SF Sketchfest Unveils Lineup for 2024 Comedy Festival Featuring More Than 200 Shows

The festival will run January 18 - February 4.
SF Sketchfest has revealed the initial lineup for the 2024 comedy festival taking place January 18-February 4 in venues across San Francisco. The multi-day festival will host more than 200 shows featuring major comedy stars and the best up-and-coming acts for sketch, stand-up, alternative comedy, music, improv, films, tributes, all-star reunions, live podcasts, and workshops. Now in its 21st year, SF Sketchfest is an internationally recognized, eclectic, and critically acclaimed festival that offers audiences a wide variety of special programming and the rare opportunity to see their favorite performers in intimate live settings.
Special events include comedy legend Eric Idle in his first live North American show in 7 years, joined by his friend and collaborator Jeff B. Davis for a truly rare, one-night-only performance featuring music, conversation, and scenes — including the world premiere of a never-before-seen Monty Python sketch.
Tributes include an afternoon with acclaimed writer, comedian, and actress Amber Ruffin, the host of “The Amber Ruffin Show,” who will sit down for a freewheeling chat with Zainab Johnson, and a night celebrating the indie comedy duo “Derek and Simon,” with cast and creators Derek Waters, Simon Helberg, Bob Odenkirk, Naomi Odenkirk, Jake Johnson, and Eric Edelstein.
SF Sketchfest presents a special in-person Tribute to Kyle MacLachlan, who is best known for his iconic performance as FBI Agent 'Dale Cooper' in David Lynch's groundbreaking series "Twin Peaks." In what has become a tradition, The Red Room Orchestra will play music from the "Twin Peaks" soundtrack along with selections from MacLachlan's other projects. In a twist on the festival's typical Tribute format, the event will focus primarily on music, but will also feature surreal interactions and conversation with MacLachlan alongside another special guest from the "Twin Peaks" universe, Carel Struycken, who played the series' inimitable Giant.
Comedy icons The Kids in the Hall will bring sketches, stories, and songs to SF Sketchfest, performing as the full cast and also in solo shows. The State: Hits and Misses features the ‘90s favorites performing rare and never-before-seen sketch pitches and giant misfires.
From the world of theater, the festival welcomes the improvised hip-hop extravaganza freestyle+ from the Tony Award-winning creators of the Broadway hit Freestyle Love Supreme and Bay Area phenomenon Speechless, for a five-show run at Club Fugazi featuring special guest Bill Irwin, a living legend of theater and clowning. Wild theatrical parodies include The Fast and the Furious: A Musical Parody and Exorcistic: The Unauthorized Rock Musical Parody of The Exorcist.
New podcasts appearing at the festival include acclaimed actor Paul Giamatti's Chinwag with Stephen Asma; the Team Coco podcast Scam Goddess with Laci Mosley; How Long Gone; The Pen Pals Podcast with Rory Scovel and Daniel Van Kirk; MESS with Sydnee Washington and Marie Faustin; Triumph the Insult Comic Dog's Let's Make a Poop with guest “Weird Al” Yankovic, and more.
Music programming includes Michael Shannon and Jason Narducy performing two separate classic R.E.M. albums, ‘Murmur' and ‘Reckoning,' over two nights; in keeping with the Athens, Georgia theme, the festival welcomes the Pylon Reenactment Society featuring original Pylon singer Vanessa Briscoe Hay; plus the YouTube sensation Epic Rap Battles of History featuring EpicLLOYD and Nice Peter; evenings of music and comedy from the likes of Adam Pally, Whitmer Thomas, Open Mike Eagle and Video Dave; the Middle Aged Dad Jam Band with Ken Marino and David Wain; The Red Room Orchestra playing the "Harold and Maude" soundtrack with guests including Margaret Cho and Petra Haden, and "The Lost Boys" soundtrack, with special guest bodybuilding saxophonist Tim Cappello, and more.
Bring the kids to Mo Willems & The Storytime All-Stars Live and to GLOP meets GLOG, a puppetry and improvisation show featuring the Glorious Ladies of Puppetry and the Glorious Ladies of the Groundlings.
