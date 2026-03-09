Lineup Set For 54th Annual Stanford Jazz Festival at Stanford University

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Stanford Jazz Workshop revealed details of the 54th annual Stanford Jazz Festival taking place Sunday, June 21 to Friday, July 31, 2026, across multiple venues on the sprawling Stanford University campus. Having grown in both size and reputation since it first began in 1972, the Festival-which draws thousands of fans to the Bay Area-has become a destination for all arts lovers in one of the most bucolic settings in the nation. This year's Festival celebrates jazz's rich roots and its global connections, featuring an exceptional line-up spanning generations and styles. From acclaimed world-class headliners such as Billy Childs, George Cables, Branford Marsalis, and Anat Cohen to local Northwest natives such as The Westerlies, Nick Rossi, Nicolas Bearde, and Sasha Berliner, to innovative jazz fusings with Afro-Cuban, Brazilian, and Indian music, the 25+ events include Festival debuts, world premieres, family-friendly concerts, and more. As always, the Festival presents annual fan favorites including SJW alum Taylor Eigsti, Guitar Night, Ruth Davies' Blues Night, and the All-Star Jam session closing out the Festival in what has become the biggest jazz celebration of the summer.

2026 Stanford Jazz Festival Performers

Aldo López-Gavilán · Anat Cohen · Anisha Rush · Ben Flocks · Billy Childs · Branford Marsalis · Camila Meza · Christina Galisatus · Dan Wilson · Dr. David Hart · David Wong · George Brooks · George Cables · Gretchen Parlato · Jeb Patton · Jeremy Pelt · Luciana Souza · Mahesh Kale · Marcel Camargo · Marcus Shelby · Michael Mayo · Nick Rossi · Nicolas Bearde · Ruth Davies · Sasha Berliner · Sean "Mack" McDonald · Stefon Harris · Taylor Eigsti · Victor Lin · The Westerlies · Yilian Cañizares · Zack Grooves

Plus surprise special guests and more!

* * *



About Stanford Jazz Workshop

Founded in 1972 by saxophonist, arranger, and educator Jim Nadel, Stanford Jazz Workshop is an intensive summer education program staffed with acclaimed musicians who are also many of the Stanford Jazz Festival's featured performers. The synergy between the Workshop and the Festival manifests at every concert, as all the students enrolled in a session receive complimentary tickets, bringing an infusion of youth to the venues.



About Stanford Jazz Festival

Over the past 54 years, the Stanford Jazz Festival has consistently presented the finest performers on the scene. Audiences have heard legendary performances by Dizzy Gillespie, McCoy Tyner, and Stan Getz, along with virtuosic modern masters like Joshua Redman, Ambrose Akinmusire, and Taylor Eigsti. The Festival is unique and adventurous, presenting over 30 celebrated artists and bands over several weeks. From family-friendly matinees to groundbreaking premieres, the Stanford Jazz Festival proudly keeps the torch of live jazz burning bright.

SUN 6.21 at 4:00 p.m. | INDIAN JAZZ JOURNEY FEATURING MAHESH KALE AND

GEORGE BROOKS

No American-born jazz musician has forged deeper or more extensive ties throughout the expansive world of Indian classical music than Berkeley tenor saxophonist George Brooks. Over the past two decades those relationships have manifested in a kaleidoscopic array of combinations at his Stanford-exclusive Indian Jazz Journey, and in recent years the concert has focused on his ever-evolving communion with Mahesh Kale. Born and raised in Pune, the cultural capital of the western Indian state of Maharashtra, Kale was a disciple of Pandit Jitendra Abhisheki, a hugely influential figure who revived the Marathi musical theater tradition in the 1950s. In 2015, Kale won the best playback singer award at India's equivalent of the Oscars for a classical piece in the film Katyar Kaljat Ghusli, a breakout role that catapulted him into stardom. As in past concerts, Brooks has assembled a sensational cast of players ideally equipped to join him and Kale in exploring musical landscapes defined by the world's two most sophisticated improvisational traditions.

