SF Sketchfest Unveils Lineup for 2024 Comedy Festival Featuring More Than 200 Shows

SF Sketchfest has revealed the initial lineup for the 2024 comedy festival taking place January 18-February 4 in venues across San Francisco. The multi-day festival will host more than 200 shows featuring major comedy stars and the best up-and-coming acts for sketch, stand-up, alternative comedy, music, improv, films, tributes, all-star reunions, live podcasts, and workshops. Now in its 21st year, SF Sketchfest is an internationally recognized, eclectic, and critically acclaimed festival that offers audiences a wide variety of special programming and the rare opportunity to see their favorite performers in intimate live settings.

Special events include comedy legend Eric Idle in his first live North American show in 7 years, joined by his friend and collaborator Jeff B. Davis for a truly rare, one-night-only performance featuring music, conversation, and scenes — including the world premiere of a never-before-seen Monty Python sketch.

Tributes include an afternoon with acclaimed writer, comedian, and actress Amber Ruffin, the host of “The Amber Ruffin Show,” who will sit down for a freewheeling chat with Zainab Johnson, and a night celebrating the indie comedy duo “Derek and Simon,” with cast and creators Derek Waters, Simon Helberg, Bob Odenkirk, Naomi Odenkirk, Jake Johnson, and Eric Edelstein.

SF Sketchfest presents a special in-person Tribute to Kyle MacLachlan, who is best known for his iconic performance as FBI Agent 'Dale Cooper' in David Lynch's groundbreaking series "Twin Peaks." In what has become a tradition, The Red Room Orchestra will play music from the "Twin Peaks" soundtrack along with selections from MacLachlan's other projects. In a twist on the festival's typical Tribute format, the event will focus primarily on music, but will also feature surreal interactions and conversation with MacLachlan alongside another special guest from the "Twin Peaks" universe, Carel Struycken, who played the series' inimitable Giant.

Comedy icons The Kids in the Hall will bring sketches, stories, and songs to SF Sketchfest, performing as the full cast and also in solo shows. The State: Hits and Misses features the ‘90s favorites performing rare and never-before-seen sketch pitches and giant misfires.

From the world of theater, the festival welcomes the improvised hip-hop extravaganza freestyle+ from the Tony Award-winning creators of the Broadway hit Freestyle Love Supreme and Bay Area phenomenon Speechless, for a five-show run at Club Fugazi featuring special guest Bill Irwin, a living legend of theater and clowning. Wild theatrical parodies include The Fast and the Furious: A Musical Parody and Exorcistic: The Unauthorized Rock Musical Parody of The Exorcist.

New podcasts appearing at the festival include acclaimed actor Paul Giamatti's Chinwag with Stephen Asma; the Team Coco podcast Scam Goddess with Laci Mosley; How Long Gone; The Pen Pals Podcast with Rory Scovel and Daniel Van Kirk; MESS with Sydnee Washington and Marie Faustin; Triumph the Insult Comic Dog's Let's Make a Poop with guest “Weird Al” Yankovic, and more.

Music programming includes Michael Shannon and Jason Narducy performing two separate classic R.E.M. albums, ‘Murmur' and ‘Reckoning,' over two nights; in keeping with the Athens, Georgia theme, the festival welcomes the Pylon Reenactment Society featuring original Pylon singer Vanessa Briscoe Hay; plus the YouTube sensation Epic Rap Battles of History featuring EpicLLOYD and Nice Peter; evenings of music and comedy from the likes of Adam Pally, Whitmer Thomas, Open Mike Eagle and Video Dave; the Middle Aged Dad Jam Band with Ken Marino and David Wain; The Red Room Orchestra playing the "Harold and Maude" soundtrack with guests including Margaret Cho and Petra Haden, and "The Lost Boys" soundtrack, with special guest bodybuilding saxophonist Tim Cappello, and more.

Bring the kids to Mo Willems & The Storytime All-Stars Live and to GLOP meets GLOG, a puppetry and improvisation show featuring the Glorious Ladies of Puppetry and the Glorious Ladies of the Groundlings.

