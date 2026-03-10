ANTIGONE to be Presented at San Francisco State University School Of Theatre & Dance

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

SF State REP will present Antigone by Sophocles (TRANSLATED BY Ben Roy, Bliss Perry, Alejandro Quintana, Sam Puopolo, Benji Ho, and Sasha Baris), as part of the San Francisco State University's School of Theatre & Dance's Spring 2026 semester. Antigone is a Greek tragedy from the perspective of Oedipus' daughter Antigone and will be presented on April 27th and 29th in the Little Theatre CA 107 at 4PM.

SF State Rep is a student operated theatre company, where every role that is crucial to putting on a successful production is staffed by students. The members of SF State Rep have been revving their engines and have risen to meet the obstacle of nationwide budget cuts in the arts.

As Antigone struggles to fulfill her moral duty, she must also confront the authority, Creon, King of Thebes, who seeks to punish anyone who disobeys him; and who stands as a formidable obstacle between her and her beliefs. She fights to confer burial rights for her brother - who Creon deems a traitor - she is confronted with the painful choice of obeying the laws of the state, or honoring the moral laws of the gods. To Antigone, she is righteous in her acts against Creon. To Creon, she represents its ruination.

In a world grappling with questions of justice, loyalty, and moral courage, Antigone remains as defiant and necessary as ever. This production invites audiences not only to witness a heartbreaking tragedy, but to confront the timeless question at its heart: when the law is unjust, do you dare to stand against it?