FRI 6.26 at 7:30 p.m. | BRANFORD MARSALIS QUARTET

Branford Marsalis, tenor and soprano saxophones | Eric Revis, bass | Joey Calderazzo, piano | Justin Faulkner, drums

There's no ensemble in jazz quite like the Branford Marsalis Quartet, a celebrated ensemble that has honed telepathic interplay over thousands of high-energy gigs. The eldest sibling in the illustrious New Orleans jazz clan, tenor and soprano saxophonist Branford Marsalis spent his early career seizing a series of extraordinary opportunities. From his first international exposure with the Art Blakey Big Band and Blakey's Jazz Messengers, he went on to formative stints with Herbie Hancock, Sting, and his brother Wynton Marsalis's epochal first quintet. Branford launched his own era-defining band 40 years ago with the late pianist Kenny Kirkland, bassist Robert Hurst and drummer Jeff "Tain" Watts, and he's been one of the music's most dependably eloquent improvisers ever since. The near-legendary stability of his quartet allows for breathtaking interplay, starting with the band's most recent arrival, Justin Faulkner, who's held down the drum chair since he turned 18 in 2009. Pianist Joey Calderazzo joined in 1998, the year after bassist Eric Revis signed on, and the group has earned renown as one of the most muscularly cohesive on the scene. With last year's reimagining of Belonging, the 1974 ECM album that introduced Keith Jarrett's European quartet, Marsalis and his comrades have worked the thrilling material deeply into the quartet's book.

SAT 6.27 at 7:30 p.m. | BILLY CHILDS QUARTET

Long before Los Angeles-based pianist Billy Childs gained recognition as one of the country's preeminent composers he was dazzling Bay Area audiences as a sideman. After a brief stint with trombone great J.J. Johnson, the Los Angeles native started regular treks north when trumpet legend Freddie Hubbard assembled a prodigious young band in 1978 that also featured bassist Larry Klein (who earned greater renown producing albums by Joni Mitchell, Herbie Hancock, Luciana Souza, and Childs' own 2014 jazz-chart topping project Map of The Treasure: Reimagining Laura Nyro). After years of playing funk and fusion, Hubbard had returned to straight ahead jazz sounding fierier than ever. For Childs, who was in his early 20s, heading upstate to perform at Keystone Korner, Kuumbwa and Bach Dancing & Dynamite Society with Hubbard's band was trial by blowtorch on every gig. He's been making trips north ever since, both as an accompanist for masters such as Bobby Hutcherson and Dianne Reeves and leading his own bands, giving audiences regular updates on his extraordinary evolution as a six-time GRAMMY Award-winning composer, arranger and improviser. Indeed, he's carved out an anomalous career path with his pen, and makes a living via commissions. Writing for orchestras and chamber ensembles has become Childs' bread and butter over the past two decades, which means every opportunity to stretch out with his band is an opportunity he seizes with both hands.

SUN 6.28 at 11:00 a.m. EARLY BIRD WITH DAVID HART

This annual jazz jam is a perfect morning for kids of all ages! Dr. David Hart and the Zookeepers get families swinging, singing, and clapping. This interactive family-friendly concert lets kids discover the joy of jazz and the inspiration that comes from playing instruments.

