THE TEMPEST to be Presented at Chanticleer Shakespeare Company

Chanticleer Shakespeare Company will present William Shakespeare's The Tempest as part of its 2026 season, directed by Artistic Director Blake Ellis and starring acclaimed Broadway actor and Fresno native, Jacqueline Antaramian, in the role of Prospero.

Now entering its second season, Chanticleer Shakespeare Co. continues to solidify its place as the Central Valley's first professional Shakespeare theatre, dedicated to presenting classical works with depth, precision, and imagination. Through a continuing partnership with the Warnors Center for the Performing Arts, the company returns to the Historic Warnors Theatre in downtown Fresno for this flagship production.

Generally considered to be Shakespeare's final play, The Tempest is a story of magic, revenge, and redemption. With spectacular staging, original music, and a cast blending professional Actors' Equity members and exceptional local talent, this production celebrates the transformative power of forgiveness and the enduring magic of live theatre.

"The Tempest is, at its heart, a play about forgiveness, rebirth, and the grace of letting go," says Ellis. "And with a female Prospero, we're unlocking an emotional dynamic that will resonate with audiences in a new and profound way."

Antaramian's distinguished career spans Broadway, film, and television, including performances in Julius Caesar (with Denzel Washington), Doctor Zhivago, The Old Man (with Jeff Bridges), American Gods, and Law & Order.

Performances of The Tempest will run April 24 through May 3, 2026, at the Historic Warnors Theatre, with evening and matinee performances available. Special events include post-show talkbacks, student matinees, and group pricing opportunities. Ticket details and additional season announcements will be available soon at www.ChanticleerShakes.com.

"This season is about momentum," adds Ellis. "We launched Chanticleer with a mission to make Shakespeare accessible, exciting, and relevant, and this production of The Tempest is the perfect vehicle to continue that journey."

This production is funded in part by the City of Fresno Measure P Expanded Access to Arts and Culture Fund administered by the Fresno Arts Council, and in association with Arts Enrichment For All.