Returning festival favorites include Asian AF, Maria Bamford, Todd Barry, The Black Version, Joel Kim Booster, Celebrity Autobiography, David Cross, Fake TED Talks, Jo Firestone, “Futurama,” Solomon Georgio, Jon Glaser, The Improvised Shakespeare Company, Judge John Hodgman, Marc Maron, Eugene Mirman, RISK! with Kevin Allison, Dulcé Sloan, Stuff You Should Know, Paul F. Tompkins, Jenny Yang, and many more.

The SF Sketchfest Dozen, a yearly spotlight of 12 top comedians, is once again stacked with an array of diverse talent, featuring Emma Arnold, Greg Barris, Katrina Davis, Mike Drucker, Mohanad Elshieky, Joyelle Nicole Johnson, Liz Miele, Ify Nwadiwe, Clare O'Kane, Jes Tom, Mo Welch, and Paige Weldon.

Special Events & Tributes

Sketch & Improv Comedy

Variety & Game Shows

Asian AF

Ask a Magician with Robert Strong

Battle of the Wizards: Magicians vs. Mentalists, with Robert Strong

The Bay Area Pun-Off

Black Men Can't Jump present Minority Rules, with Jonathan Braylock, James III, and Jerah Milligan

Brew HaHa: The Comedy Drinking Game Show, with Matt Braunger, Ali Macofsky & more

A Close Shave with Heaven: A Super Serious Night of Poetry & Comedy with Derrick Brown, Amber Tamblyn, Kurt Braunohler, and Eugene Mirman

Comedian Feud with Jacquis Neal and guests Tim Baltz, Eugene Cordero, Pallavi Gunalan, Lauren Lapkus, Tawny Newsome, Blair Socci, Paul F. Tompkins, Sasheer Zamata & more

David Wain's World of Wonder: a night of magic, comedy, music and other delights, with Michaela Watkins & more

Filipino AF

Jeopargay! with Spike Einbinder and Honey Pluton

Knees Up with Chris Turner

Maniac Bowl with Jesse Fernandez and Arthur Gaus

Okay, Who Did It? with Jo Firestone

Self Help Me with Jenny Yang: A Competitive Self-Care Comedy Show

South Asian AF

Tinder Live with Lane Moore and guest David Cross

The Trav-enture Zone: A Night of Dungeons & Dragons & also Comedians hosted by DM Travis McElroy

Varietopia with Paul F. Tompkins

Podcasts & Talk Shows

Avatar: Braving The Elements

The Bechdel Cast with Caitlin Durante and Jamie Loftus

The Bitchuation Room with Francesca Fiorentini and Nato Green

The Chonga Girls

Doug Loves Movies

Exploration: LIVE! with Charles Bardey and Natalie Rotter-Laitman

The Flop House: A Podcast About Bad Movies

The George Lucas Talk Show

The Greatest Generation: The Share Your Embarrassment Tour with Benjamin Ahr Harrison and Adam Pranica

Hello From the Magic Tavern

Hey Riddle Riddle

How Long Gone

I Love My Kid, But… with Kurt Braunohler, Megan Gailey, and Chris Garcia

Judge John Hodgman, with Jesse Thorn

MESS with Sydnee Washington and Marie Faustin

Moshe Kasher's Subculture Vulture: An Evening in Six Scenes

The Neighborhood Listen with Paul F. Tompkins, Nicole Parker, Brett Morris & more

Never Not Funny with Jimmy Pardo

Office Hours East with New York Jonathan, Slice, Football, & Producer Tory (Jon Glaser, Jo Firestone, Tami Sagher, and Tory Harris)

