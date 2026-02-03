Symphony San Jose to Present THE ENIGMATIC VOICE in March 2026

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Symphony San Jose's March program will bring together three widely-recognized classical works that each evoke powerful emotions and are tied to specific historical and cultural moments or traditions. All three pieces have had a lasting musical impact, though in different ways.

Originally commissioned for the coronation of King George II, George Frideric Handel's patriotic anthem Zadok the Priest has been sung at every British coronation since 1727. Associated with the sacred act of anointing it is a timeless musical masterpiece exuding majesty, triumph, and divine grandeur as a celebration of tradition, power, and glory.

Dona Nobis Pacem (“Grant us Peace”) is Ralph Vaughan Williams' stirring plea for tranquility, blending the timeless words of the Roman Catholic liturgy with the haunting poetry of Walt Whitman. Written in 1936 as the world teetered on the brink of world war, this dramatic and deeply moving cantata resonates as powerfully today as it did then.

A reflection of late 19th century British musical culture, Edward Elgar's Enigma Variations is a masterpiece of orchestral storytelling. First performed in 1899, each variation is a musical portrait of the composer's closest friends, woven together with an elusive “hidden” or “unheard” melody—an “enigma” that has intrigued audiences for more than a century.

AN ADDED ATTRACTION: Music Notes occur one hour prior to the concert in the main auditorium and includes an informative discussion, fun facts, insights, and interviews with featured guests. It is free of charge for concert ticket-holders and designed to deepen the audience's appreciation of the music to be featured during the performance.