SUN 6.28 at 7:30 p.m. LUCIANA SOUZA'S NEW MOON

One of jazz's most celebrated vocalists, Luciana Souza introduces New Moon, a lustrous new project with fellow São Paulo native Marcel Camargo on guitar and his arrangements incorporating string quartet. Whether she's interpreting Brazilian Songbook standards, deploying her voice like a horn with an orchestra or singing her original compositions transforming beloved poems into songs, Souza is a musician of the highest order. Long based in Los Angeles, she's probably best known for a series of intimate, Grammy and Latin GRAMMY-winning recordings pairing her with a superlative cadre of Brazilian jazz guitarists, including Romero Lubambo, Toninho Horta, and Marco Peirera. Her latest project New Moon finds her taking the duo foundation into lustrous new territory with guitarist/composer Marcel Camargo. He's toured internationally with Michael Bublé, led, produced and arranged vocalist Gretchen Parlato's Flor project, and shared the stage or studio with the likes of Sérgio Mendes, Herb Alpert, and Macy Gray. New Moon pairs the duo with a string quartet, fulfilling a longtime dream of Souza's. Together, she and Camargo, who like Souza hails from an eminent musical family, reimagine Brazilian classics and debut new co-written songs. His delicately calibrated arrangements create lyrical soundscapes rich in texture and emotion for one of jazz's most alluring singers.

FRI 7.10 at 7:30 p.m. | THE MUSIC OF DUKE ELLINGTON WITH NICK ROSSI'S JAZZOPATERS

An eminent scholar of pre-World War II jazz, ace guitarist Nick Rossi leads the West Coast's only combo devoted to classic small group recordings by Duke Ellington, Billy Strayhorn and star soloists. Based in San Francisco, Rossi is one of the world's foremost experts on pre-World War II jazz, both as a practitioner and a scholar. A few years ago, he realized that the Bay Area was clearly in need of a band devoted to the small group music recorded by Ellington, Billy Strayhorn and the orchestra's featured soloists such as baritone saxophonist Harry Carney, altoist Johnny Hodges, and trumpeter Cootie Williams. Thus, was born the nine-piece Jazzopaters, which has been delighting audiences and dancers at the Bay Area's finest clubs and venues for the past two years. Stacked with some of the region's finest improvisers, the group proudly keeps seldom-performed tunes by the nonpareil Ellington in circulation.

SAT 7.11 at 7:30 p.m. NICOLAS BEARDE QUINTET

Inhabiting a sparsely populated zone between masculine R&B fervor and cool jazz styling, the effortlessly soulful Nicolas Bearde is a Bay Area treasure who knows that vulnerability and passion go hand in hand. He earned an avid following as an R&B solo act, but he's evolved over the past decade into a captivating jazz singer who brings easy-going authority to ballads and swaggering mid-tempo standards. He made his Stanford debut in 2024 focusing on a program from his album I Remember You: The Music of Nat King Cole, and will be casting a wider net for this performance. Bearde first gained widespread notice in the late 1980s as a founding member of Bobby McFerrin's innovative, improvisation-steeped a cappella ensemble Voicestra. He spent much of the 1980s and '90s pursuing a dual-track career as a musician and an actor, working on stage and television. Thankfully, music has been his primary pursuit in recent years. Whether he's navigating Billy Strayhorn's rueful "Lush Life," Eden Ahbez's beatific cantorial chant "Nature Boy," or Alan Jay Lerner and Burton Lane's impetuously grooving "Come Back to Me," Bearde finds the emotional core of every lyric.

SUN 7.12 at 7:30 p.m. | MARCUS SHELBY SEXTET: THE LANGUAGE OF CHARLES MINGUS

Marcus Shelby walks in the footsteps of iconic bassist/composer Charles Mingus, creating epic works that tell overlooked stories from Black history with blues and swing. Shelby has never shied away from extending his creative reach. From his early years as a young lion recording for some of jazz's most vaunted labels, the San Francisco bassist, composer, bandleader and educator has earned renown for his leadership on a wide array of fronts. He's best known for his ambitious, historically informed works like 2006's Port Chicago (Noir Records), a suite for his jazz orchestra inspired by the World War II miscarriage of justice, and 2018's Black Ball: The Negro Leagues and the Blues, a suite commissioned by the Yerba Buena Gardens Festival. He served as a musical foil for playwright and actor Anna Deavere Smith throughout the interview-driven creation of her one-woman show about the school-to-prison pipeline, Notes From the Field. And since taking over as artistic director of the Healdsburg Jazz Festival in the Fall of 2020, he has greatly expanded the already internationally recognized organization. While his temperament is a mirror image of the tempestuous Mingus's, Shelby is steeped in his music and is ideally placed to offer insight into his composing, bandleading, and gift for coaxing superlative performances from his collaborators.

