San Jose Stage Company Announces 2020-2021 Season

San Jose Stage Company has announced the titles for its upcoming virtual 38th Season. These virtual presentations will include NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD (October 28 - 31, 2020), PERSUASION (December 23 - 27, 2020), KISS 2020 GOODBYE (December 31 - January 3, 2021), STRANGE COURTESIES (February 24 - 28, 2021), and BARCELONA (March 31 - April 4, 2021). For more information, visit www.thestage.org.

"We are excited to present our first virtual season -- The Stage will be transformed in a way that allows audience and artist to viscerally connect beyond the conventional theatrical experience," said Artistic Director Randall King. "The Stage continues its mission of bringing powerful, provocative, and profound theatre to our community. Now, more than ever, it is essential that we stay connected and continue to give power to truth and unity."



San Jose Stage Company's Virtual 2020-2021 Season:

NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD

They're Coming to Get You, Barbara...

October 28 - 31, 2020

A virtual re-imagining of George A. Romero's legendary classic.



With sensationalized and conflicting reports being broadcast by the media, can strangers overcome their prejudice and suspicions to survive the night? Based upon the original screenplay for the genre-defining undead classic by John Russo and George A. Romero.

PERSUASION

A Virtual Revival of Jane Austen's work

Adapted by Jennifer Le Blanc

December 23 - 27, 2020

A virtual revival of The Stage's critically acclaimed 2013 World Premiere.

San Jose Stage Company presents a virtual revival of its 2013 World Premiere of Jane Austen's PERSUASION. Razor sharp and laced with irony and wit, Austen's passionate characters must negotiate a complex code of conduct to survive and ultimately achieve their ends. PERSUASION, adapted by Jennifer Le Blanc, deeply reflects Jane Austen's talent for observation of human nature and heart-stopping emotion.

KISS 2020 GOODBYE

New Year's Eve Cabaret

December 31 - January 3, 2021

Virtual Cabaret showcasing the Bay Area's most Celebrated & Unique Artists as we bid farewell to 2020.

Pour some champagne and join The Stage on New Year's Eve for an evening of laughs, laments, and libations as we countdown to the ball dropping on 2020. Raise a glass and let's KISS 2020 GOODBYE!

STRANGE COURTESIES

Truth and Reconciliation

By L. Peter Callender

February 24 - 28, 2021

A virtual premiere in collaboration with African American Shakespeare Company.

Citizens of South Africa are confronting a painful past of the apartheid era through the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. STRANGE COURTESIES explores the potential restorative power of truth telling, the significance of sympathetic witnesses, and the tasks of both perpetrators and bystanders in the TRC process. Can dignity be restored to victims and their families while offering a basis for individual healing, and promoting the reconciliation of a divided society?

BARCELONA

A Dark Encounter Between Strangers

By Bess Wohl

March 31 - April 4, 2021

A carefree night becomes an invitation to danger as the personal and political intertwine.

Late night in Barcelona, an American woman meets a tall, dark stranger. What begins as a carefree night becomes an invitation to danger, as the personal and political intertwine. Over the course of a single night, cross-cultural collision unfolds as BARCELONA reveals the gap between the fantasy of who we pretend to be and the truth of who we are.



All programming and scheduling is subject to change. Complete casting and creative teams will be announced at a later date.

Subscriptions and single tickets to San Jose Stage Company's 2020-2021 Season may be purchased online at www.thestage.org.

