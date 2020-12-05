Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

San Francisco Opera's TOSCA Screenings at Fort Mason Flix Drive-In Postponed

San Francisco Opera will contact ticketholders to process refunds.  

Dec. 5, 2020  

Due to the City of San Francisco's stay-at-home order, which goes into effect tomorrow night, San Francisco Opera's screenings of Tosca at Fort Mason Flix Drive-In on December 11 and 12 have been postponed.

Patrons with questions can email patronservices@sfopera.com or call the San Francisco Opera Box Office at (415) 864-3330.



