SF Recovery Theatre Re-Examines RACE

On June 19, 2020 SF Recovery Theatre, still deep in the throes of COVID-19 Pandemic, will continue their mission to bring the truth to the people via their unique drama medium. SFRT feels that in this poignant place in time of collective self awareness, it's only right to open up space to see, feel, experience, and discuss the racial pandemic.

On Friday June 19 (Juneteenth weekend) in collaboration with PianoFight, SFRT will host a dramatic reading of Race by David Mamet at 7:30pm via Zoom. Please log on here (Password: 152991) and watch out for subsequent viewings to be re-broadcast on Saturday and Sunday.

SFRT always supports local artist and for this dramatic reading we will introduce:

Richard "The Face" Wenzel as Jack Lawson

Richard "Tough Guy" May as Henry Brown

Robert "I'm Innocent" Geshlider as Charles Strickland

Phoenyx "Bossy B" as Susan

SFRT will continue their ongoing Night at the Black Hawk series; an original jazz musical reflecting on the lives and stories of the artists, musicians and residents that lived in the shadow of the Black Hawk Jazz Club





