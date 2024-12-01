Review: HAMILTON at Orpheum Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The cast of HAMILTON stormed the stage at BroadwaySF’s Orpheum Theatre, delivering a thunderous performance that electrified the audience. Every moment, from Lin-Manuel Miranda's groundbreaking score to Andy Blankenbuehler's intricate choreography, was infused with passion, energy, and artistry. This latest staging of the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical reminds us why it continues to captivate audiences nearly a decade after its debut.

But experiencing HAMILTON in 2024 resonates differently. Our nation has faced seismic shifts since the musical first arrived: the murder of George Floyd, the January 6th insurrection, the persistent battle over voting rights, and a political landscape fraught with disinformation and division. These realities cast the Revolutionary War, as dramatized in HAMILTON, in stark relief.

The show's poignant central question, "Who lives, who dies, who tells your story?" resonates with even greater urgency today. Perhaps it might now be reframed as, "Who’s rich, who lies, who warps your story?"

A Story Retold, A Nation Reexamined

This HAMILTON cast, led by Blaine Alden Krauss as Alexander Hamilton, takes on the founding of America with both the swagger and solemnity the moment demands. Krauss imbues Hamilton with ambition and braggadocio, showcasing the immigrant-turned-founder’s relentless drive and flaws. Opposite him, Deon’te Goodman as Aaron Burr captures Burr's quiet yearning and mounting frustration with nuance, culminating in a mesmerizing rendition of “The Room Where It Happens.”

The Schuyler sisters—Angelica (Jisel Soleil Ayon), Eliza (Kendyl Sayuri Yokoyama), and Peggy (Milika Cherée)—add depth and texture to the story. Ayon’s Angelica dazzles with her wit and longing, while Yokoyama’s Eliza grows into the moral center of the narrative, her poignant “Burn” silencing the theater in heartbreak.

Kameron Richardson’s George Washington exudes gravitas, anchoring the chaos of war with his weary wisdom. And Paul Louis Lessard’s King George III was absolutely brilliant, offering comic relief while slyly underscoring the absurdity of tyranny—a reminder that authoritarianism is never as distant as it seems.

The supporting ensemble shines as well. Lucas Hinds Babcock (John Laurens), Simon Longnight (Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson), and John Devereaux (Hercules Mulligan) inject camaraderie and charisma into the rebellion, their chemistry elevating every scene they share.

Contextual Resonance

The parallels between America’s revolutionary past and its present struggles are unavoidable. Just as Hamilton and his compatriots grappled with the question of what kind of nation they were building, so too are we at a crossroads. The first inflection point was the Revolution itself. The second was the Civil War which brought the abolition of slavery but left unfinished the work of racial justice. Today, at what feels like a third inflection point, the battle is for democracy itself.

Disinformation campaigns, billionaire influence over elections, and the erosion of trust in democratic institutions all threaten the American experiment. As HAMILTON reminds us, history is shaped by those who seize control of the narrative. The Revolutionaries fought for independence, but their compromises—particularly around slavery—left scars that continue to define the nation to this day.

Miranda’s musical does not shy away from these contradictions. It celebrates the audacity of the founding generation while acknowledging their failures. Watching Eliza Hamilton take ownership of her husband’s story in the final moments—creating an orphanage, speaking out against slavery, and preserving his legacy—feels like a call to action for our own time. Her way forward is one of service, inclusion, and hope.

The Performance of a Lifetime

This production of HAMILTON is a testament to the enduring power of live theater. The orchestra, conducted by Alex Lacamoire's original orchestrations, adds layers of emotion to Miranda's genre-defying score. From the brash defiance of "My Shot" to the aching beauty of "It’s Quiet Uptown," every note resonates deeply.

Director Thomas Kail’s staging keeps the action kinetic, with Blankenbuehler’s choreography weaving bodies and emotions into a seamless tapestry. The revolving stage remains a metaphor for the unstoppable march of time, carrying the characters—and the audience—through triumphs and tragedies.

History Has Its Eyes on Us

As Abraham Lincoln declared during the Civil War, “government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.” His words resonate now as they did then. The struggle to create "a more perfect Union" is not over; it is an ongoing project requiring vigilance, courage, and creativity.

HAMILTON serves as both a reflection of the past and a mirror to the present. It challenges us to ask what kind of nation we want to be and whether we have the collective will to rise above our divisions. At this critical juncture, the lessons of history and the ideals of democracy demand our attention—and our action.

In the hands of this extraordinary cast, HAMILTON is more than a musical; it’s a movement. It reminds us of the power of storytelling to shape our understanding of the world and our place in it. As the curtain falls and Eliza’s voice echoes, we are left with a question: How will we live our story?

HAMILTON runs now through January 5, 2025 at BroadwaySF's Orpheum Theatre. Don’t miss the chance to witness this riveting production. For tickets and information on the digital lottery, visit hamiltonmusical.com/app.

Photo: Courtesy of Joan Marcus