MON 7.13 at 7:30 p.m. | CHRISTINA GALISATUS QUINTET PLAYS JONI MITCHELL

Now living in Los Angeles, Christina Galisatus has gained recognition in recent years as one of the brightest young artists on the vibrant Southland scene. A quadruple creative force as a pianist/multi-instrumentalist, composer, vocalist, and songwriter, she's released several critically hailed albums, including 2023's Without Night and 2025's Hold Still, which introduced her lustrous vocals. Raised on the Peninsula, she graduated from Stanford with honors and practically grew up at the Workshop, and has surprised exactly none of her Bay Area fans by thriving in LA. She returns to campus with her new Joni Mitchell project, which delves into the extraordinary songbook of one of her primary influences. Though she approaches Mitchell's music with reverence, Galisatus infuses the songs with her particularly harmonic and melodic sensibility, turning them into highly personal vehicles for emotional expression. She's joined by a cadre of longtime collaborators including reed expert Michael Blasky.

TUE 7.14 at 7:30 p.m. | JIMMY HEATH CENTENNIAL CELEBRATION WITH JEB PATTON AND DAVID WONG

Inveterately swinging pianist Jeb Patton and veteran bassist David Wong celebrate the legacy of their mentor and former employer Jimmy Heath (1926-2020), the brilliant saxophonist, composer and arranger. Jimmy Heath would likely give a wry smile over the fact that his 100th birthday is destined to be overshadowed by the centennial milestone celebrations for Miles Davis and John Coltrane. Hailing from one of jazz's most distinguished families, Heath was both universally esteemed by his peers but underappreciated, particularly when it came to his prowess on the tenor saxophone (he was also formidable on flute and soprano sax). His success as an arranger and composer-Heath wrote at least a half dozen standards, including "Gingerbread Boy," "Gemini," "C.T.A." and "For Minors Only"-meant that he never quite got his due as an improviser. Pianist Jeb Patton and veteran bassist David Wong experienced the creative intensity of Heath's horn first -and as members of the Heath Brothers band (with drummer Tootie Heath). They've led distinguished careers accompanying other masters who got their start in the 1940s, including drum legend Roy Haynes, saxophone great George Coleman and alto sax powerhouse Charles McPherson. They co-lead this celebration of Jimmy Heath's music, tunes that defined the hard-bop era.

WED 7.15 at 7:30 p.m. | VICTOR LIN: GERSHWIN REIMAGINED

Pianist/violinist Victor Lin brings fresh perspective to the music of George Gershwin in an evening of lively, imaginative interpretations. Lin always brings a thoughtful and imaginative game plan to the Festival. A mainstay at the Stanford Jazz Workshop since the late 1990s, he has emerged in recent years as a savvy producer with a gift for conceptual concerts that highlight both repertoire and relationships among Workshop faculty. This year, Lin turns his attention to the music of George Gershwin, re-examining one of America's most enduring composers through a contemporary jazz lens.

With this new program, Lin brings the same spirit of curiosity and collaboration to Gershwin's songs and orchestral works, revealing their rhythmic vitality, harmonic sophistication, and deep jazz roots. His gift lies not only in the material he chooses, but in the musicians he gathers-a rotating cast of friends and colleagues who bring fresh perspective, shared history, and joyful spontaneity to the music.