The Pen Pals Podcast with Rory Scovel and Daniel Van Kirk

The Psychologists Are In with Maggie Lawson and Timothy Omundson

Scam Goddess with Laci Mosley

Stuff You Should Know

Talking Simpsons

Too Far with Rachel Kaly and Robby Hoffman

Will You Accept This Rose with Arden Myrin, Erin Foley, Brayden Bowers & more

Yo, Is This Racist? with Tawny Newsome and Andrew Ti

You Are Good with Sarah Marshall, Alex Steed & more

You're Wrong About with Sarah Marshall, Carolyn Kendrick & more

Music & Comedy

Adam Pally: An Intimate Evening of Music and Comedy

Dave Hill: Caveman in a Spaceship

Epic: Every Place I Cry with Ross Bryant, Nick Mandernach, Jess McKenna, and Zach Reino

Epic Rap Battles of History with EpicLLOYD and Nice Peter / Kyle Gordon

Jonathan Coulton, Paul & Storm and “Friends”

Michael Shannon & Jason Narducy and Friends play R.E.M.'s ‘Murmur'

Michael Shannon & Jason Narducy and Friends play R.E.M.'s ‘Reckoning'

Middle Aged Dad Jam Band with Ken Marino and David Wain

Music Night with Kyle Gordon, DJ Real, Chaki The Funk Wizard, Jen Liv, Naomi Rubin, and Matt Shore, hosted by Eric Rubin

Off Book: The Improvised Musical with Jessica McKenna and Zach Reino

Open Mike Eagle with Video Dave

Pylon Reenactment Society / Kelley Stoltz

The Red Room Orchestra plays the “Harold and Maude” soundtrack with special guests Margaret Cho, Petra Haden, Janet Varney & more

The Red Room Orchestra plays “The Lost Boys” soundtrack with special guest Tim Cappello

Stupid Songs and Stories with Kevin McDonald

An Evening with Whitmer Thomas

Film & Television

Theater & Storytelling

Stand-Up Comedy

Aaron Chen

Bad Indian: A Native American Comedy Show with Joshua Emerson

Blabbermouth with Phil Griffiths and Red Scott

Brett Gelman: INAPPROPRIATION

Celebrity Drop-In with Anna Roisman and Ben Fisher

Comedians with Disabilities Act with Michael Beers, Steve Danner, Nina G, Loren Kraut, Hayden Kristal, and Jade Theriault, hosted by Mean Dave

Comedy Rodeo with Hayden Kristal

Cornpops and Space Lasers -- Political Standup with Francesca Fiorenti and Nato Green

David Cross & Friends

D.J. Demers / Ali Macofsky (co-headline)

Donde Esta Mi Comedy? with Baruch Porras-Hernandez

Dulcé Sloan

Embarrassed By Night Celebrates Lunar New Year with Fred Le and Andrew Van

Everything's Great! with Nick Kocher, Demi Adjuyigbe, and Addie Weyrich

Facial Recognition Comedy with Zahra Ali, Fizaa Dosani and Pallavi Gunalan

Fun Voices with Ron Funches and Blair Socci

The Gateway Show with Billy Anderson

Hilarious Habibis with Gena B. Jones and Lynn Maleh

Hot Sets with Veronica Kwiatkowski and Sam Clark

An Hour with Josh Johnson

Interruption Show with Dalia Malek

Jena Friedman: Not Funny

Joel Kim Booster & Friends

Jolli-Baes with Andrew Orolfo

Jon Glaser's Soothing Meditations for the Solitary Dog

Killer Lineup: Cristela Alonzo, Chris Gethard, Joyelle Nicole Johnson, Josh Johnson, Aaron Chen, and host Paco Romane

Marc Maron: All In

Maria Bamford

Marie Faustin in YUCK: An Hour of Good Jokes and Bad Dates

Matt Braunger

Mirthquake with Jesse Hett, Andrew Holmgren and Ben Kolina

Nori Reed

PGF Records Presents: Clare O'Kane Album Recording, with an opening set by Eugene Mirman

Raining Comedy: A Pacific Northwest Showcase

Red, White and Blue-Pilled starring Jon Daly as Johnny Doily

Resistance Is Fertile with Brooke Heinichen and Luisa Isbell

Robby Hoffman

Safe Words with Wonder Dave

The Setup with Abhay Nadkarni and Richard Sarvate

The SF Sketchfest Dozen: Ify Nwadiwe & Paige Weldon Greg Barris & Mike Drucker Clare O'Kane & Mo Welch Mohanad Elshieky & Joyelle Nicole Johnson Liz Miele & Jes Tom Emma Arnold & Katrina Davis

