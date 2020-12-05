San Francisco Opera's TOSCA Screenings at Fort Mason Flix Drive-In Postponed
San Francisco Opera will contact ticketholders to process refunds.
Due to the City of San Francisco's stay-at-home order, which goes into effect tomorrow night, San Francisco Opera's screenings of Tosca at Fort Mason Flix Drive-In on December 11 and 12 have been postponed.
Patrons with questions can email patronservices@sfopera.com or call the San Francisco Opera Box Office at (415) 864-3330.