THU 7.16 at 7:30 p.m. | MICHAEL MAYO QUARTET

Every generation seems to produce an exceptionally talented male jazz vocalist or two, and the '20s will be remembered for the emergence of Michael Mayo, a lithe, soul-steeped improviser devoted to direct emotional expression. Growing up in Los Angeles, Mayo seemed destined to a life in music. His father is a vocalist and saxophonist who performed with Earth, Wind & Fire and Sérgio Mendes, while his mother's distinguished career as a background vocalist includes work with Beyoncé, Diana Ross, Luther Vandross, and Whitney Houston. A credit to nature and nurture, he's emerged over the past decade as a supremely talented vocalist, composer, songwriter, and arranger. A graduate of New England Conservatory and the Thelonious Monk Institute (now the Hancock Institute of Jazz), Mayo has honed an enthralling sound steeped in jazz, neo-soul, and R&B. He's toured with Herbie Hancock, recorded with drummer Nate Smith, and collaborated widely with Taylor Eigsti, singing on the title track of the pianist's GRAMMY-winning 2021 album Tree Falls. Since then, Mayo has released two acclaimed albums of his own, firmly establishing himself as one of the most exciting young vocalists in jazz.

SAT 7.18 at 7:30 p.m. | ANAT COHEN

Fresh off a series of major events marking her 50th birthday, from Jazz at Lincoln Center to SFJAZZ, tenor saxophonist and clarinetist Anat Cohen returns to Stanford, where her jazz festival performances are an annual highlight. Since arriving in New York City in 1999 she has played trad jazz in ensembles devoted to the early music of Louis Armstrong and post-bop with her generation's cutting-edge improvisers and composers. She soared in orchestral settings, celebrated Benny Goodman with Benny Green at the Village Vanguard, and danced tightrope in duet with Fred Hersch at Healdsburg (all captured on albums). She's embraced her brothers (trumpeter Avishai and soprano saxophonist Yuval) in 3 Cohens and navigated Oded Lev-Ari's intricate compositions for the Anat Cohen Tentet. Her love of Brazilian music has often been the focus of her annual Festival appearances, where she's collaborated with some of the world's greatest Brazilian musicians. Whether she's exploring the music of overlooked genius Moacir Santos or MPB superstar Milton Nascimento, playing choro, bossa nova or Brazilian jazz with her Quartetinho, Cohen is a nonpareil clarinetist and suavely swinging tenor saxophonist at the peak of her craft.

SUN 7.19 at 7:30 p.m. | THE WESTERLIES

A singular chamber jazz ensemble, The Westerlies have honed a gorgeous, intricately calibrated approach that brings uncommon intimacy to the unique two trumpet, two trombone lineup. Featuring trumpeters Riley Mulherkar and Chloe Rowlands and trombonists Andy Clausen and Addison Maye-Saxon, The Westerlies sound like no other group in jazz. Introducing a new instrumental concept after more than a century of jazz-powered innovation is no small task, but The Westerlies combine the dynamic precision of a string quartet, the sonic punch of a rock band, and the derring-do of a circus act. Across 10 acclaimed studio albums the ensemble has arranged and performed music by a dazzling array of composers and collaborators, including Caroline Shaw, Nico Muhly, Conrad Tao, Wayne Horvitz, Robin Holcomb, and Theo Bleckmann. Last year the group released two major projects, Paradise, a breathtaking reimagination of the Shape Note choral tradition, and Songbook, Vol. 3, a live EP and concert film celebrating friends and recent collaborators, including Samora Pinderhughes, Anaïs Mitchell, Aoife O'Donovan, and Joanna Newsom. This year The Westerlies are presenting a major retrospective of new music by key mentor Bill Frisell and an adaptation of Maria Schneider's GRAMMY-winning song cycle Winter Morning Walks featuring South African vocalist Vuyo Sotashe.

MON 7.20 at 7:30 p.m. | ANISHA RUSH QUARTET & BEN FLOCKS MOONSHADES

A potent double bill pairs two stellar saxophonists, with bands led by rising star Anisha Rush and mid-career master Ben Flocks, who's celebrating the release of a powerhouse trio album Moonshades. An integral part of the Workshop family since he was a teenager, Flocks has earned widespread esteem while performing and recording with a glittering constellation of jazz stars, from Dave Brubeck, Patrice Rushen and Joshua Redman to Antonio Sanchez, Javier Santiago and Caili O'Doherty. He's focused on writing and performing with a stripped-down trio, honing an approach that's intensely lyrical and palpably physical. Sharing the evening is Colorado Springs-reared, New York City-based saxophonist, composer and educator Anisha Rush, an intrepid improviser who draws from the kindred currents of jazz, soul, R&B, and gospel. A rising bandleader in her own right, she's made a powerful impression as a sidewoman with veteran masters such as Makaya McCraven, Ron Miles, Matt Wilson, and Art Lande.

