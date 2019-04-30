React Presents Announces San Francisco Expansion Of DAYLIGHT DISCO Party

In 2016, React Presents partnered with Virgin Hotels Chicago to bring a monthly summertime party to Virgin Hotel's rooftop bar, Cerise. Branded "Daylight Disco," the inaugural event featured Breakbot and the series quickly became a must-do in Chicago. Due to the series' success in Chicago, including the sell-out of all last summer's events, React is proud to announce a partnership to bring "Daylight Disco" to the West Coast via Virgin Hotels San Francisco new rooftop bar, Everdene.

Sponsored by PAX Labs, "Daylight Disco" will kick-off in San Francisco on June 1 with Twin Shadow (tickets), followed by Classix on July 6 (tickets), DJDS on August 3 (tickets), Roosevelt on September 21 (tickets), with the October event to be announced shortly. Bay Area disco kings and queens will want to get their hands on the "Daylight Disco Lift Pass" which, for $75 for the season, includes a custom laminate, the ability to jump the line, and a PAX Era that can be custom engraved onsite. PAX is a cannabis device company based in San Francisco that is popping up at multiple music festivals this summer. Individual general admission tickets are available for $15. Purchase lift passes here. All events are expected to sell out.

Virgin Hotels opened its second location in the United States earlier this spring, featuring 194 chambers and multiple dining and drinking outlets. Located on the 12th story of the hotel, Everdene is a 4,000-square-foot indoor-outdoor bar and one of just a few rooftop bars in San Francisco, offering sweeping views from downtown to Twin Peaks. "Daylight Disco" is the ultimate spot for music lovers to take in the city's skyline and explore a unique space for an epic daytime party. Each date adds to a summer series full of incredible rhythms and picturesque views of the city below. Everdene is located at 250 4th St., San Francisco, CA 94103.

"Daylight Disco" events in Chicago this summer feature five months of stellar DJ sets by Mayer Hawthorne on May 11 (tickets), Flamingosis on June 15 (tickets), Classixx on July 20 (tickets), Quantic on August 17 (tickets), with Wax Tailor concluding the series on September 14 (tickets). Previous Chicago "Daylight Discos" featured such talent as Ardalan, Bakermat, Colette, Gene Farris, The Knocks, Nancy Whang of LCD Soundsystem, Neon Indian, Walker & Royce, and more.

Additionally this summer, React Presents will bring Spring Awakening Music Festival, the Midwest's largest all-electronic music festival, to the Chicagoland area for its eighth year on June 7th through 9th at Poplar Creek at 59-90 Entertainment District in Hoffman Estates, a Northwest Chicago suburb. Tickets are available for purchase here. ABOUT REACT PRESENTS: Founded in 2008, React Presents was born out of a passion for curating top-tier live music events that has helped propel Chicago to the forefront of the US music scene. Over the past decade, React has grown into one of the largest concert promoters in the Midwest, producing several major music festivals and over 600 concerts annually in Chicago, Milwaukee, Detroit, Ann Arbor and more. For more information on React Presents, visit www.reactpresents.com.4

One of the world's largest music event producers, LiveStyle boasts a wide variety of leading live music properties. LiveStyle produces and promotes single and multiday music festivals across North America, Europe, South America, Australia, and Asia. North American key operating entities include Made Event, React Presents, Disco Donnie Presents, and Life In Color, along with festivals and brands such as Electric Zoo, Spring Awakening, FriendShip, LIC Miami, BLNK CNVS, Mamby on the Beach, and AMFAMFAMF. LiveStyle also owns Beatport, the preeminent e-commerce platform for DJs, producers and dance music fans that helps launch the careers of the best underground artists and define global music culture. For more information about worldwide operating entities and festivals, visit www.livestyle.com

Virgin Hotels San Francisco mixes a passion for food and beverage with music and culture, fusing with the local landscape and providing a vibrant and inclusive environment for travelers and locals alike. Located South of Market Street, just steps from Yerba Buena Gardens, Virgin Hotels San Francisco features 192 Chambers and two Penthouse Suites; multiple dining and drinking outlets, including the brand's flagship space, Commons Club; the Funny Library coffee shop; numerous meeting spaces; and a rooftop bar, Everdene. Virgin Hotels San Francisco is a new build located at 250 4th Street, serving as neighbor to many cultural attractions within the area, as well as the Moscone Center. ABOUT PAX LABS:

PAX is a leader in the design and development of premium app-controlled vaporization technologies and devices. Headquartered in San Francisco, PAX has revolutionized the consumer experience through innovation and product design, and is committed to taking the guesswork out of cannabis with products that offer quality, transparency and predictability. PAX has sold more than 500,000 Era devices for oil concentrates and over one million devices in the flower vaporizer category. PAX is committed to its mission: establishing cannabis as a force for good. For more information, please visit pax.com. PAX Labs does not manufacture, produce or sell cannabis.





