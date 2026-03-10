BLUEY’S BIG PLAY to be Presented at San Francisco’s Orpheum Theatre

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Following a highly successful global tour, Bluey, Bingo, Mum and Dad are returning to San Francisco in 2026! Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show will play a limited engagement at ATG San Francisco’s Orpheum Theatre on Saturday, September 26 (10 AM, 1 PM, & 4 PM) and Sunday, September 27, 2026 (10 AM & 1 PM).

Featuring brilliantly created puppets, this theatrical adaptation of the Emmy award-winning children’s television series is packed with music, laughter, and fun for the whole family. Audiences of all ages will get to see Bluey, Bingo, Mum (Chilli) and Dad (Bandit), as they’ve never seen them before, as Bluey and her family embark on this unique live show adventure before your very eyes.

When Dad feels like a little bit of afternoon time out, Bluey and Bingo have other plans! Join them as they pull out all of the games and cleverness at their disposal to get Dad off that bean bag. With an original story by Bluey creator Joe Brumm, and music by Bluey composer, Joff Bush. This is Bluey, For Real Life.

Since premiering in Australia in 2020, Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show has toured globally across the UK, Ireland, Canada, the US, Europe, Singapore, South Africa and the UAE and has been seen by millions of fans worldwide.

“After an incredible journey touring around the world, we’re beyond excited to bring Bluey’s Big Play back to San Francisco audiences. The love for Bluey continues to grow, and we can’t wait for families around the country to experience the joy, laughter and heart of this special live show,” said Renata Bisgaard, Senior Live Events Manager, BBC Studios ANZ.



“Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show has captivated audiences worldwide, welcoming more than 2 millon fans to the show! Following record-breaking tours across the United States, United Kingdom, Spain, New Zealand, and Singapore, the production is now set to return to San Francisco,” said Andrew Kay, Producer of Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show.



Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show features original voices from the TV sensation, including the instantly recognisable voices of Melanie Zanetti as Mum and David McCormack as Dad. The larger-than-life puppets are commanded by a talented cast, yet to be announced. It is directed by Rosemary Myers of Windmill Theatre Company, and presented by BBC Studios and Andrew Kay in association with Windmill Theatre Co.



Since bursting on to TV screens in Australia in 2018, Bluey has enjoyed a plethora of critical success at home and abroad, most recently winning Best Children’s Program at the 2025 TV WEEK Logie Awards. Bluey has also won a 2022 BAFTA Children & Young People Award in the International category and picked up its sixth AACTA Best Children’s Programme award to add to an International Emmy.