TUE 7.21 at 7:30 p.m. | MILES CENTENNIAL CELEBRATION FEATURING JEREMY PELT

A prodigious trumpeter, producer and composer who's been at the center of the New York jazz scene for a quarter century, Jeremy Pelt has released some two dozen albums as a leader exploring a wide array of instrumental settings. The Los Angeles native has traversed similarly expansive terrain as a sideman on some five-dozen albums with both veteran masters (such as Gerald Wilson, Cedar Walton, Louis Hayes, and Wayne Shorter) and contemporaries (including Camille Thurman, Somi, and Jaleel Shaw). Embracing his role as an established veteran, he's taken to mentoring younger players while sharing wisdom from well-traveled cats in a series of books featuring his interviews with jazz masters, Griots: Examining the Lives of Jazz's Great Storytellers. Many of the veterans he's conversed with are Miles Davis alumni and Pelt is ideally prepared to celebrate Miles' centennial, as both a player and raconteur.

WED 7.22 at 7:30 p.m. | RUTH DAVIES' BLUES NIGHT

Returning for its 23rd edition, Ruth Davies' Blues Night is a bona fide Stanford Jazz tradition that ensures that the music's essential roots are explicitly recognized and honored. When John Lee Hooker needed to put some boom in his "Boom Boom," he gave Ruth Davies a call. When R&B great Charles Brown sought a supple pulse for his cool West Coast blues, Davies supplied the beat. And when Elvin Bishop required extra propulsion for a new band, Davies provided the fuel. Over the past four decades she's been the bassist of choice for dozens of masters in blues, jazz, R&B and beyond, from Taj Mahal and Barbara Dane to Clark Terry and Maria Muldaur. At Stanford, she's taken it upon herself to ensure that the blues is always on the program, bringing in a special guest each season. This year's featured artist is 23-year-old Sean "Mack" McDonald, an Augusta, Georgia-raised guitarist who is part of a wave of brilliant young Black musicians revitalizing the art form. Steeped in Chicago and West Coast post-war blues, he's absorbed the sounds of Bobby "Blue" Bland, Louis Jordan, T-Bone Walker, and early BB King.

THU 7.23 at 7:30 p.m. | STEFON HARRIS & BLACKOUT

The contemporary jazz scene is amid an unprecedented wave of vibraphone innovation, and no artist deserves more credit for this development than Stefon Harris. Since emerging in the late-1990s with a series of highly acclaimed albums for Blue Note Records, the New York native has mentored many of the brightest young players to come up in his wake (like Sasha Berliner). But for the past two decades, he's been a scarce presence in venues and recording studios. His latest album, 2018's Sonic Creed (Motéma), features his band Blackout, and is a brilliant and lushly produced program of Harris originals and hard-bop standards by Horace Silver, Wayne Shorter, Bobby Timmons and Bobby Hutcherson. And like much of his work since he made a highly productive trip to Cuba in 2008 the album digs into the kindred roots of jazz and rumba (via percussion great Pedrito Martinez). An ambitious composer, startlingly eloquent improviser and savvy bandleader, he's always looking to expand and deepen the Blackout musical family. He brings the band's latest iteration west for a rare Stanford sojourn.

