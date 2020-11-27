San Francisco Ballet Presents NUTCRACKER ONLINE

The holidays might look a little different this year, but San Francisco Ballet wants you to be able to keep your traditions (or start new ones!) with Nutcracker Online.

An interactive, virtual experience for family and friends from the comfort of your home, Nutcracker Online is San Francisco Ballet's fantastical, digital holiday offering, available November 27 - December 31. Watch SF Ballet's spectacular Nutcracker stream in HD, tour our virtual opera house full of fun activities, send downloadable holiday snaps to your friends and family, enjoy historical highlights of San Francisco Ballet's Nutcracker, and learn steps from the choreography. You can even check off items on your gift list with a visit to SF Ballet's online Holiday Shop!

While we can't host you in-person at the War Memorial Opera House this year, we look forward to opening our virtual doors for Nutcracker and keeping the holiday magic alive!

Please note: Nutcracker Online is best experienced with a Chrome browser on a computer, laptop, or iPad.

Nutcracker Online features the high definition stream of the 2008 San Francisco Ballet and KQED Public Television in association with Thirteen/WNET New York's co-production of Helgi Tomasson's Nutcracker.

Learn more at https://www.sfballet.org/productions/nutcracker-online/.

