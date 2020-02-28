THE HUMAN OUNCE By Nicole Parizeau Extended at Central Works

The first play in Central Works 30th Season, a new play about art and scandal The Human Ounce by Nicole Parizeau has been extended thru March 22 (originally scheduled to run Feb 15-Mar 15). The Human Ounce by Nicole Parizeau was described at its opening as "posing provocative questions..." in a "fiery debate."

"Directed by Gary Graves, fascinating, lively, and well-acted... [The Human Ounce] never panders to either side or to any contemporary movement, such as #MeToo. One can imagine that the debate Parizeau so adeptly dramatizes will rage on throughout the ages."

In The Human Ounce, aspects of cancel culture from across ages and disciplines are explored in this new play about art and scandal. A fine old painting on the gallery wall is holding pride of place in the museum. The painter? An old master in his own right, admired worldwide, historically important, and an inspiration to thousands. And revealed as a monster. What now? The art is not the artist; should it pay for the sins of he who painted it?

Directed by Gary Graves the ensemble cast of The Human Ounce features Champagne Hughes, Kimberly Richards and Don Wood. The production has costume design by Tammy Berlin, lighting design by Gary Graves, prop design by Debbie Shelley and sound design and Gregory Scharpen.





Central Works Central Works Method plays bring together writer, actors and director at the very outset of the playwriting process. In a supportive workshop environment, group research and collective brainstorming contribute to the entire development of the script.Playwrights that have worked in the Central Works Method have included Christopher Chen, Lauren Gunderson, Aaron Loeb, Geetha Reddy, Ann Galjour, and Brian Thorstenson to name a few.

The Central Works Writers Workshop is an ongoing commissioning program established in 2012. Twice a year, in 12-week sessions, 8 local playwrights are selected to develop projects through informal readings and carefully directed discussions. Last season, both Cristina García's The Lady Matador's Hotel and Patricia Milton's The Victorian Ladies Detective Collective emerged from this program, and two more Writers Workshop scripts are being produced this season. For more information, visit our website: www.centralworks.org





Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You