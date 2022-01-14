Stagebridge Creates Artistic Pathways For West Oakland Elders

Stagebridge produces two classes held at West Oakland Senior Center, one of which will explore West Oakland's history through the eyes of Black elders.

Bay Area storyteller Ben Tucker, AKA Brother Ben, will teach Straight Outta Oakland, a class leading students towards a showcase of short stories. Focused on exploring stories from 1940-60s and Oakland's place in The Great Migration, this class will be a bridge to mapping and crafting one-of-a-kind journeys for elders.

"This is a dream come true for me: helping seniors who live in West Oakland tell their stories," Tucker said.

A retired University of California administrator, Tucker has been a community-focused storyteller for several years while taking classes at Stagebridge. He has performed at the San Francisco and Berkeley Marsh Theaters, Oakland Main and San Francisco Bayview Libraries, and many senior centers and schools.

"The classes offer both cognitive and motor skills that help individuals thrive while aging," former Director of West Oakland Senior Center Dorothy Poston said. "We are honored to host Stagebridge's classes here in the heart of Oakland at the West Oakland Senior Center-where ability is ageless."

Alongside Tucker, the Emmy-awarding conductor and choir director Terrance Kelly leads a special choir class focused on gospel, jazz, blues and world music alongside Paul Daniels of the Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir and the St. Columba Church. The Community's Choir offers a special chance to work with these two Oakland-based musical legends.

In 2005, Kelly received the Local Heroes Award from KQED Television for his directorship of the Oakland Interfaith Youth Choir and was also honored at the Gospel Music Awards. In 2013, he was awarded the Dr. Edwin Hawkins Excellence Award. He currently serves as Minister of Magnification at Oakland's Imani Community Church.

Stagebridge Executive Director Shannon McDonnell forged this partnership with WOSC inspired through her work as a sitting commissioner on the Oakland Mayor's Commission on Aging.

"I am acutely aware of the lack of services in West Oakland related to housing, food scarcity, and community health," McDonnell said. "As a liaison for the West Oakland Senior Center, this was the perfect opportunity to create programs to improve the health and vitality of elders in the community."

Offered to WOSC members for free, the two classes represent Stagebridge's focused efforts to create opportunities with and for the Oakland community. The classes will be held at the West Oakland Senior Center, located at 1724 Adeline St, Oakland, CA 94607. If necessary, classes will move online.

