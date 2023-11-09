THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF GEORGE MICHAEL is Coming to BroadwaySF in February

Catch the show for one performance only on Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 7:30 p.m.

By: Nov. 09, 2023

THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF GEORGE MICHAEL is Coming to BroadwaySF in February The Life and Music of George Michael —a brand new concert-style show that chronicles the amazing journey George Michael had with music and his fans—coming to San Francisco's Curran Theater (445 Geary St.) for one performance only on Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. The Life and Music of George Michael captures the performance and sound with concert style staging and lighting while audiences listen to early music hits from Wham! and his illustrious solo career. 

Tickets for The Life and Music of George Michael (staring at $50) are available starting on Friday, November 17 at 11 a.m. at www.broadwaysf.com.

“This show is going to honor George Michael's career and be a celebration for his fans,” says producer Ralph Schmidtke. “Over the years, George's popularity has continued to grow and The Life and Music of George Michael will give fans a glimpse of his life and hear all the songs they have come to love.”

The Life and Music of George Michael captures the performance and sound of one of the biggest international stars of our time. The show will have fans on their feet dancing and singing along to blockbuster hits including “Wake Me Up Before You Go Go,” “Freedom,” “Faith,” “Careless Whisper,” “Father Figure,” and many more.

Michael sold over 115 million albums spanning four decades and rose to fame as a member of Wham! in the early 80's. He went solo in 1987 with “Faith,” one of the biggest albums of all time. The album had four number one hits including “Faith,” “Monkey,” “Father Figure,” and “One More Try.” He won two Grammy Awards, three Brit awards, three American Music Awards and four MTV Video Music Awards. George will be inducted into the Rock N' Roll Hall of Fame in November 2023.

For more information including on sale dates, a tour schedule and tickets visit www.TheLifeandMusicofGM.com.






