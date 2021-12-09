Single Tickets Now On-sale For San Jose Engagement Of DEAR EVAN HANSEN

Broadway San Jose, a Nederlander Presentation, announced today that single tickets for the South Bay premiere of Dear Evan Hansen are now on sale. Dear Evan Hansen will play at San Jose's Center for the Performing Arts (255 S. Almaden Blvd.) beginning Wednesday, June 8 and running through Sunday, June 19, 2022.

Tickets ($35-$175) are available online at broadwaysanjose.com, by calling 800-982-ARTS (2787), or in-person at the San Jose Civic Box Office (150 W. San Carlos St., San Jose). Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling 669-242-8559. Ticket prices are subject to change without notice.



The performance schedule for Dear Evan Hansen is as follows: Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 7:30 p.m.; Fridays at 8 p.m.; Saturdays at 2 p.m. & 8 p.m.; and Sundays at 1 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.



The winner of six 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Tony Award winner Steven Levenson ("tick, tick,...boom," "Fosse/Verdon"), a score by Grammy, Tony, and Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman), and direction by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal).



Declared "one of the most remarkable shows in musical theater history" by the Washington Post's Peter Marks, Dear Evan Hansen opened at the Music Box Theatre to rave reviews on December 4, 2016. There, it has broken all box office records and struck a chord with audiences and critics alike, including New York Times critic Jesse Green, who, in his May 2019 re-review of the show, declared it "more and more ingenious with each viewing. It is more hopeful than ever."



The Broadway production recently celebrated its fifth anniversary on Broadway. The show launched its First North American Tour at the Buell Theatre in Denver, Colorado in October 2018 and has since performed in more than 40 cities across North America playing for more than 1.5 million audience members. The West End Production of Dear Evan Hansen opened at the Noël Coward Theatre in November 2019 and recently won the 2020 Olivier Award for Best New Musical, along with two other Olivier Awards. The show's now-iconic blue polo and arm cast are part of the permanent collection of the National Museum of American History in Washington, DC.



The Grammy Award-winning Original Broadway Cast Recording of Dear Evan Hansen produced by Atlantic Records, was released in February 2017, making an extraordinary debut on the Billboard 200 and entering the chart at #8 - the highest charting debut position for an original cast album since 1961 - and went on to win the 2018 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album. A deluxe version of the cast recording, including six bonus tracks and a pop cover from Katy Perry of "Waving through a Window" is now available digitally.



A special edition coffee table book authored by Levenson, Pasek and Paul, Dear Evan Hansen: through the window (Grand Central Publishing / Melcher) is now available, offering an in-depth, all-access look at the musical, including never-before-seen production photos and cast portraits, behind-the-scenes stories, and a fully annotated script by the authors.



In addition to winning six 2017 Tony awards and a 2018 Grammy Award, Dear Evan Hansen has won numerous other awards, including the 2017 Drama League Award for Outstanding Musical Production and for the off-Broadway production, two Obie Awards, a Drama Desk Award, and two Outer Critics Circle Awards and two Helen Hayes Awards. Dear Evan Hansen is also the winner of the Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards three years running, and was just proclaimed the Best Long-Running Show and the Best Touring Production in the 2019 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards.



Dear Evan Hansen features choreography by Danny Mefford, scenic design by David Korins, projection design by Peter Nigrini, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, and hair design by David Brian Brown. Music supervision, orchestrations and additional arrangements are by Alex Lacamoire. Ben Cohn is the Associate Music Supervisor. U.S. Casting by Tara Rubin Casting/Kevin Metzger-Timson. Vocal arrangements and additional arrangements are by Justin Paul. Judith Schoenfeld is the Production Supervisor. General Management by 101 Productions, Ltd.



Broadway San Jose-the Northern California affiliate of the Nederlander organization-presents touring Broadway musicals at the San Jose Center for Performing Arts and is a member of the Broadway League.



Broadway San Jose's Health and Safety Policy:

Broadway San Jose asks our audiences to join with us in providing the safest space possible for patrons, cast, crew, and staff as we again raise the curtain in the room where it happens. Our updated COVID-19 policy requires ticketholders to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. "Fully vaccinated" means your performance is at least 14 days after your final vaccine dose. To enter the theatre, please bring a photo ID and proof of vaccination, either your physical vaccination card, a picture of your vaccination card, or a digital vaccination record. All California residents may request a digital vaccination record at myvaccinerecord.cdph.ca.gov/. Photo ID for patrons under 16 is not required.



Children under age 12 must provide proof of a negative molecular COVID-19 test (RT-PCR or NAAT) taken within 3 days prior to entering the theatre. Children under age 12 will not be asked for a valid ID. Children under 5 will not be admitted to the theatre. Please note that Broadway San Jose requires the negative molecular COVID-19 test. For example, if your performance is on a Friday, you must get tested on or after Tuesday.



Masks are required for all ticketholders, regardless of vaccination status. Masks must be worn at all times, except when actively eating or drinking in designated areas.



This vaccination policy is in effect until further notice. This policy is subject to change. Please find our latest policy updates here: broadwaysanjose.com/information/safe-and-clean-commitment/.

