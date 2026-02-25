New Version of MACBETH Comes to the Magic Theatre

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Magic Theatre, in partnership with Resident Company Play On Shakespeare, will present the World Premiere production of Macbeth, a new version written by Migdalia Cruz and directed by Liam Vincent. Macbeth will perform from March 18 – April 5, 2026 at the Magic Theatre (Fort Mason Center for Arts & Culture, 2 Marina Boulevard, Landmark Building D, 3rd Floor San Francisco, CA 94123). The opening party performance and press opening will take place on Saturday, March 21, 2026 at 8:00 p.m.

Resident Company Play On Shakespeare and the Magic theatre partner again on a new version of a Shakespeare classic! Following the sold-out premiere of Richard II- the Magic Theatre is creating a new version of Macbeth by legendary writer Migdalia Cruz, directed by the Magic’s own Associate Lead director Liam Vincent. Featuring Catherine Castellanos as Macbeth and Sarah Nina Hayon as Lady Macbeth, this Macbeth, set in 1970’s New York City, cuts to the grief and core of this Shakespeare- like never seen before.



Featuring an all-star cast: Catherine Castellanos, Juan Amador, Nora el Samahy, Sarah Nina Hayon, Danny Scheie, Kina Kantor, and Brian M. Rivera.

Creative Collaborative Team includes: Carlos Aceves, Dany Benitez, Alina Bokovikova, Bianca Hernandez, Justin Partier, Lauren Quan, Julius Rea, Matt Stines, Peyton Whiteside, Imani Wilson.

Macbeth, translated and adapted from Shakespeare’s original play by Migdalia Cruz, and directed by Liam Vincent, is the first major project of the Magic Theatre’s 2026 Programming year, running the calendar year of 2026. The Magic Theatre remains one of the last buildings standing dedicated to new play development and reflecting the communities we work with. The Magic Theatre spaces are at an active constant with new works and events. And new play development is at the center, most recently the workshopping of heralded writer Julie Hebért’s new play development of her new play Entangled with Resident Company Rainbow Zebra this January.

This process and production are part of the multi-tiered new work and community process and creation the new Magic Theatre has been focused on in this recent chapter. This premiere play is another ambitious project with the Magic Theatre and Play On Shakespeare!; as part of Play On Shakespeare! as a Resident Company of the Magic Theatre; this is in a trajectory of premiere projects that started with the sold out new version of Richard II from Naomi Iizuka, directed by Dr. Karina Gutierrez; and will be followed next year with a new version of Titus Andronicus from Amy Freed, directed by Danny Scheie.

This is the first time Migdalia has returned to the Magic Theatre after being part of the AIDS awareness anthology Pieces of the Quilt in 1996. Cruz wrote her original translation of Macbeth as part of the Oregon Shakespeare Festival initiative Play On. Play On was created to write new versions of all the Shakespeare plays, from an ambitious and impressive collection of some of this country’s most exciting writers. The "translations" are NOT changing anything or editing, but rather updating and translating language for the modern ear to hear. Play On Shakespeare has not only had all the Shakespeare plays translated by an amazing array of contemporary writers, but now have productions across the globe, being taught in universities, and many of the plays are now published. Cruz’ Macbeth and her Richard III are two of the first published of this new canon of plays, and both have had audio productions premiered with Next Chapter Podcasts. This version is a more updated version of the play which has had performances in different iterations. Excitingly this is a new premiere production and vision between Cruz and director Liam Vincent that will premiere with this incredible group of artists. The script now has a further condensed script, and features a cast led by women as both of the Macbeths.

The Magic Theatre and Play On ethos is to “translate” in the sense, that it is still the Shakespeare story and words, but embodied with the people seldom featured in the Shakespeare plays- which is to say Women, Queer folx, People of Color, immigrants– the people who are at the center of our every day communities. A model of this ethos is in production with the Magic Theatre’s Lead Director Sean San José’s version of Coriolanus produced by and at Portland Center Stage and the Oregon Shakespeare Festival; and the Richard II by Naomi Iizuka premiered by the Magic Theatre and Play On last year.