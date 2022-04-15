SIX, FROZEN, BEETLEJUICE, and More Set For BroadwaySF 2022-23 Season

BroadwaySF has announced its 2022-23 season, which includes Jagged Little Pill, Six, Mean Girls, Beetlejuice, Frozen, Dear Evan Hansen, and Tina - The Tina Turner Musical.

Full Lineup

"Jagged Little Pill" - Oct. 11-Nov. 6 at the Golden Gate Theatre.

"Disney's Frozen" - Nov. 18-Dec. 30 at the Orpheum Theatre.

"Beetlejuice" - Dec. 7-31 at the Golden Gate Theatre.

"Dear Evan Hansen" - Jan. 24-Feb. 19 at the Orpheum Theatre.

"Mean Girls" - Jan. 31-Feb. 26 at the Golden Gate Theatre.

"Six" - Feb. 21 - April 9, 2023 at the Orpheum Theatre.

"Tina - The Tina Turner Musical" - Aug. 1-27 at the Golden Gate Theatre.

Memberships

When you become a Member, the price you pay (based on desired seat location/performance day) guarantees you one ticket to each of the productions that are part of the announced season. As a new member, you're assigned the best available seats after renewing members on a first-come, first-served basis.

BroadwaySF subscribers and members can renew now at broadwaysf.com/renewal or by calling 888-746-1799. Non-subscribers can purchase new subscription packages beginning 11 a.m. April 27 at broadwaysf.com.

Single tickets for individual productions go on sale at a later date.