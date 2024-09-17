Review: GOD OF CARNAGE at Masquers Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Allison Gamlen and Katharine Otis in GOD

OF CARNAGE at Masquers Playhouse

Photo Credit: M. Padua

GOD OF CARNAGE at Masquers Playhouse brings conflict and human nature to the forefront and shines a light on our tendencies to attack and our capacity to empathize and connect. With arguments evolving from couple against couple to husbands against wives, the show takes you on a rollercoaster of verbal sparring. With each person lobbing insults and dodging attacks, it becomes evident that a meeting without respectful listening will yield no winners. Masquers Playhouse production reminds us why this play by Yasmine Reza was so well received on Broadway back in 2009.

In GOD OF CARNAGE, we meet two couples who meet to discuss a recent incident between their sons at a local park. While at first it seems a straight forward situation, the conversation quickly devolves into finger-pointing, name calling, and accusations. The introduction of a bottle of rum to calm nerves actually serves to loosen inhibitions, erase formalities, and give voice to thoughts that might have stayed unspoken. Insults fly, lines are crossed, but will the couples find a resolution? And what do they learn about themselves in the process?

While conflict is nothing new, the reality of covid is also a too common adversary that we must confront. The cast of GOD OF CARNAGE faced this obstacle head on this past Saturday when Todd Duda tested positive for the virus. Stage Manager Jason Berner stepped into the role of Alan and allowed the show to go on. While I can’t speak to Berner’s skills as a stage manager, he was more than up to the task of playing Alan. Not only did he embody the character but he displayed a remarkable connection to the other cast members and a great understanding for the balance of the show. While I missed the opportunity of seeing Todd Duda perform, I was by no mean disappointed with the performance that Berner gave. Alan’s wife Annette is played by the charming Allison Gamlen whose business-like approach to conflict becomes muddled as she broaches the subject of mitigating circumstances. Despite the fact that Alan is the one who is the lawyer, it is Annette that affirms the grayness of the situation. Gamlen presents a character that is grounded and layered. Katharine Otis as Veronica is often the source of comedic relief as she leans into the eccentricities of her character. Tony Daniel as Michael appears to be practical and steady, but soon busts out of this mold and demonstrates how we are all bound by society’s expectations.

The Production Team of GOD OF CARNAGE balances a simplistic approach with layered nuance. The scenic design by Christopher Jones is one that allows for movement and play, but the interesting aspects are in the additional touches. With the edges of the set adorned with sand and toys we get a reference to the park where the altercation that is the focus of the show occurred. Additionally, the artwork used in the living room is thought-provoking and symbolic. The large piece behind the sofa is dominated by a large angled line that can reference a teeter totter at the playground as well as remind us of what happens when our emotions get out of balance. Director Chris Rubingh keeps the pacing tight. The blocking has the cast using every inch of the space, but occasionally moving at times that seem to lack intention. I am also not a fan of having actors walk around furniture just so they can face downstage. When doing actions such as answering the phone, it is just as easy and more natural to pick it up from the front of the table and turn, especially if the phone is cordless. The unnatural blocking is jarring and takes you out of the moment. Rubingh’s direction is best when looking at the flow of action, when it accelerates and when it holds.

GOD OF CARNAGE is a comedy with plenty of laughs but also a few lessons in conflict management and listening with respect. How to disagree and do it peacefully is something that our country could use a big dose of right now. GOD OF CARNAGE shows us how quickly the high ground is lost when we are petty and combative in our righteousness. With a lot to say and an entertaining method of delivery, GOD OF CARNAGE is more than a trite comedy, it is a warning of what happens when we listen but fail to truly hear and understand the opposing side of an argument.