SAT 7.25 at 7:30 p.m. | YILIAN CAÑIZARES

After her jaw-dropping appearance last summer as a special guest with percussion maestro John Santos, it was obvious that Cuban violinist/vocalist Yilian Cañizares needed to return and present her own band. Cañizares is on the cusp of becoming a major figure on the North American jazz scene. Introduced to Bay Area audiences just before the advent of the pandemic via her collaboration with piano great Omar Sosa, with whom she recorded the gorgeous, spiritually charged 2018 album Aguas, the Swiss-based Cañizares has been looking for opportunities to return ever since. Born in Havana, she was 14 when she moved to Venezuela in 1997 to study at El Sistema founder José Antonio Abreu's Academia Latinoamericana de Violin in Caracas. Three years later she relocated to Switzerland to complete her studies at the Fribourg/Freiburg conservatory and ended up settling in Lausanne. Increasingly interested in fusing her Cuban roots with jazz, she launched her first band, Ochumare, which means rainbow in Yoruba. The trio became a proving ground for her rapidly evolving music, which has been fueled by collaborations with Cuban piano stars such as Chucho Valdés, Omar Sosa, and Roberto Fonseca. But she's reached far beyond her homeland in her quest for musical adventures, performing with Lebanese trumpeter Ibrahim Maalouf, Romani flamenco legend Diego El Cigala, South Korean vocalist Youn Sun Nah, Tunisian oud master and vocalist Dhafer Youssef, and Cameroonian bass maestro Richard Bona.

SUN 7.26 at 8:00 p.m. | SASHA BERLINER

San Francisco-reared vibraphonist Sasha Berliner, who last performed at the Festival two years ago co-leading a tribute to vibes legend Bobby Hutcherson and drummer Eddie Marshall, returns for his Festival debut as a headliner with her state-of-the-art band. On a jazz scene bristling with brilliant young vibraphonists, she has distinguished herself with a lithe electro-acoustic group sound that's rooted in post-bop improvisation and deeply informed by contemporary musical currents. Now based in Los Angeles, the San Francisco native spent formative years at the Workshop. The first of the three times she attended in high school she was still focusing on drums, but on her return trips she had switched to vibes and recalls soaking up invaluable experience in a combo led by Victor Lin. Sessions with Ambrose Akinmusire and Billy Hart set her up well for New York City and studies at the New School. She's been soaring ever since as a bandleader, sidewoman and composer. Last year she released her third studio album, Fantôme (Outside In Music), a supple, lyrically charged project laced with electronic textures and production. Last fall the storied German jazz outfit the Frankfurt Radio Big Band performed a concert of arrangements of her compositions, and Berklee concluded a seminar focusing on her compositions with a program by the Sasha Berliner Berklee Ensemble. With jazz stars like Christian McBride, Cécile McLorin Salvant and Tyshawn Sorey calling her for gigs, she is flourishing as a full-spectrum creative force.

MON 7.27 at 8:00 p.m. | GUITAR NIGHT FEATURING CAMILA MEZA & DAN WILSON

A long-running, ever-changing showcase for jazz's finest guitar practitioners, Guitar Night brings together two extraordinary bandleaders with very different sounds this season. Chilean-born Camila Meza first gained widespread attention on the New York scene in the late aughts working widely in bands led by Cuban pianist Fabian Almazan and trombonist Ryan Keberle (who started incorporating her vocals into arrangements for his Pan-American band Catharsis). She's carved out her own identity as a composer, most vividly with her eight-piece Nectar Orchestra. Dan Wilson also came to renown as a sideman, via widespread touring with Hammond B3 great Joey DeFrancesco, and later bass star Christian McBride. Deeply inspired by guitar maestros Wes Montgomery, Charlie Christian, Joe Pass, and George Benson, he came up playing in church and every note is marked by his sanctified origins. With the release of his fourth album as a leader last year,Things Eternal, Wilson cemented his status as one of jazz's most accomplished and expressive guitarists.