Solomon Georgio / Sydnee Washington (co-headline)

Todd Barry: Half Joking Tour

Zainab Johnson Kids Shows

GLOP meets GLOG: Glorious Ladies of Puppetry & Glorious Ladies of the Groundlings

Mo Willems & The Storytime All-Stars Live, with W. Kamau Bell, Dulcé Sloan, “Weird Al” Yankovic & more

Workshops & Interactive Events

Character Workshop with Brian Palermo

RISK! presents What's Your Story? with Kevin Allison

Lineups are subject to change.

SF Sketchfest takes place from January 18th through February 4th at the Alameda Comedy Club, Brava Theater Center, The Castro Theater, The Chapel, Club Fugazi, Cobb's Comedy Club, The Gateway Theater, The Great American Music Hall, The Great Star Theater, The Lost Church, Marines' Memorial Theatre, The Marsh, The Palace of Fine Arts Theatre, The Punch Line Comedy Club, and The Sydney Goldstein Theater.

ABOUT SF SKETCHFEST

SF Sketchfest, co-founded and directed by David Owen, Cole Stratton, and Janet Varney, produces the eclectic San Francisco Comedy Festival, the longest-running comedy festival in the U.S. SF Sketchfest is an internationally recognized and critically acclaimed event that mixes major comedy stars and the best up-and-coming comedians from around the world for over two weeks of sketch, stand-up, alternative comedy, music, improv, films, tributes, live podcasts, workshops, and panel discussions. SF Sketchfest offers its audiences the rare opportunity to see their favorite performers in intimate live performances and discussions.

In past years, SF Sketchfest has featured renowned comedy artists such as Aziz Ansari, Fred Armisen, Dan Aykroyd, Maria Bamford, Dave Barry, Mike Birbiglia, Jack Black, Rachel Bloom, Carol Burnett, Dana Carvey, Cheech & Chong, Margaret Cho, Billy Crystal, Noel Fielding, Zach Galifianakis, Ricky Gervais, Christopher Guest, Eddie Izzard, Monty Python's Terry Jones, Key & Peele, Eugene Levy, Michael McKean, Kate McKinnon, Tig Notaro, Conan O'Brien, Catherine O'Hara, Patton Oswalt, Penn & Teller, Amy Poehler, Paul Reubens, Mort Sahl, Amy Schumer, Amy Sedaris, Garry Shandling, Harry Shearer, Robert Townsend, Aisha Tyler, George Wallace, Reggie Watts, Keenen Ivory Wayans, Robin Williams, and “Weird Al” Yankovic. The festival has also hosted film and television stars including Alan Arkin, Will Arnett, Candice Bergen, Bruce Campbell, Lizzy Caplan, Dick Cavett, Bud Cort, Ted Danson, Laura Dern, Danny DeVito, Sally Field, Nathan Fillion, Jeff Goldblum, Elliott Gould, Jon Hamm, Neil Patrick Harris, Bill Irwin, Ricky Jay, Rashida Jones, Cloris Leachman, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jane Lynch, Parker Posey, Paul Rudd, Jason Schwartzman, Adam Scott, Jason Segel, Tony Shalhoub, and Gene Wilder; ensemble comedy groups The Kids in the Hall, Mr. Show, “Mystery Science Theater 3000,” The State, “Drunk History” and the Upright Citizens Brigade; reunions of the casts of "Best in Show", "Airplane!" “Wet Hot American Summer”, “Animal House”, “Twin Peaks” and “Party Down”; musical guests David Byrne, Bill Frisell, Ben Gibbard, Tenacious D, Aimee Mann, The Monkees, Bob Mould, Rhett Miller, tUnE-yArDs, Nellie McKay, Robert Glasper, and many more.

