AMS (Montreal)"Alone Part 2"

Stuck Sanders (Bay Area) "Blood on the Leaves"

Chicago Dance Crash (Chicago) "Leap Of Faith"

SoulForce Dance Company (San Francisco) "Arrest the President"

Mozaik (New York) "Disparate"

Underground Dance Providers (Paris)"Triangulum Australe"

Ambiance Facile (Paris) Work TBD





Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You