Returning festival favorites include Asian AF, Maria Bamford, Todd Barry, The Black Version, Joel Kim Booster, Celebrity Autobiography, David Cross, Fake TED Talks, Jo Firestone, “Futurama,” Solomon Georgio, Jon Glaser, The Improvised Shakespeare Company, Judge John Hodgman, Marc Maron, Eugene Mirman, RISK! with Kevin Allison, Dulcé Sloan, Stuff You Should Know, Paul F. Tompkins, Jenny Yang, and many more.
The SF Sketchfest Dozen, a yearly spotlight of 12 top comedians, is once again stacked with an array of diverse talent, featuring Emma Arnold, Greg Barris, Katrina Davis, Mike Drucker, Mohanad Elshieky, Joyelle Nicole Johnson, Liz Miele, Ify Nwadiwe, Clare O'Kane, Jes Tom, Mo Welch, and Paige Weldon.
SF Sketchfest takes place from January 18th through February 4th at the Alameda Comedy Club, Brava Theater Center, The Castro Theater, The Chapel, Club Fugazi, Cobb's Comedy Club, The Gateway Theater, The Great American Music Hall, The Great Star Theater, The Lost Church, Marines' Memorial Theatre, The Marsh, The Palace of Fine Arts Theatre, The Punch Line Comedy Club, and The Sydney Goldstein Theater.
SF Sketchfest, co-founded and directed by David Owen, Cole Stratton, and Janet Varney, produces the eclectic San Francisco Comedy Festival, the longest-running comedy festival in the U.S. SF Sketchfest is an internationally recognized and critically acclaimed event that mixes major comedy stars and the best up-and-coming comedians from around the world for over two weeks of sketch, stand-up, alternative comedy, music, improv, films, tributes, live podcasts, workshops, and panel discussions. SF Sketchfest offers its audiences the rare opportunity to see their favorite performers in intimate live performances and discussions.
In past years, SF Sketchfest has featured renowned comedy artists such as Aziz Ansari, Fred Armisen, Dan Aykroyd, Maria Bamford, Dave Barry, Mike Birbiglia, Jack Black, Rachel Bloom, Carol Burnett, Dana Carvey, Cheech & Chong, Margaret Cho, Billy Crystal, Noel Fielding, Zach Galifianakis, Ricky Gervais, Christopher Guest, Eddie Izzard, Monty Python's Terry Jones, Key & Peele, Eugene Levy, Michael McKean, Kate McKinnon, Tig Notaro, Conan O'Brien, Catherine O'Hara, Patton Oswalt, Penn & Teller, Amy Poehler, Paul Reubens, Mort Sahl, Amy Schumer, Amy Sedaris, Garry Shandling, Harry Shearer, Robert Townsend, Aisha Tyler, George Wallace, Reggie Watts, Keenen Ivory Wayans, Robin Williams, and “Weird Al” Yankovic. The festival has also hosted film and television stars including Alan Arkin, Will Arnett, Candice Bergen, Bruce Campbell, Lizzy Caplan, Dick Cavett, Bud Cort, Ted Danson, Laura Dern, Danny DeVito, Sally Field, Nathan Fillion, Jeff Goldblum, Elliott Gould, Jon Hamm, Neil Patrick Harris, Bill Irwin, Ricky Jay, Rashida Jones, Cloris Leachman, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jane Lynch, Parker Posey, Paul Rudd, Jason Schwartzman, Adam Scott, Jason Segel, Tony Shalhoub, and Gene Wilder; ensemble comedy groups The Kids in the Hall, Mr. Show, “Mystery Science Theater 3000,” The State, “Drunk History” and the Upright Citizens Brigade; reunions of the casts of "Best in Show", "Airplane!" “Wet Hot American Summer”, “Animal House”, “Twin Peaks” and “Party Down”; musical guests David Byrne, Bill Frisell, Ben Gibbard, Tenacious D, Aimee Mann, The Monkees, Bob Mould, Rhett Miller, tUnE-yArDs, Nellie McKay, Robert Glasper, and many more.
