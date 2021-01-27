San Francisco Opera's TOSCA Screenings At Fort Mason Flix Drive-In Rescheduled

San Francisco Opera's screenings of Giacomo Puccini's Tosca at Fort Mason Flix drive-in, originally scheduled for December 2020 and postponed due to San Francisco's stay-at-home order, have been rescheduled to February 12 and 13. The Company's 2009 production starring soprano Adrianne Pieczonka in her San Francisco Opera debut as the title role will be shown twice each day at 5 pm and 8 pm on the 40' X 20' LED screen at Fort Mason for a limited capacity of 98 cars per showing.

Attendees are asked to remain in their vehicles during the event and wear a mask whenever leaving to visit restroom facilities inside the Fort Mason buildings. Onsite concessions, which had been halted for recent drive-in events in compliance with health orders, have been restored. Guests must wear a face covering and observe social distancing while picking up orders from the food trucks.

Tickets are $49 per car (plus a $5 handling fee) and are available online at sfopera.com/fortmason or by calling the San Francisco Opera Box Office at (415) 864-3330. Note: Attendees must purchase tickets ahead of time; tickets will not be sold onsite at the drive-in.