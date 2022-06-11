Symphony San Jose Announces 20th Anniversary Season and a New General Director

Symphony San Jose announces the 2022 - 2023 Concert Season (20th Anniversary Season), running October 2022 through June 2023.

Most programs at California Theatre at 345 South First Street with the Film in Concert performed at San Jose Center for the Performing Arts at 255 Almaden Blvd in downtown San Jose.

For the 20th Anniversary concert season, Symphony San Jose will feature acclaimed solo artists chosen for their virtuosity and their singular magic on their instrument.

And, nearly twenty years after reviving classical music in San Jose, founding director Andrew Bales will retire and turn the reins of the company over to Robert Massey. Massey is a 25-year veteran executive of music organizations that includes Jacksonville Symphony, Louisville Orchestra, Orchestra Iowa, and others. He most recently served as general director of Opera Festival of Chicago.

Tickets: Subscriptions are available for packages of 4 and 8 programs.

Four-program packages range from $204 to $420.

Eight-program packages range from $360 to $736

(Prices include Theatre Preservation Fee)

TICKET and ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICES:

Phone: 408.286.2600 ext. 1

Website: www.symphonysanjose.org

Email: jmeyers@symphonysanjose.org

Box Office and Administration Office: 325 South First Street, San Jose, 95113. Located between San Carlos and San Salvador Street next to the California Theatre.

Ticket Office Hours: Monday through Friday, 10am to 5pm