TUE 7.28 at 8:00 p.m. | GEORGE CABLES SEXTET FEATURING STANFORD JAZZ WORKSHOP FACULTY

At 81, pianist George Cables is jazz royalty. As an accompanist, composer and bandleader he's been at the center of jazz's progressive mainstream since the late 1960s, with a resume that rivals any living peer and a book of beloved compositions in regular circulation. A treasured presence at the Workshop for years, George Cables made a name for himself on a series of classic recordings by era-defining musicians, including Freddie Hubbard, Bobby Hutcherson, Joe Henderson and Woody Shaw. As a bandleader and composer, he's made his mark with some two dozen albums, most recently his 2024 trio session I Hear Echoes with bassist Essiet Essiet and drummer Jerome Jennings. Since his recording debut on the 1968 album Electrifying Sounds of the Paul Jeffrey (a quintet session with drummer Billy Hart, his bandmate in the all-star combo The Cookers), Cables has distinguished himself with his bright, voluptuous sound and vivifying combination of elegance and grit. Altoist Art Pepper famously dubbed him "Mr. Beautiful" for his sublime melodic sensibility, but he could just as easily have been talking about Cables as a man. A composer of arrestingly alluring tunes, he's made a deep mark wherever he's spent time, nowhere more so than in Northern California, where his regular presence at Keystone Korner was an essential part of the storied North Beach venue's creative mojo.

WED 7.29 at 8:00 p.m. | ALDO LÓPEZ-GAVILÁN

Even in a country with a glorious tradition of extravagantly talented pianists, Havana-reared Aldo López-Gavilán is a conspicuously commanding musician. Steeped in jazz, Afro-Cuban and European classical music, he's a celebrated composer who hails from an illustrious musical clan. His father, Guido López-Gavilán, is an esteemed conductor and composer, and his late mother, Teresita Junco, was an acclaimed concert pianist. His older brother, violinist Ilmar Gavilán, is a founding member of the Harlem Quartet (their long thwarted but eventually successful efforts to perform together became the subject of the 2020 documentary Los Hermanos/The Brothers by award-winning Bay Area filmmakers Ken Schneider and Marcia Jarmel). After making his professional debut at age 12 with the Matanzas Symphony Orchestra, López-Gavilán went on to perform Prokofiev's Third Piano Concerto with the National Symphonic Orchestra of Cuba. At the same time, he was delving into the classical canon, López-Gavilán was honing his skills as an improviser. Invited to perform at the Havana Jazz Festival with Chucho Valdés, he made such a powerful impression that the legendary pianist called him "simply a genius, a star." He's been living up to the praise ever since.

THU 7.30. at 8:00 p.m. | TAYLOR EIGSTI GROUP FEATURING GRETCHEN PARLATO & ZACK GROOVES

Since the turn of the century no artist has been more deeply identified with Stanford Jazz than pianist Taylor Eigsti, a prodigy who went on to carve out a brilliant career as an accompanist, composer and two-time GRAMMY Award-winning recording artist.

Eigsti's annual performance at Stanford typically falls in the Festival's last week, providing a bold exclamation point to the previous weeks of musical adventures. Though he's never hidden his incandescent talent under a bushel, Eigsti did wait a decade between albums, a drought that came to an end with 2020's Tree Falls, which earned a GRAMMY Award. His 2023 follow-up, Plot Armor, scored another GRAMMY, and he's joined at this concert by the brilliant vocalist Gretchen Parlato, who sang on both projects. Eigsti has also toured widely with Parlato and recorded on several of her albums. They're thrilled to regroup with a more recent connection, YouTube sensation Zack Grooves (aka Zack Graybeal). A stellar drummer who was known mostly as a busy sideman around North Carolina, he's turned his YouTube channel into a bustling educational resource for fellow trap set acolytes with close to a half-million subscribers. Zach Grooves has been touring with Eigsti over the past couple of years, including a 2024 European jaunt featuring Parlato and tenor saxophonist Ben Wendel and a fall 2025 European tour with vocalist Becca Stevens.

FRI 7.31 at 8:00 p.m. | ALL-STAR JAM

At this lovingly curated annual jam session, audiences will hear pairings and combinations of jazz artists rarely heard anywhere else. In duet, trio, quartet, and larger ensembles, these amazing top-tier players will let their unbridled creativity soar. Artists TBA.