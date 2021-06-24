San Francisco's African-American Shakespeare Company Announces Full Live-and-in-Person 2021-22 Season
Season includes The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged), their annual holiday Cinderella, The Glass Menagerie and Richard II.
The African-American Shakespeare company is elated to announce what Artistic Director L Peter Callender is a calling a season of "splendor and renewal" featuring 4 productions, live-and-in-person: The Complete Works of Shakespeare (Abridged); Cinderella; The Glass Menagerie; and Richard II. There will also be a special streaming-only edition of Twelfth Night.The last live production by the company The Trial of One Short-Sighted Black Woman vs. Mammy Louise and Safreeta Mae ran from February 15 through March 1 at the Taube Auditorium.
The Complete Works of Shakespeare (Abridged)
Playwright: Adam Long, Daniel Singer, and Jess Winfield
Director: Reed Martin
When: September 3 through October 10
Where: San Francisco: Warriors Thrive City; East Bay: Lafayette Art & Wine Festival on September 19; South Bay: TBA
Tickets: Admission is FREE
A lot has changed since AASC last performed Cinderella in 2019 and the company looks forward to re-staging their particular take on this classic fairy tale featuring one very magical pair of shoes and a fairy godmother who knows what is what!
Playwright: African-American Shakespeare Company
Director: L. Peter Callender
When: December 18 and 19
Where: Herbst Theatre, 401 Van Ness, SF
Tickets: $35 - $75
The Glass Menagerie
Playwright: Tennessee Williams
Director: Monica Ndounou
When: February 26th - March 13, 2022
Where: Taube Atrium, 401 Van Ness, SF CA
Tickets: $35-$75
Richard II
Playwright: William Shakespeare
Director: L. Peter Callender
When: April/May 2022
Venue: TBA (but most likely either Marine's Memorial or Taube)
Tickets: $35 - $75
Streaming
Set in New Orleans after the devastation wrought by Hurricane Katrina, viewers can expect to find resonance with our current collective situation as we begin to emerge from the pandemic and look around, eager to recover, rebuild and find happiness.
"My hope, says Director Bruce Avery, "is that those who've lost so much in this past year-students and teachers, performers, workers who lost jobs and careers-will find elements both heartbreaking and heartening in this show that resonate with them."
The performance was recorded and edited with the purpose of streaming in mind, meaning post-production sound effects and editing that will also include a soundtrack that fuses New Orleans Blues and Jazz to Shakespeare's text/lyrics.
This is the second AASC production of Twelfth Night, the first being in 2012, which was set in San Francisco.
Originally designed to stream to schools and students, Twelfth Night will be available on the AASC You Tube channel and is made possible through a grant from Shakespeare in American Communities.
Other performances streaming that will be available through 2021 on YouTube: Four Queens - No Trump; The Drowning Pool; Henry V; And Jesus Moonwalks The Mississippi.
In addition to the live performances scheduled for the season, The African-American Shakespeare Company will stream their new version of Twelfth Night starting this Fall.